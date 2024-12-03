Introducing: Deadly Mirage

Dateline’s newest podcast takes Josh Mankiewicz to Silver Lakes, a lush manmade oasis in California’s Mojave Desert, where Rob and Sabrina Limon seem to have the perfect life: two young children, a beautiful home, and a tight-knit group of friends who call themselves the “Wolf Pack.” But when Rob is found murdered, investigators uncover deep secrets about sex, friendship, and religion that shatter carefully crafted illusions.Follow now to get the first two episodes on Tuesday, December 3 completely free, or subscribe to Dateline Premium on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or DatelinePremium.com. Subscribers receive ad-free listening and early access to episodes.