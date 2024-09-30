Introducing...Radioactive

We are partnering with ABC, so that we can continue to bring our listeners brilliant investigations like Sweet Bobby. You can join Tortoise as a member to get early and ad-free access to new series and support our investigations at www.tortoisemedia.com/invite.Introducing...Radioactive: The Karen Silkwood Mystery. It details the death of a 28-year-old whistleblower which, 50 years later, haunts Oklahoma and the nation. The young plutonium plant worker died in a fatal crash while driving to meet a reporter with The New York Times. She’d agreed to deliver sensitive documents that were never found. Two reporters who covered the story in 1974 have spent years trying to piece together what many in Oklahoma speculate: Karen Silkwood may have died for what she knew. Now, hear newly-discovered investigative tapes, deathbed revelations and long-awaited interviews reexamining what happened that night. Fifty years later, the story still resonates: nuclear secrets, threats to the powerful, and why the truth stubbornly refuses to stay buried.You can listen to more episodes of Radioactive at https://abcaudio.com/podcasts/radioactive-the-karen-silkwood-mystery/ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.