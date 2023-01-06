Don't you love a great lunch and conversation with an interesting friend? You know, the kind that you talk about for years to come. Phil Rosenthal, creator, and... More
Available Episodes
5 of 59
Allen Hughes
Phil and David have Apollonia's Pizza and a delicious conversation with director, producer, writer Allen Hughes who first made his name as one of The Hughes Brothers who brought the world films like 1993's "Menace II Society" and 1995's "Dead Presidents." David got to know and love Allen when he served as a Creative Consultant on Allen's brilliant 2017 documentary series "The Defiant Ones" about Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine. They reunite to catch up and discuss Allen's brilliant new FX smash documentary series "Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur." And David reveals a painful memory of the time that he passed on a chance to work for Steve Jobs at Apple. Follow @Hughes2Society on Twitter and look forward to his new documentary about Arnold Schwarzenegger and upcoming biopic about Snoop Dogg. To learn more about building community through food and "Somebody Feed the People," visit the Philanthropy page at philrosenthalworld.com.
6/1/2023
1:14:58
Two WGA Writers Sitting Around Talking
With the Writers Guild of America on strike, Phil and David -- who've both been on the picket lines -- discuss how they each eventually became TV writers and longtime members of the WGA. Phil traces his journey from starting out as a "failed actor" in New York, while David talks about starting out as a journalist and editor at "Rolling Stone" magazine. To learn more about the WGA, go to https://www.wga.org/.To learn more about building community through food and "Somebody Feed the People," visit the Philanthropy page at philrosenthalworld.com.
5/25/2023
56:22
The Milk Carton Kids
Phil and David are joined for a fascinating and funny lunch with the wonderful and witty folk duo known as The Milk Carton Kids -- namely, Kenneth Pattengale and Joey Ryan -- whose stunning harmonies and dry wits make them not only great recording artists, but wildly entertaining live performers. The Milk Carton Kids share how they first found their gorgeous sound, how they came by their awesome comedy chops, and even sing two songs live for "Naked Lunch," -- "When You're Gone" from their outstanding new album out this week entitled "I Can Only See The Moon" and "Snake Eyes" from their 2013 album, "The Ash & Clay." And stick around to the very end of this episode, because Kenneth and Joey also brilliantly reimagine Brad Paisley's theme song for "Naked Lunch." To learn more about building community through food and "Somebody Feed the People," visit the Philanthropy page at philrosenthalworld.com.
5/17/2023
1:06:13
An All-Star "Lunch" For Foodies: One Year To Chew On!
To celebrate the first year of "Naked Lunch," hear Phil and David look back and chew things over with legendary chefs including Roy Choi, Nancy Silverton and Wolfgang Puck and a overflowing buffet of celebrity foodies including Valerie Bertinelli, Kevin Bacon, Allison Janney, and Patton Oswalt, and many, many more. To learn more about building community through food and "Somebody Feed the People," visit the Philanthropy page at philrosenthalworld.com.
5/11/2023
53:34
Graham Nash
Phil and David have a very, very fine conversation with the legendary singer-songwriter Graham Nash about his strong new solo album called simply, "Now," his long history with The Hollies, his illustrious yet emotionally complex relationship life making music with Crosby, Still & Nash -- and sometimes Young. Along the way, Nash answers fan questions from Adam Levine, Mark Oliver Everett of Eels and The Milk Carton Kids. Hear great stories involving Joni Mitchell, Tom Petty, The Everly Brothers, the "No Nukes" Concerts and so much more. To learn more about building community through food and "Somebody Feed the People," visit the Philanthropy page at philrosenthalworld.com.
