Scared To Death

Podcast Scared To Death
Dan Cummins, Lynze Cummins
The paranormal comes to life as husband-wife duo Dan Cummins (acclaimed standup comedian and true horror fan) and Lynze Cummins (costume and wardrobe stylist fo...
More
True CrimeFictionScience FictionSociety & Culture

Available Episodes

  • What's Your Emergency?
    Dan's first story is  weird. We had a hard time tracking it and understanding it  so if you have trouble too - don't worry. We'll talk afterwards and clear up any confusion. Then, we'll visit what sure seems to be a powerfully and malevolently haunted former seminary room in Maynooth in County Kildare, Ireland. A haunting that reads like the basis for a really good horror movie. Then, Lynze shares an interesting haunted apartment story where a family lives in two separate apartments in the same building that both seem to be plagued by the same "something". What is it? Where does it stem from? Then, lastly, a creepy mimmic tale. Or is it? This weeks entire show is really weird and does not offer a ton of solutions, making it that much scarier.  Bad Magic Holiday Merch: The 2024 Holiday Collection!Take a good look at fan favorite, Ezra Calhoun from The Beast of Bodie, or grab your duffel bag for a stay at the 1987 Shiloh Bible Camp from The Devil's Butcher. Spend an evening in the 1780 Hotel from "Vacancy" Or maybe you'd rather spend a night in Jure's  Historic Villa from "The Villa of Moonlight".  Support your local dollmaker with a Sam's Custom Doll Company tee from "Sometimes The Darkness Wins" and it's sequel. We also have a fun new illustration featuring Mothman sitting in comfort by the fire, enjoying a nice Holiday break! You can also catch some classic holiday favorites like The Ugly Layla, Winter Wendigo, STD stockings & neckties, and more! Part 2 featuring felt pennants, a challenge coin, and more drops soon! Cutoff to receive items by Xmas is Dec 10. Visit badmagicproductions.com to shop the 2024 Holiday collection today!
    --------  
    1:11:22
  • Nightmare Fuel #20: Unknown Caller 2: Power Outage
    In this twentieth installment of fictional horror written and narrated by Dan Cummins.... we head back to New Orleans, returning to where the Unknown Caller continues to torment and hunt. We pick up with NOPD Detective Blaine McGrath, who the Unknown Caller reached out to following Naomi Howard's death. And a character from a previous episode heads to NOLA to try and help end this Unknown Caller's reign of terror... This episode was scored by Logan Keith. We recommend listening with headphones to experience the full effect of all the creepy background noises! If you like this episode, please let us know wherever you rate and review podcasts. Thanks so much!
    --------  
    1:20:14
  • I'd Like to Make a Reservation
    Dan dazzles this week with two bizarre mysteries: one that really leaves you scratching your head. A man makes a dinner reservation with WHO? Then, Dan takes us to Canada to look for a missing village. Lynze has a giant, twisty ouija board tale that will take you back to your childhood sleepovers and awaken all of your fears.
    --------  
    1:32:08
  • Alcatraz: Island Of Evil Spirits
    Today, we're going to visit a little corner of the world I am shocked we haven't stumbled upon yet: Alcatraz Island . Next up, Dan takes us to Split Rock Quarry for some more history and hauntings! Then, Lynze gives us a good old traditional haunted house! The show wraps up with a funny but terrifying new monster, The Tickle Lady!
    --------  
    1:36:20
  • Nightmare Fuel #19: Unknown Caller
    In this nineteenth installment of fictional horror written and narrated by Dan Cummins.... we head to New Orleans, where a man is found in dead in his home that he had boarded up in the final days of his life. He'd also smashed his phones and TV and posted sticky notes all over the walls, many of them centered on being tormented by something that was calling him on the phone. And then the phone of one of the paramedics declaring the man dead starts to ring. An unknown caller. The first of many, many, many calls from this increasingly disturbing unknown caller...This episode was scored by Logan Keith. We recommend listening with headphones to experience the full effect of all the creepy background noises! If you like this episode, please let us know wherever you rate and review podcasts. Thanks so much!
    --------  
    59:10

About Scared To Death

The paranormal comes to life as husband-wife duo Dan Cummins (acclaimed standup comedian and true horror fan) and Lynze Cummins (costume and wardrobe stylist for numerous film and television productions) share terrifying stories that will leave you sleeping with the lights on. Dan’s goal? To scare Lynze with creepy accounts of demonic possession, shadow people, and other eerie phenomena. And when he’s done, Lynze fights back with chilling fan-submitted tales of true horror. Together, they explore the darkest corners of the web, dusty old books, and even their own eerie surroundings—a studio filled with occult objects and located right next to a cemetery. Don’t forget to check out the mini-series Nightmare Fuel, airing on this feed the first and third Friday of every month, where Dan narrates a short piece of original horror fiction.
Podcast website

