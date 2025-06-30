Talking to a murder victim’s family is a tough thing to do, but Dan Slepian needs to find out more information about Jorge Collazo in his search for the truth. Collazo’s sister tells Dan she’ll never forget the day her little brother was killed. And, she reveals a surprise about what happened just two weeks before the murder – a lead that could have been critical.

After two decades with their father behind bars, Richard Rosario’s family has new hope that he may be set free. After an emotional prison visit, a court is about to decide if it is time for this family to be finally reunited.

It’s been more than 20 years since Richard Rosario was convicted of a murder he says he could not possibly have committed. If he didn’t do it, who did? And what’s next for Rosario and his family? This is the final episode of Dan Slepian’s 3-year investigation.

About 13 Alibis

How did a man who claims he had 13 alibi witnesses get convicted of murder and serve 20 years in prison? In this original series from Dateline NBC, producer Dan Slepian chronicles the case of Richard Rosario, who was convicted of a 1996 murder in New York City. Rosario has always insisted that he is innocent, and that 13 alibi witnesses will swear he was a thousand miles away in Florida while the crime was happening in New York. Ride along in real time as Slepian spends two years digging deep into Rosario's case in a quest for the truth.