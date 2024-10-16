Welcome back, Stoners! We're back with a fresh rebrand and a new name. Sorry...Tizzle isn’t stoned anymore, BUT we’re still the same Cyruses you know and love. We are breaking down the new show name, the rebrand, the hiatus, and more. Tune in for lifestyle updates, help us come up with new segment names, and stay until the end to find out who our first Season 5 guest is!!!! You WILL NOT believe it. Plus, we’re back answering your Dear MTs on navigating change, relationships, and self-acceptance. New name, new look, same us, Stoners! Gosh how we’ve missed ya.
