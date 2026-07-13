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The CRUX: True Survival Stories

Kaycee McIntosh, Julie Henningsen, Bleav
DocumentarySociety & Culture
The CRUX: True Survival Stories
Latest episode

251 episodes

  • The CRUX: True Survival Stories

    Five Hours Overboard in the Pacific

    07/13/2026 | 42 mins.
    Commercial diver Scott Thompson is harvesting sea urchins off the California coast when a split-second accident leaves him overboard in the Pacific Ocean. With his boat disappearing into the distance, no radio, and no immediate rescue coming, he must make a series of impossible decisions to stay alive in cold water.

    In this episode, we break down the chain of events that led to the accident, the science of cold-water survival, and the lessons every boater and outdoor adventurer can learn from Scott's remarkable ordeal.

    In This Episode

    00:45 – Why this survival story is different
    01:07 – A routine dive turns into disaster
    02:57 – Meet commercial diver Scott Thompson
    04:37 – The trip before everything changed
    05:54 – Working the waters off California
    08:15 – The chain of mistakes begins
    09:10 – The kill switch that could have changed everything
    11:14 – Scott realizes he's overboard
    13:49 – Cold-water survival: How much time is left?
    15:21 – Choosing where to swim
    17:34 – Five hours alone in the Pacific Ocean
    19:28 – An unexpected visitor in the darkness
    21:09 – What cold water does to the human body
    22:37 – Hope begins to fade
    24:08 – A lifeline appears
    25:56 – Reaching safety isn't easy
    28:23 – Hypothermia and the danger of afterdrop
    29:40 – The big red button debate
    32:10 – The rescue finally arrives
    34:06 – Coast Guard rescue and medical care
    38:36 – What happened to the missing boat?
    40:08 – The survival lessons that could save your life

    References

    Scott Thompson interview. The Qualified Captain Podcast. Primary source used for chronology, first-person account, dialogue, and survival decisions.

    CNN Wire. "Man survived freezing waters after falling off his boat. He swam for five hours to safety." February 19, 2022.

    The Santa Barbara Independent. "Urchin Diver Scott Thompson Survives Five-Hour Swim in Santa Barbara Channel." February 2, 2022.

    People. "Boater Stranded at Sea Was Convinced 'I'm Going to Die' — Then a Sweet Seal Helped Save His Life." February 16, 2022.

    ABC7 Los Angeles (KABC). "Boater Who Fell Into Ocean Waters off Santa Barbara Channel Helped by Harbor Seal, Inspired to Swim Back to Safety." February 2022.

    National Fisherman. "'Today Is the Day I'm Going to Die': California Fisherman Swims Five Hours After Falling Overboard." February 2022.

    BoatTEST. "Knocked Overboard, Boater Swims 5 Miles to Safety." March 2022.

    Newsweek. "Seal Helps Man Who Fell Into Ocean Complete 5-Hour Swim to Safety." February 15, 2022.

    CBS News Bay Area (via CNN Wire). "Central Coast Fisherman Survives Harrowing 5-Hour Swim After Falling Off Boat." February 19, 2022.

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  • The CRUX: True Survival Stories

    He Woke Up Naked Beside a Polar Bear

    07/06/2026 | 22 mins.
    Danish explorer Peter Freuchen and his family huddled in a Greenland cave to escape a brutal blizzard in the eatly 1900's. The temperature was thirty degrees below zero. They weren't alone—a polar bear had also sought shelter from the storm. What happened next, according to Freuchen's own account, reveals a moment of pure survival. But the real survival story—the one that actually kept them alive—is nothing like what made Freuchen famous.

