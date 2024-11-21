Powered by RND
Drop Dead Serious With Ashleigh Banfield

I know a thing or two about true crime... I’ve been reporting on it for 36 years. This is the podcast where I take you on a journey through mystery and injusti...
True Crime

  "Uncle Peter" Trailer
    Episode #1: UNCLE PETER - Trailer Growing up, he was always "Uncle Peter" to me. Peter Nygard was my best friend's uncle, but would, one day, become the world's most reviled serial rapist. How did it happen? What made him into this monster? My friend opens up Peter's secret vault of exclusive pictures, videos, phone calls, voice mails, memos, letters…even his little black book. Together, we recount the last 40 years... growing up with him ..living with him.. working for him... and being swept up in the criminal and civil cases that brought down his empire.  
About Drop Dead Serious With Ashleigh Banfield

I know a thing or two about true crime... I’ve been reporting on it for 36 years. This is the podcast where I take you on a journey through mystery and injustice... and dive deep into critical clues with an irreverent style that I don’t share on TV! Join me for my personal take on many of these stories and my personal connection to several as well! I’m Ashleigh Banfield, and I’m Drop Dead Serious!
