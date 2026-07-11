The girls are back with an episode that starts with a viral “haunted building” video and somehow ends with one of the most suspicious spy deaths in modern true crime. First, Monique digs into Montreal’s Grey Nuns Building, where the ghost story exists, not in the flickering lights, but in the 60 children killed in a 1918 fire, the crypt full of bodies under student housing and the deeply complicated legacy behind the building itself.

Then Amy takes on the death of Gareth Williams, the MI6 codebreaker found inside a padlocked red North Face bag in his bathtub. The official story says “accident”. The crime scene says absolutely fucking not. Between the sweltering apartment, wiped-down evidence, missing fingerprints, delayed reporting and a coroner who called the death suspicious, this one lands somewhere between “professional hit” and “how dumb do you think we are?”



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