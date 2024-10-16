Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsSociety & CultureSorry We're Cyrus
Listen to Sorry We're Cyrus in the App
Listen to Sorry We're Cyrus in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Sorry We're Cyrus

Podcast Sorry We're Cyrus
Brandi and Tish Cyrus
Mother-daughter duo Tish and Brandi Cyrus hop on their mics every Thursday to give you an inside look at Hollywood's craziest (and most fun, obviously) family. ...
More
Society & CulturePersonal JournalsArtsDesign

Available Episodes

5 of 156
  • Jenn Tran: From Bachelorette to Ballroom
    Jenn Tran joins your hosts to dish on her Dancing with the Stars experience! She opens up about the intense rehearsals, the pressure of live performances, and the emotional and physical challenges she faced while on the show. She reflects on the supportive camaraderie among contestants and her evolving confidence as a result of her journey. They also get the tea on Jenn's relationship with her dance partner Sasha, her thoughts on returning to reality TV, and her career aspirations, including finishing PA school and exploring acting! The episode wraps up with a game of What's the Tea and a Dear MT about weaning off weed, enjoy!   Be sure to follow Jenn @jenntran  Thanks to our awesome sponsors for supporting this episode:   Mellow Mushroom: Why not elevate your dining experience this November? Head to Mellow Mushroom: where high-end taste meets chill vibes and grab a slice or a calzone, and enjoy the 'Steakhouse' vibes.  Blissy: Get better sleep, hair and skin with Blissy and use STONEDPOD to get an additional 30% off at blissy.com/STONEDPOD.   Integra: Use code SWS at checkout for 15% off your next online purchase at www.integraboost.com       Don’t forget to rate, review, and follow the show! Keep up with us between episodes on our Instagram pages, @tishcyruspurcell, @brandicyrus and @sorrywerecyrus and be sure to leave us a voicemail at 1-516-7-STONER or email videos/photos with your questions to [email protected]!      This podcast is brought to you by Podcast Nation  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    49:58
  • Holly Madison: From Playboy to True Crime & Mental Health
    This week Tizzle and Brandi are joined by the one and only, Holly Madison! They dive into Holly's fascinating career from a pop culture icon and Playboy centerfold to a true crime producer and podcaster. Hear about Holly's childhood in Alaska, her transition to Hollywood, and how she’d feel about her kids getting into the industry. The conversation also touches on mental health, Holly's recent autism diagnosis, and the complexities of social media privacy. They wrap up by playing a hot game of What’s The Tea before answering a special Dear MT question about wedding vows. Enjoy!   Be sure to follow @hollymadison, stream her shows, The Playboy Murders and Lethally Blonde on Max, and listen to her podcast, Girls Next Level, wherever you get your podcasts.   Thanks to our awesome sponsors for supporting this episode:   Schedule35: Get 15% Off with code STONED at Schedule35.co  Pique Life: For a limited time, get up to 20% off the Radiant Skin Duo (RSD) + a free rechargeable frother and glass beaker with my link https://piquelife.com/stoned.  Integra: Use code SWS at checkout for 15% off your next online purchase at www.integraboost.com       Don’t forget to rate, review, and follow the show! Keep up with us between episodes on our Instagram pages, @tishcyruspurcell, @brandicyrus and @sorrywerecyrus and be sure to leave us a voicemail at 1-516-7-STONER or email videos/photos with your questions to [email protected]!      This podcast is brought to you by Podcast Nation  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    55:20
  • Nobody's Perfect, I Gotta Work It
    This week’s solo is all about you, Stoners! Due to our summer hiatus we’ve got a backlog of High Design and Dear MTs that we could not miss!! Your hosts question if there is an IKEA in Boston before diving into more personal questions about menopause, (Tizzle being off her rocker during menopause), relationship advice, and more! Plus, we hear their favorite Hannah Montana songs, sing-alongs included! This episode covers everything from affordable home decor to wedding day advice and the benefits of equine therapy. Enjoy!  Thanks to our awesome sponsors for supporting this episode:   Goodwipes: If you want to upgrade your restroom ritual, you can grab Goodwipes at Target, Walmart, Kroger, and most local grocery stores! Just head to the toilet paper aisle and look for the bright aqua, rose, and emerald packages. They're also available on Amazon if you’re more of an online shopper.   HomeChef: For a limited time, HomeChef is offering our listeners 18 Free Meals PLUS Free Dessert for Life and of course, Free Shipping on your first box! Go to HomeChef.com/STONED. Must be an active subscriber to receive free dessert.  