    00:34 Podcast Intro Setup

    02:06 Meet Peter Freuchen

    02:27 Copenhagen To Greenland

    04:47 Building Thule Trading Post

    05:25 Navarana Survival Skills

    07:43 Family Expedition Begins

    09:34 Blizzard And Cave Shelter

    11:28 Polar Bear In The Cave

    14:34 Chaos Dogs And Gunshot

    16:23 Aftermath And Legend

    17:09 Poop Chisel MacGyver Tale

    20:37 Navarana Credit And Loss

    21:29 Freuchen Later Life Outro

    Listen AD FREE: Support our podcast at patreaon: http://patreon.com/TheCruxTrueSurvivalPodcast

    Email us! thecruxsurvival@gmail.com

    Instagram https://www.instagram.com/thecruxpodcast/

    Get schooled by Julie in outdoor wilderness medicine! https://www.headwatersfieldmedicine.com/

    REFERENCES 

    Freuchen, Peter. Vagrant Viking (1953)

    Freuchen, Peter. Arctic Adventure: My Life in the Frozen North (1935)

    Freuchen, Peter. Book of the Eskimos (1961)

    Freuchen, Peter. I Sailed with Rasmussen (1958)

    Wikipedia: Peter Freuchen

    Kottke.org: Peter Freuchen Profile

    MeatEater Conservation: "Did Explorer Peter Freuchen Save His Life with a Poop Chisel?"

    Whether Magazine: "A Frozen Foot and a Fecal Chisel: Life and Times of Peter Freuchen"

    Badass of the Week: Peter Freuchen

    Arctic Relations: "Peter Freuchen—The Colonial Adventurer"

    Field Ethos: "Shit Gets Real in the Arctic: Peter Freuchen"

    Nunatsiaq News: "Peter Freuchen's Escape from Death"

    The Vintage News: "Peter Freuchen: A Danish Explorer"

    Natural Habitat Adventures: "Meet the Intrepid Women Who Inspired Our Expedition Camps"

    AnOther Magazine: "The Remarkable Life of Peter Freuchen"

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  • The CRUX: True Survival Stories

    The Mount Cleveland Five: 188 Days Buried on Glacier National Park's Highest Peak | Disaster Strikes

    07/02/2026 | 35 mins.
    In late December 1969, five accomplished young mountaineers set out to make history on Glacier National Park's highest peak—a 4,000-foot wall of rock and ice that had never been climbed in winter. They were skilled, prepared, and determined. When they failed to return, a desperate search began in brutal conditions, with windchills plunging to minus forty-four degrees. What searchers eventually found would mark the worst mountaineering disaster in Glacier's history—and leave questions that linger to this day. This is the story of the Mount Cleveland Five, and the families, rescuers, and fellow climbers whose lives were forever changed.

    00:39 Disaster Strikes Intro

    01:21 Body Bags Ominous Cold Open

    03:03 Meet The Mount Cleveland Five

    07:32 Why Cleveland North Face

    09:17 Brother Sits It Out

    10:12 Ranger Warning At St Mary

    12:25 Crossing Waterton Lake

    15:30 Silence Then Missing

    17:11 Search Begins Base Camp Found

    18:09 Avalanche Evidence And Photos

    20:48 Search Called Off

    22:37 Spring Thaw Recovery

    26:25 Aftermath Burials Memorials

    28:51 Did They Summit Mystery

    31:20 Jean Kler Funeral Courage

    32:53 Legacy Closure And Safety

    34:51 Final Thoughts And Resources

    Listen AD FREE: Support our podcast at patreaon: http://patreon.com/TheCruxTrueSurvivalPodcast

    Email us! thecruxsurvival@gmail.com

    Instagram https://www.instagram.com/thecruxpodcast/

    Get schooled by Julie in outdoor wilderness medicine! https://www.headwatersfieldmedicine.com/

    References:

    "In Search of the Mount Cleveland Five" by Terry G. Kennedy (Sweetgrass Books)

    "The White Death: Tragedy and Heroism in the Avalanche Zones" by McKay Jenkins

    "Swallowed By The Mountain" – Mountain Outlaw Magazine, Winter 2026

    "And None Came Back" – Outside Magazine

    Hungry Horse News archives, 1970–2019

    Flathead Beacon

    Bozeman Daily Chronicle

    Helena Independent Record

    Montana Standard (Butte)

    Whitefish Pilot

    Glacier National Park historical records

    Daily Inter Lake archives, 1970

    Find A Grave memorial records

    Dirty Sox Club historical archives

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  • The CRUX: True Survival Stories

    He Left the Raft. Lost for 5 Days. Why?

