Episode 13 - "Food Babe" Vani Hari | The Katie Miller Podcast
1:04:47
Episode 12 - Cheryl Hines | The Katie Miller Podcast
In my latest episode, I sit down with @CherylHines to discuss her journey from Hollywood to Washington, life with RFK Jr., MAHA, and how she balances it all.0:00 – Introduction1:45 – Who Is Cheryl Hines?2:23 – Favorite and Least Favorite Movie Roles3:50 – Similarities Between Hollywood and D.C.4:54 – Differences Between Hollywood and D.C.5:57 – Going From Democrat to Independent7:48 – Politics Changing Friendships10:34 – Dealing With Protesters13:39 – Politics Affecting Career Opportunities14:20 – Concerns Over Safety in Public20:44 – Hollywood’s Opinion of Real America24:17 – Personal MAHA Journey25:55 – RFK Jr.’s Current Diet26:44 – Bringing Her Own Sauerkraut to Dinner29:36 – First Step to a Healthier America30:20 – Favorite Part of MAHA32:04 – Thoughts on Childhood Vaccines33:34 – First Time Meeting RFK Jr.35:31 – Keeping Cool Amid Rumors36:02 – Reaction to Olivia Nuzzi’s Allegations41:43 – Has Her Career Taken a Backseat to RFK Jr.?43:31 – Navigating Hollywood and Motherhood45:11 – #1 Family Rule46:07 – “Would You Rather” Questions48:19 – Daily Routine49:42 – Rapid-Fire Questions54:20 – First Time Meeting President Trump56:03 – Dream Dinner Party Guests
59:31
Episode 11 - Jennifer Stallone | The Katie Miller Podcast
In this episode, I sit down with Jennifer Stallone for an honest, wide-ranging conversation on motherhood, marriage, and why so many celebrity kids are identifying as trans in Hollywood.
47:13
Episode 10 - Kellyanne Conway | The Katie Miller Podcast
I sat down with Kellyanne Conway to talk about her rise to the West Wing—the power, the politics, the parenting, and how she managed to balance it all.
1:25:06
Episode 9 - Dr. Kellyann Petrucci | The Katie Miller Podcast
I sat down with health guru @drkellyann to discuss why anti-inflammatory diets, gut health, and the power of ancestral foods are crucial for women's wellness.0:00 - Introduction1:25 - Who is Dr. Kellyann?2:28 - Career beginnings5:17 - The bone broth diet7:16 - First book deal9:14 - MAHA movement goes mainstream11:20 - The truth about seed oils and beef tallow13:07 - Is eating a stick of butter healthy?14:04 - Behind the scenes of authoring 9 books16:00 - Navigating when things go wrong18:19 - The reality of getting a product into retail20:15 - Igniting the bone broth movement21:12 - The importance of gut health25:46 - Why women should focus on protein27:07 - The keys to drinking water28:44 - Does creatine make people bloat?29:19 - Drinking from glass vs. plastic30:21 - Balancing motherhood and career31:51 - Leading by example with health34:25 - Rating diet trends over the last 20 years39:03 - The benefits of seeing a functional medicine doctor40:45 - The best foods for gut health42:24 - Daily diet routine44:57 - What health really comes down to45:38 - The impact of vaccines on gut health46:37 - Dietary influences on skin health48:41 - Daily skin care routine51:40 - Opinion on drugstore skincare products52:27 - 80% diet, 20% exercise53:24 - Habits are the key to health54:05 - Would you rather questions56:18 - Favorite guilty pleasure food57:52 - Gluten's impact on gut health59:31 - Least favorite wellness trend1:01:36 - Expanding the reach of nutrition education1:03:39 - New York City's mayoral race1:05:18 - Tracking sleep with an Oura Ring1:06:36 - Is 6,000 steps a day enough?1:07:20 - The drive to live a healthier life1:08:52 - The effects of birth control pill overprescription1:10:34 - Dream dinner party guests