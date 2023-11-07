Decades after Ted Kaczynski was caught, society is still asking some of the same questions about him: Is Ted a genius who went astray? Or simply a madman who mu...

UNABOM was the longest manhunt in FBI history. Why did it take several decades, a revolving door of agents, and hundreds of suspects to find Ted?

David Kaczynski starts to accept the truth and finally reaches out to the FBI. But can agents convince their bosses that this is the guy?

Decades after Ted Kaczynski was caught, we wrestle with a question that still hangs in the air: Was Ted a prophet or simply a murderer who terrorized a nation and killed three people?

About Project Unabom

Decades after Ted Kaczynski was caught, society is still asking some of the same questions about him: Is Ted a genius who went astray? Or simply a madman who murdered three people in cold blood? Project Unabom takes an in-depth look back at the Unabomber saga and Ted Kaczynski's legacy from the perspective of FBI agents who worked to solve the case, his brother who turned him in, and Ted's very own writings. New episodes out every Monday.