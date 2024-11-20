Nightmare Fuel #19: Unknown Caller

In this nineteenth installment of fictional horror written and narrated by Dan Cummins.... we head to New Orleans, where a man is found in dead in his home that he had boarded up in the final days of his life. He'd also smashed his phones and TV and posted sticky notes all over the walls, many of them centered on being tormented by something that was calling him on the phone. And then the phone of one of the paramedics declaring the man dead starts to ring. An unknown caller. The first of many, many, many calls from this increasingly disturbing unknown caller...This episode was scored by Logan Keith. We recommend listening with headphones to experience the full effect of all the creepy background noises! If you like this episode, please let us know wherever you rate and review podcasts. Thanks so much!