IRA spycatcher Freddie Scappaticci has been outed as FRU agent Stakeknife – but he’s not going to disappear without a fight. The British state takes unprecedented measures to make sure their spy gets away with murder. Cara teams up with veteran reporter John Ware to reveal just how high up the cover-up goes. Their reporting leads to a key organisation that has so far remained in the shadows: MI5. Archive in this episode: Getty, Parliament TV ﻿Sign up to our most popular newsletter, From the Editor. Look forward to receiving free-thinking comment and the day's biggest stories, every morning. telegraph.co.uk/fromtheeditor Get in touch: cara.mcgoogan@telegraph.co.uk and on social media @cjmcgoogan Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

A family forced to flee abroad. A young soldier killed by a car bomb. Two teenagers gunned down in a mobile shop. As Cara exposes the cold-bloodedness of both sides in the Troubles, she finds out the extent of the state's lethal spy network. Bereaved families hunt for justice, and the truth is shrouded in secrecy as killers walk the streets. Archive in this episode: RTE, Getty ﻿Sign up to our most popular newsletter, From the Editor. Look forward to receiving free-thinking comment and the day's biggest stories, every morning. telegraph.co.uk/fromtheeditor Get in touch: cara.mcgoogan@telegraph.co.uk and on social media @cjmcgoogan Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Peace walls, segregated schools and old enemies living on the same street. Cara returns to Northern Ireland to see how, today, The Troubles are far from forgotten history. A victim of Stakeknife breaks his silence and, like so many others, he wants to know the truth about his father’s murder. As her investigation draws to a close, Cara examines the legacy of Britain’s terror spy network and asks, has justice been served – or is the state getting away with murder? Archive in this episode: Getty, ITN, PA, Infowars, BBC, RTÉ Get in touch: cara.mcgoogan@telegraph.co.uk and on social media @cjmcgoogan Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

When Julie Ward vanishes mysteriously in the Masai Mara in 1988, her father begins a hunt for answers that stretches from a safari lodge in Kenya to MI6’s headquarters in London. The case was never solved. Nearly four decades on, The Telegraph Deputy Investigations Editor Katherine Rushton pours over classified documents, interviews the people tangled in the case, and travels to Kenya to try to understand who tried to stop her murder being solved. What happened to Julie Ward, why did the Kenyan authorities try to cover it up, and why were MI6 agents involved? Murder in the Masai Mara: Coming Friday 28th November. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

On a cold February day in 1988, Julie Ward sets off on the journey of a lifetime from England, through Africa. She establishes a new life in the bustling capital of Kenya but mysteriously disappears while on safari - leaving her plane ticket back to England untouched on a table in her Nairobi home. When her father John flies to Kenya to track her down, he finds a gruesome crime scene in the Masai Mara that throws up more questions than it answers. Archive in this episode: NPR, ITN via Getty, The Telegraph Listen to the whole series of Murder in the Masai Mara: https://linktr.ee/TelegraphInvestigates Get in touch: juliewardcase@telegraph.co.uk Watch the accompanying film to this series: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2025/11/28/kenyas-secret-deal-silence-father-murdered-julie-ward/ How to access bonus content on Apple Podcasts with your Telegraph subscription: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/contact-us/telegraph-subscription-bonus-content-apple-podcasts/ Sign up to our most popular newsletter, From the Editor. Look forward to receiving free-thinking comment and the day's biggest stories, every morning. telegraph.co.uk/fromtheeditor Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

About Bed of Lies

About Bed of Lies

About Bed of Lies

A taxi driver is shot dead in front of his children. A high-security room goes up in flames. Then terrorists are unmasked as spies. And behind it all, a shadowy unit of the British Army, who ran the notorious agent Stakeknife. Award-winning journalist Cara McGoogan investigates the biggest cover-up of the Northern Ireland Troubles and asks: is the British state getting away with murder?The first and second series of Bed of Lies are also available to listen to on this feed:Series 2: It was meant to be a miracle treatment, but it became a deadly poison. Cara investigates the biggest medical disaster in NHS history, the infected blood scandal. Series 1: They have the perfect relationship, until one day he vanishes. Her hunt leads to other women just like her - and a web of state-spun lies. Cara investigates the untold story of the "spycops" and the undercover policing scandal. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.