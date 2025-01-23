Re-Release: Aubrey Dameron

On February 5, 2025, the Quapaw Nation Marshal Service announced that remains found in Picher, Oklahoma, on January 31, 2025 were positively identified as Aubrey Dameron. Picher is about 35 miles from where Aubrey was last seen in Grove, Oklahoma. We'll keep you updated as more information is announced, but in the meantime, we're re-releasing our original episode on Aubrey's case from 2023.---------Transgender people are over four times more likely to be the victim of a violent crime than their cisgender counterparts. The rates of murder, rape, and violent crime of Indigenous people are all higher than the national average. In fact, according to the CDC, indigenous females experienced the second-highest rate of homicide in 2020. Aubrey Dameron is a transgender woman of Cherokee descent. On March 9, 2019, she walked out of her mother's home in Grove, Oklahoma. Her phone stopped pinging 100 feet away, and she hasn't been seen since. Aubrey's disappearance highlights the struggles that trans people face in general, as well as the specific struggles she had within her own community and family. Was Aubrey's disappearance related to her "lifestyle," as police claim, or was it someone close to her who made Aubrey disappear?Anyone with information on the disappearance of Aubrey Dameron is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or go online at https://tips.fbi.gov/. You can also call the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service at 918-207-3800.Cualquier persona que tenga información sobre la desaparición de Aubrey Dameron debe llamar al FBI al 1-800-CALL-FBI o conectarse en línea en https://tips.fbi.gov/. También puede llamar al Servicio de Mariscal de la Nación Cherokee al 918-207-3800.