    06/29/2026 | 37 mins.
    Professional river guide and Eagle Scout Gabriel Vaughn knows Oregon's Illinois River better than most people ever will. But after a disagreement just above the infamous Green Wall rapid, he makes an unexpected decision that leaves him completely alone in the rugged Kalmiopsis Wilderness.

    With winter closing in, no hiking gear, and miles of unforgiving terrain ahead, Vaughn is forced to rely on his wilderness training as rescuers race against time through one of the most challenging search environments in the Pacific Northwest. But one question remains: what happened on that raft that made walking into the wilderness seem like the better choice?

    00:00 Intro

    00:29 A Split-Second Decision

    01:27 Meet Gabriel Vaughn

    03:23 Thinking Clearly Under Stress

    04:20 One of Oregon's Wildest Rivers

    06:04 The Green Wall Rapid

    10:14 Why Did He Leave the Raft?

    13:34 Trusting Your Gut

    16:02 Alone in the Wilderness

    17:24 The Cold Starts Winning

    19:38 The Breadcrumb Trail

    23:49 The Search Begins

    25:51 Found Alive

    26:50 Fighting Hypothermia

    29:10 Is Whitewater Really Dangerous?

    32:04 The Lessons

    35:11 The Missing Pieces

    36:54 Outro

    Primary Sources — Official

    Josephine County Sheriff's Office — official statements and search updates, February 16–20, 2026

    U.S. Coast Guard, Air Station North Bend — press release confirming rescue, MH-65 Dolphin operations, February 22, 2026

    Primary Sources — Reporting
    3. Outside magazine — "He's Leaving a Trail of Breadcrumbs," Madison Dapcevich, February 2026. (Source for Henry and Jennifer Vaughn quotes, Gabriel's guide background, Eagle Scout background, group disagreement, breadcrumb gear strategy, SAR suspension pending)
    4. KDRV NewsWatch 12 (Medford, OR) — local coverage confirming age as 25, weather grounded initial Coast Guard flights, February 21, 2026
    5. Fox News — initial rescue report, February 22, 2026
    6. Grants Pass Tribune — community search coordination detail, February 21, 2026

    River & Terrain
    7. American Whitewater — Illinois River description, rapid classifications, safety database
    8. GoRafting.com — Illinois River rapid-by-rapid breakdown including Green Wall, Little Green Wall, Submarine Hole
    9. Northwest Rafting Company / ARTA — Illinois River seasonal conditions and trip logistics

    Medical & Safety
    10. Wilderness Medical Society — Clinical Practice Guidelines for Accidental Hypothermia, 2019 Update (Dow, Giesbrecht et al.)
    11. American Whitewater — Accident Database and fatality statistics
    12. America Outdoors — commercial vs. private rafting fatality rate comparison
    13. Paddling Magazine — 2020 American Whitewater Accident Database annual report

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  • The CRUX: True Survival Stories

    Voices of Misery - 'Aita LIVE!'

    06/25/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    Nerds determine who is the Asshole in their weekly, live AITA episode!

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    nomnomcom use our code 'VOMSHOW' to save UP TO 50% on DELICIOUS treats for your best friend~

    Twitter/Mewe/Parler/Gettr/Rumble/tiktok: @voicesofmisery

    Gmail: voicesofmiserypodcast@gmail.com

    Instagram: voices_of_misery

    Discord server: voices of misery podcast

    https://tinyurl.com/VoMPodcastTees

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About The CRUX: True Survival Stories
Are you drawn to thrilling survival stories where characters overcome impossible odds? The Crux: True Survival Stories is your podcast. Join us for gripping tales of resilience and invaluable insights into wilderness survival and the mindset needed to overcome adversity. Hosted by Kaycee McIntosh and Julie Henningsen, both passionate about wilderness and medicine, our podcast is fueled by real-life stories and the pivotal moments that determine life or death outcomes. Tune in for captivating narratives that entertain and educate. Airing every Monday!
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