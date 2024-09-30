Matilda and the Djerf Avenue saga

It's our last episode of the year, and today we'll be reviewing the year that was in fashion, beauty and brand! We polled you to find out what brands stood out to you this year and which celebrity had the best year style-wise, and the results are in. Plus, we'll each be sharing the words that defined our 2024 and exploring the explosive allegations about Matilda Djerf and her label Djerf Avenue.