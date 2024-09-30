We are partnering with ABC, so that we can continue to bring our listeners brilliant investigations like Sweet Bobby. You can join Tortoise as a member to get early and ad-free access to new series and support our investigations at www.tortoisemedia.com/invite.Introducing...Radioactive: The Karen Silkwood Mystery. It details the death of a 28-year-old whistleblower which, 50 years later, haunts Oklahoma and the nation. The young plutonium plant worker died in a fatal crash while driving to meet a reporter with The New York Times. She’d agreed to deliver sensitive documents that were never found. Two reporters who covered the story in 1974 have spent years trying to piece together what many in Oklahoma speculate: Karen Silkwood may have died for what she knew. Now, hear newly-discovered investigative tapes, deathbed revelations and long-awaited interviews reexamining what happened that night. Fifty years later, the story still resonates: nuclear secrets, threats to the powerful, and why the truth stubbornly refuses to stay buried.You can listen to more episodes of Radioactive at https://abcaudio.com/podcasts/radioactive-the-karen-silkwood-mystery/ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
41:07
Introducing...Elon's Spies
Introducing...Elon's Spies
Elon Musk is one of the most powerful men in the world. He's a billionaire, the founder of SpaceX, Tesla and more. To his followers, he's a hero; to his critics, a far-right rabble rouser. But for someone so public, there's one part of his life that's less well known.Elon's Spies investigates how this free-speech champion uses private investigators and surveillance to target everyone from whistleblowers at his companies, to online critics and people in his own life. This is episode one of three.
40:45
Return to...Sweet Bobby
Return to...Sweet Bobby
Three years ago, we released our chart-topping investigative podcast Sweet Bobby. And now, Netflix are releasing the documentary Sweet Bobby on 16th October. Catch up with the original story across all 6 episodes by searching for Sweet Bobby wherever you get your podcasts.
1:07
Introducing...Who Trolled Amber?
Introducing..Who Trolled Amber?
What comes to mind when you think of Amber Heard? Liar? Survivor? Narcissist? Millions of us watched the celebrity trial of the century, Depp v Heard, in 2022. Amber Heard lost and Johnny Depp was vindicated. But what if Amber was actually the victim of an organised trolling campaign? What if the online hate against her was manufactured?Alexi Mostrous, the reporter who brought you Sweet Bobby and Hoaxed, investigates what happened to Amber and who might have been responsible. It's a story about how our own thoughts and opinions can be moulded without us even realising.
Reporter and host: Alexi Mostrous
Producer: Xavier Greenwood
Editor: David Taylor
Narrative editor: Gary Marshall
Additional reporting: Katie Riley
Sound design: Karla Patella
Artwork: Jon Hill & Oscar Ingham
37:12
Motive | Ep 6
Motive | Ep 6
In the final episode of Sweet Bobby, Kirat's case against the catfisher takes an unexpected turn. As Alexi is putting the finishing touches to the series, he gets a phone call that changes everything.
Reporter and reporter: Alexi Mostrous
Producer: Gary Marshall
Assistant producer and reporter: Claudia Williams
Executive producer: Basia Cummings
Sound design: Karla Patella
Artwork: Jon Hill
