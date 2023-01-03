Great Lakes. True Crime. Host Nina Innsted covers lesser known crimes, digging beneath the media and back page to tell their stories and find the truth. #Michig... More
The Brendel Family Murder
The September 1991 murder of the Brendel Family. Barrington RI.
Written by Nina Innsted and Jackie Jean. Audio Production by Bill Bert.
5/1/2023
24:56
The murder of Chynna & Blake Dickus
The unsolved 2006 murder of Chynna and Blake Dickus. Franklin Indiana. If you have information that could help solve the murders, call Franklin police. Tips remain anonymous here: (317) 346-1100
Written by Nina Innsted, researched by Haley Gray. Audio production by Bill Bert.
Promo - The Fall Line (thefalllinepodcast.com)
4/15/2023
34:55
Siege at the Rialto
At approximately 5:00 p.m. on July 3, 1984, Alvin Freeman walked into the Rialto Restaurant on Woodward Avenue in Ferndale, Michigan, and sat at a table. Includes an interview with Mike Kitchen, he responded to the siege and later retired as Ferndale's Chief of Police.
Written by Jessica Ann. Audio Production by Bill Bert.
#Michigan #murder #Ferndale #RoyalOak
4/1/2023
43:14
The murder of Alianna DeFreeze
Cleveland, Ohio. January 2017. 14 year old Alianna DeFreeze vanishes on her way to school.
Get your episodes early and ad free on PATREON Written by Emily G. ThompsonAudio production by Bill Bert
3/15/2023
45:53
the death of Karl Heikell
Halloween, 1981. 11 year old Karl Heikell leaves his home in Michigan's upper peninsula and disappears.
Check out Dillon's website - Halloween, 1981: An Investigation and Archive (halloween1981.com)
This episode written by Nina Innsted, audio production by Bill Bert.
Nina is now sharing cases on TIKTOK! @Nina_Innsted
Great Lakes. True Crime. Host Nina Innsted covers lesser known crimes, digging beneath the media and back page to tell their stories and find the truth. #Michigan #Ohio #Pennsylvania #NewYork #Wisconsin #Illinois #TrueCrime
