What happens when life truly falls apart—trees down, homes flooded, whole neighborhoods wiped out? In this episode of The Ripple Effect, Jenna Kim Jones meets the people who run toward the chaos: Team Rubicon. VP of Operations Jeff Byard pulls back the curtain on how this veteran-led volunteer force mobilizes after hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires, and floods. Then Operations Associate Jen Nieder shares what really happens when the “Greyshirts” roll in—mucking out homes, clearing debris, rebuilding roofs, and somehow finding laughter in the mud. It turns out that even in disaster zones, kindness shows up wearing a headlamp—and the ripples are enormous.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
What Happens to Leftover Hotel Soap? with Shawn Seipler of Clean the World
One hotel room. One forgotten bar of soap. One world-changing idea. In the first inaugural episode of The Ripple Effect, comedian Jenna Kim Jones sits down with Clean the World founder Shawn Seipler to unpack the incredible true story of how recycled hotel soap grew from a garage experiment into a global life-saving mission. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Listen to The Ripple Effect with Jenna Kim Jones
Ripple Effect is your weekly reminder that HEY! It’s not all bad out there! Hosted by comedian Jenna Kim Jones, the show spotlights true stories of everyday people turning simple ideas into serious help—a neighbor rebuilding after disaster, a kid launching a community project, volunteers transforming a moment into a movement. Expect laughs, a few tears, and one clear, doable action you can take after every episode. If you’re looking for proof that goodness still works—and practical ways to pass it on. Hit follow and start your own ripple. Let’s make some waves, together.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
