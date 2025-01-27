Powered by RND
Campus Files

  • The Carolina Way - Part 1
    Between 1993 and 2011, UNC operated a shadow curriculum—hundreds of courses and independent studies that never met, required no work, and awarded high grades. The reason? To keep athletes eligible for UNC's multi-million dollar sports program. Read Jay and Mary's book: https://www.nebraskapress.unl.edu/potomac-books/9781640122468/cheated/ For a transcript of this episode: https://bit.ly/campusfiles-transcripts To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    33:30
  • Introducing: Campus Files
    College holds a mythic place in American culture. It’s often hailed as the best four years of your life and revered as a beacon of integrity and excellence, but beyond the scripted campus tours and glossy brochures lies a far more complicated reality. Campus Files is a new weekly podcast series produced by the award winning studio, Audacy Originals. Every week, a new episode, a new scandal, and a new story. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    3:06
  • S3: Jerry Falwell Jr. and Liberty University | Bonus 2: Shannon
    Jane Doe 15 tells her story. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:41:43
  • S3: Jerry Falwell Jr. and Liberty University | Bonus: Jane Does v. Liberty
    More survivors of sexual violence at Liberty speak for the first time, revealing yet again how deeply the coverup culture on campus is rooted. Our reporting has led to a lawsuit against Liberty, in which the women featured in episode 3, those in this episode, and others have joined. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:15:04
  • S3: Jerry Falwell Jr. and Liberty University | Ep 8: Playing With Fire
    Liberty University strayed far from its mission under the leadership of Jerry Falwell Jr, but even in the wake of his departure, the future of the school may be determined by those who enabled him. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:06:01

About Campus Files

College holds a mythic place in American culture—hailed as the best four years of your life and revered as a beacon of integrity and excellence. But behind the polished campus tours and glossy brochures lies a far more complicated reality. Each episode of Campus Files uncovers a new story, exploring everything from rigged admissions to sports scandals, free speech, and hazing. Consider this your unofficial campus tour. Do you have tips or story ideas? Send us an email at [email protected]‬. For additional stories on scandals that have rocked American institutions, check out seasons 1-3 of Gangster Capitalism in this feed: Season 1: The College Admissions Scandal Season 2: The NRA Season 3: Jerry Falwell Jr. and Liberty University Campus Files is an Audacy original podcast.
