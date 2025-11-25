The Ripple Effect with Jenna Kim Jones

What Happens to Leftover Hotel Soap? with Shawn Seipler of Clean the World

One hotel room. One forgotten bar of soap. One world-changing idea. In the first inaugural episode of The Ripple Effect, comedian Jenna Kim Jones sits down with Clean the World founder Shawn Seipler to unpack the incredible true story of how recycled hotel soap grew from a garage experiment into a global life-saving mission. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.