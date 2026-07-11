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Another Fucking Horror Podcast
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Another Fucking Horror Podcast

Monique Sanchez and Amy Traydon
Society & CultureTrue Crime
Another Fucking Horror Podcast
Latest episode

579 episodes

  • Another Fucking Horror Podcast

    Episode 213: A Haunted Dorm, A Dead Spy and One Very Fucking Suspicious Bag

    07/10/2026 | 1h 37 mins.
    The girls are back with an episode that starts with a viral “haunted building” video and somehow ends with one of the most suspicious spy deaths in modern true crime. First, Monique digs into Montreal’s Grey Nuns Building, where the ghost story exists, not in the flickering lights, but in the 60 children killed in a 1918 fire, the crypt full of bodies under student housing and the deeply complicated legacy behind the building itself.
    Then Amy takes on the death of Gareth Williams, the MI6 codebreaker found inside a padlocked red North Face bag in his bathtub. The official story says “accident”. The crime scene says absolutely fucking not. Between the sweltering apartment, wiped-down evidence, missing fingerprints, delayed reporting and a coroner who called the death suspicious, this one lands somewhere between “professional hit” and “how dumb do you think we are?”

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  • Another Fucking Horror Podcast

    AFHP Remixed: Florida Stories - Matt Gagan's Cemetery Faux Pas & Derrick Irving

    07/01/2026 | 1h
    Video episodes are coming (we promise!) but first, it’s AFHP remixed! In honor of our Florida Man Live! show, we’re sharing two of our favorite Florida stories from past episodes. First, Amy gets the party started with a story that is the epitome of f*cking around and finding out. Then, Monique dives into the ridiculous antics of Florida Man, Derrick Irving. If you liked this episode, please take a moment to rate, review, and subscribe.

    For the full episodes, check out:
    Episode 160 - You Don’t Know Usher Like That
    Episode 164 - Aliens Are My Angels

    Join Us For Florida Man Live!
    Join Our ⁠⁠Patreon!⁠⁠
    Check Out Our ⁠⁠Website!⁠⁠
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  • Another Fucking Horror Podcast

    AFHP Remixed: Florida Stories - Matt Gagan's Cemetery Faux Pas & Derrick Irving

    07/01/2026 | 1h
    Video episodes are coming (we promise!) but first, it’s AFHP remixed! In honor of our Florida Man Live! show, we’re sharing two of our favorite Florida stories from past episodes. First, Amy gets the party started with a story that is the epitome of f*cking around and finding out. Then, Monique dives into the ridiculous antics of Florida Man, Derrick Irving. If you liked this episode, please take a moment to rate, review, and subscribe.For the full episodes, check out:Episode 160 - You Don’t Know Usher Like ThatEpisode 164 - Aliens Are My AngelsJoin Us For Florida Man Live!Join Our ⁠⁠Patreon!⁠⁠Check Out Our ⁠⁠Website!⁠⁠Follow Us On ⁠⁠Instagram!
  • Another Fucking Horror Podcast

    No New Episode This Week But....Exciting News!!

    06/24/2026 | 0 mins.
    Unfortunately, there will be no new episode this week but we do have something very exciting coming next week! Join Our ⁠⁠Patreon!⁠⁠Check Out Our ⁠⁠Website!⁠⁠Follow Us On ⁠⁠Instagram!
  • Another Fucking Horror Podcast

    No New Episode This Week But....Exciting News!!

    06/24/2026 | 0 mins.
    Unfortunately, there will be no new episode this week but we do have something very exciting coming next week!

    Join Our ⁠⁠Patreon!⁠⁠
    Check Out Our ⁠⁠Website!⁠⁠
    Follow Us On ⁠⁠Instagram!
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About Another Fucking Horror Podcast
Looking for a true crime and paranormal podcast that isn’t murder to get through? Check out “Another F*cking Horror Podcast.” Each week, bffs Monique Sanchez and Amy Traydon deliver a fun and expletive-filled spin on lesser-known true tales of murder, mayhem, and things that will leave you saying “what the actual f*ck?” Is it safe for work? Should you listen to it in the car with the kids? F*ck no! It’s “Another F*cking Horror Podcast.” Photo credit: Stephanie Saujon | La Photographie
Podcast website
Society & CultureTrue Crime

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