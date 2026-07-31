I watched The Crash on Netflix, and I needed to know more.

You do not have to have watched the documentary to enjoy this episode.

Written by Charity Dodd. Audio Production by Bill Bee.

Petition · "Dom and Davion's Law" - Victims Before Influencers: Modernize Son of Sam Laws - United States · Change.org

Domestic Violence Support | National Domestic Violence Hotline

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