Today, we’re going to visit a little corner of the world I am shocked we haven’t stumbled upon yet: Alcatraz Island . Next up, Dan takes us to Split Rock Quarry for some more history and hauntings! Then, Lynze gives us a good old traditional haunted house! The show wraps up with a funny but terrifying new monster, The Tickle Lady!WHAT: THE 6TH ANNUAL BAD MAGIC GIVING TREE!WHEN: GIFT CARD DONATIONS - MONDAY, OCTOBER 21ST thru THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21STASSISTANCE SIGN UP -MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18TH at 12 NOON PT/3PM ETWHERE: BADMAGICPRODUCTIONS.COM (THIS IS THE ONLY PLACE TO SIGN UP)WHO: 30 FAMILIES CAN SIGN UP FOR SUPPORT THIS HOLIDAY SEASON.WE LEARNED EARLY ON THAT THIS WAS THE EASIEST WAY TO ACCEPT EXTRA HELP. AND JUST LIKE IN YEARS PRIOR, DAN AND LYNZE HAVE COMMITTED TO MATCHING ALL ADDITIONAL FUNDS SENT IN, DOLLAR FOR DOLLAR, UP TO $13K. IF OUR COMMUNITY CAN COLLECTIVELY DONATE AN EXTRA $13K AND DAN AND LYNZE GIVE $13K, WE WILL BE ABLE TO SUPPORT 30 FAMILIES THIS YEAR.EVEN JUST $5 OR $10 ADDS UP REALLY QUICKLY! IF YOU ARE ABLE TO HELP PLEASE GO TO AMAZON.COM TO PURCHASE A DIGITAL GIFT CARD. WHEN PROMPTED FOR A RECIPIENT EMAIL ADDRESS, ENTER [email protected]
THOSE OF YOU SEEKING SUPPORT THIS HOLIDAY SEASON:WE ASK THAT YOU CONSIDER NOT APPLYING FOR HELP IF YOU HAVE PREVIOUSLY BEEN A RECIPIENT OF THE BAD MAGIC GIVING TREE TO ALLOW SPACE FOR SOMEONE ELSE TO RECEIVE ASSISTANCE. HOWEVER, WE DO UNDERSTAND THAT YOUR RESOURCES FOR OTHER HELP MAY BE LIMITED. ON NOVEMBER 18th, 2024 AT 12 NOON PT, THE 30 SLOTS WILL OPEN. YOU CAN SIGN UP AT BADMAGICPRODUCTIONS.COM THIS IS THE ONE AND ONLY PLACE TO SIGN UP.EMAILS OR OTHER FORMS OF COMMUNICATION WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED.WHEN THE APPLICATION LINK GOES LIVE, YOU WILL BE PROMPTED TO ANSWER SOME BASIC QUESTIONS. NEXT, A CONFIRMATION EMAIL SHOULD ARRIVE IN YOUR IN-BOX THAT SAYS, “THANK YOU FOR COMPLETING THE SURVEY”.AFTER THAT MESSAGE APPEARS THE FIRST STEP IS COMPLETE. PLEASE ALLOW 24 TO 48 HOURS FOR THE GIVING TREE TEAM TO REVIEW ALL THE APPLICATIONS.PLEASE DO NOT EMAIL BAD MAGIC! WE WILL EMAIL YOU!! IF AN APPLICATION WAS SUBMITTED AND THE GIVING TREE TEAM DID NOT SEND YOU A FOLLOW UP MAIL AFTER 4 BUSINESS DAYS, PLEASE EMAIL [email protected]
. WHEN SENDING THIS EMAIL INCLUDE SCREENSHOTS AND PROOF OF SUBMISSION OF YOUR APPLICATION. Be cool. Don’t try to cheat the system.ONCE OUR TEAM HAS HAD A CHANCE TO REVIEW ALL THE APPLICATIONS, YOU WILL RECEIVE AN EMAIL DIRECTLY FROM THE GIVING TREE TEAM. IT WILL INCLUDE NEXT STEPS. YOU WILL BE REQUIRED TO CREATE AND SHARE AN AMAZON WISHLIST. INSTRUCTIONS ON TO DO THIS WILL BE INCLUDED IN THIS EMAIL. THE DEADLINE FOR COMPLETING YOUR WISHLIST WILL BE NOVEMBER 23RD, NO EXCEPTIONS.Thank you for continuing to send in your stories, Creeps and Peepers!**Please keep doing so!!Send them to [email protected]
everything else to [email protected]
