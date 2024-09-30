Today we’re tracing why Sephora struggled to land in Australia (and how Mecca kept it at bay). But first, we’re swapping in some of our fave recommendations of late.
Thank you to Carted for making this episode of Style-ish possible.
Your hosts today were Maddison Sullivan-Thorpe (@maddisonsullivanthorpe), Anika Joshi-Smith (@anikajoshismith) and Joanna Fleming (@joannafleming).
And here’s a link to the the reccos we made throughout:
Mode Mischief and With Harper Lu
Whimsy
YouTube video Jo recommended on the origins of Sephora
Style-ish's producers are Lucy Hunt and Cait Emma Burke, the researcher was Chloe Wilson.
--------
50:27
The troubled Tarte trip
Today, we’re exploring the Ugg boot lawsuit, Priceline’s new affordable beauty chain, and Tarte’s influencer trip during the LA wildfires. Later, we’ll discuss beauty product expiry dates and why you should consider a New Year’s beauty audit.
Big thanks to THE ICONIC for making this episode of Style-ish possible!
Your hosts today were Maddison Sullivan-Thorpe (@maddisonsullivanthorpe), Anika Joshi-Smith (@anikajoshismith) and Joanna Fleming (@joannafleming).
Style-ish's producers are Lucy Hunt and Cait Emma Burke.
35:42
Is the Australian Open our biggest fashion event?
Today we’ll explore whether makeup has become less ‘splurge-worthy’, the ethics of influencers promoting fake designer products, and The Verdict is back, and we’ll find out where you stand on the Cool Cabanas debate. But first, we’re going to explore how the Australian Open became a fashion event.
Big thanks to Upstate for making this episode of Style-ish possible!
Your hosts today were Maddison Sullivan-Thorpe (@maddisonsullivanthorpe), Anika Joshi-Smith (@anikajoshismith) and Rhiannon Joyce (@joannafleming).
Style-ish's producers are Lucy Hunt and Cait Emma Burke, the researcher was Chloe Wilson.
33:10
The trends that will define 2025
Today we have a very exciting trend report courtesy of Anika, the Style-ish team, and Pinterest Predicts’ Trend Forecaster Tully Walter. Later, we’ll swap in the things that set us up for the year ahead. But first, we’re sharing our predictions for what’s in and what’s out in fashion, beauty, and brand for 2025.
Big thanks to Upstate for making this episode of Style-ish possible!
Don't forget to check out Michael Hill and their gorgeous range of diamond tennis bracelets and necklaces.
Your hosts today were Maddison Sullivan-Thorpe (@maddisonsullivanthorpe), Anika Joshi-Smith (@anikajoshismith) and Joanna Fleming (@joannafleming).
Style-ish's producers are Lucy Hunt and Cait Emma Burke.
50:33
Matilda and the Djerf Avenue saga
It’s our last episode of the year, and today we’ll be reviewing the year that was in fashion, beauty and brand! We polled you to find out what brands stood out to you this year and which celebrity had the best year style-wise, and the results are in. Plus, we’ll each be sharing the words that defined our 2024 and exploring the explosive allegations about Matilda Djerf and her label Djerf Avenue.
Big thanks to Upstate for making this episode of Style-ish possible!
Your hosts today were Maddison Sullivan-Thorpe (@maddisonsullivanthorpe), Anika Joshi-Smith (@anikajoshismith) and Joanna Fleming (@joannafleming).
Style-ish's producers are Lucy Hunt and Cait Emma Burke.
