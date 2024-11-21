Drop Dead Serious With Ashleigh Banfield

"Uncle Peter" Trailer

Episode #1: UNCLE PETER - Trailer Growing up, he was always "Uncle Peter" to me. Peter Nygard was my best friend's uncle, but would, one day, become the world's most reviled serial rapist. How did it happen? What made him into this monster? My friend opens up Peter’s secret vault of exclusive pictures, videos, phone calls, voice mails, memos, letters…even his little black book. Together, we recount the last 40 years... growing up with him ..living with him.. working for him... and being swept up in the criminal and civil cases that brought down his empire.