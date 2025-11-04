Episode 9 - Dr. Kellyann Petrucci | The Katie Miller Podcast

I sat down with health guru @drkellyann to discuss why anti-inflammatory diets, gut health, and the power of ancestral foods are crucial for women's wellness.0:00 - Introduction1:25 - Who is Dr. Kellyann?2:28 - Career beginnings5:17 - The bone broth diet7:16 - First book deal9:14 - MAHA movement goes mainstream11:20 - The truth about seed oils and beef tallow13:07 - Is eating a stick of butter healthy?14:04 - Behind the scenes of authoring 9 books16:00 - Navigating when things go wrong18:19 - The reality of getting a product into retail20:15 - Igniting the bone broth movement21:12 - The importance of gut health25:46 - Why women should focus on protein27:07 - The keys to drinking water28:44 - Does creatine make people bloat?29:19 - Drinking from glass vs. plastic30:21 - Balancing motherhood and career31:51 - Leading by example with health34:25 - Rating diet trends over the last 20 years39:03 - The benefits of seeing a functional medicine doctor40:45 - The best foods for gut health42:24 - Daily diet routine44:57 - What health really comes down to45:38 - The impact of vaccines on gut health46:37 - Dietary influences on skin health48:41 - Daily skin care routine51:40 - Opinion on drugstore skincare products52:27 - 80% diet, 20% exercise53:24 - Habits are the key to health54:05 - Would you rather questions56:18 - Favorite guilty pleasure food57:52 - Gluten's impact on gut health59:31 - Least favorite wellness trend1:01:36 - Expanding the reach of nutrition education1:03:39 - New York City's mayoral race1:05:18 - Tracking sleep with an Oura Ring1:06:36 - Is 6,000 steps a day enough?1:07:20 - The drive to live a healthier life1:08:52 - The effects of birth control pill overprescription1:10:34 - Dream dinner party guests