Pique Life: For a limited time, get up to 20% off the Radiant Skin Duo (RSD) + a free rechargeable frother and glass beaker with our link https://piquelife.com/stoned.  VIAA: Try VIIA! https://bit.ly/viiasorrywerestoned and use code STONED!  Integra: Use code SWS at checkout for 15% off your next online purchase at www.integraboost.com       Don’t forget to rate, review, and follow the show! Keep up with us between episodes on our Instagram pages, @tishcyruspurcell, @brandicyrus and @sorrywerecyrus and be sure to leave us a voicemail at 1-516-7-STONER or email videos/photos with your questions to [email protected]!      This podcast is brought to you by Podcast Nation  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    51:00
  • Alex Cooper…Welcome to Sorry We’re Cyrus
    Stoners (we’re still calling y’all that if you’re down) ...CAN YOU BELIEVE our first guest of Season 5? This woman literally needs no introduction. Podcast DADDY, Alex Cooper tells us all about her wedding, relationship, and the evolution and sustained engagement of Call Her Daddy. She brings us into the intricacies of balancing her personal and professional relationships with Matt and how she navigates her private life and social media. In our new “What’s The Tea” segment she shares advice on relationship dynamics, spicing up romances, and navigating breakups. Alex dishes on the craziest thing she’s bought for herself and what her DMs look like, before sharing where you can catch her next...basically, everywhere. Enjoy!!! Byeee Thanks to our awesome sponsors for supporting this episode:       Pique Life: For a limited time, get up to 20% off the Radiant Skin Duo (RSD) + a free rechargeable frother and glass beaker with our link https://piquelife.com/stoned.  Blissy: Get better sleep now with Blissy and use STONEDPOD to get an additional 30% off at blissy.com/STONEDPOD  Schedule35: Get 15% Off with code STONED at Schedule35.co  Fungies: You can find these yummy gummies in the Vitamin section at your local Walmart for less than $10 or conveniently shop on their website, eatfungies.com. Enjoy 20% off with code STONED.  Integra: Use code SWS at checkout for 15% off your next online purchase at www.integraboost.com       Don’t forget to rate, review, and follow the show! Keep up with us between episodes on our Instagram pages, @tishcyruspurcell, @brandicyrus and @sorrywerecyrus and be sure to leave us a voicemail at 1-516-7-STONER or email videos/photos with your questions to [email protected]!      This podcast is brought to you by Podcast Nation  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:03:05
  • We’re Back…Did You Miss Us?!
    Welcome back, Stoners! We're back with a fresh rebrand and a new name. Sorry...Tizzle isn’t stoned anymore, BUT we’re still the same Cyruses you know and love. We are breaking down the new show name, the rebrand, the hiatus, and more. Tune in for lifestyle updates, help us come up with new segment names, and stay until the end to find out who our first Season 5 guest is!!!! You WILL NOT believe it. Plus, we’re back answering your Dear MTs on navigating change, relationships, and self-acceptance. New name, new look, same us, Stoners! Gosh how we’ve missed ya.   Thanks to our awesome sponsors for supporting this episode:       VIAA: Try VIIA! https://bit.ly/viiasorrywerestoned and use code STONED!  Goodwipes: If you want to upgrade your restroom ritual, you can grab Goodwipes at Target, Walmart, Kroger, and most local grocery stores! Just head to the toilet paper aisle and look for the bright aqua, rose, and emerald packages. Also available on Amazon.  Integra: Use code SWS at checkout for 15% off your next online purchase at www.integraboost.com       Don’t forget to rate, review, and follow the show! Keep up with us between episodes on our Instagram pages, @tishcyruspurcell, @brandicyrus and @sorrywerestoned and be sure to email videos/photos with your questions to [email protected]!      This podcast is brought to you by Podcast Nation  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    39:06

More Society & Culture podcasts

Trending Society & Culture podcasts

About Sorry We're Cyrus

Mother-daughter duo Tish and Brandi Cyrus hop on their mics every Thursday to give you an inside look at Hollywood's craziest (and most fun, obviously) family. Each week, they rehash Cyrus family stories and share their hottest takes on pop culture and current happenings. Mama Tish is a wealth of wisdom and here to help you out with whatever it is you're going through in their Dear MT segment. Plus, for all the Cyrus vs. Cyrus fans out there, they've got a High Design segment to satisfy the interior designer in us all. Be sure to give us a follow and come along for the ride ... as always with this family, we have absolutely no idea where it's headed. Sorry ... We're Cyrus.
Podcast website

Listen to Sorry We're Cyrus, The Good Whale and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/21/2024 - 12:43:24 AM