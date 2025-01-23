When Tyler Goodrich’s husband, Marshall Vogel, asked him what his perfect night would be, Tyler said, “A movie night with our kids and pizza and just hanging out.” So that’s how they decided to spend the evening of November 3, 2023. Tyler picked up a pizza from Costco on his way home from work around 5:30 and settled in for a movie with Marshall and their youngest son. But just two hours later, Tyler and Marshall got into an argument, and Tyler left the house. He hasn’t been seen since.Tyler has now been missing for over a year, and not one scrap of physical evidence has been found. How did a strong, healthy, 35-year-old man with a huge network of friends and family who loved him, simply vanish without a trace? Did he decide to disappear, or did something much worse happen to Tyler Goodrich?If you have any information on Tyler’s whereabouts, please contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 402-441-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.Subscribe to Day by Day: True Crime StoriesBuy the ebook! - And Then They Were Gone: True Stories of Those Who Went Missing and Never Came HomeSubmit a caseFind us everywhereGet episodes early and ad-free on PatreonMerch storeFor a full list of our sources, please visit our blogOur Sponsors:* Check out TruDiagnostic and use my code ATTWG for a great deal: https://www.trudiagnostic.comAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
Samantha Clarke
Samantha Clarke
Late in the evening of September 13, 2010, 19-year-old Samantha Clarke was dressed in her pajamas and watching TV with her younger brother in their Orange, Virginia home. But after receiving a call, she told her brother she was going out and would be back in the morning. Samantha left her home, and has never been seen again.Police had few clues to work with, but did zero in on a person of interest almost immediately. However, a lack of evidence made the case go cold. Then, 3 years later, another teenager disappeared just miles away, and police were certain the two crimes were connected. Everything seemed to be falling into place, but now, over 14 years since she was last seen, answers in Samantha's case remain elusive. A break in her case seems just over the horizon– the question is, who will deliver it?Anyone with more information on Samantha Clarke's disappearance is asked to contact the Orange Police Department at (540) 672-1491.
Joanne Ratcliffe and Kirste Gordon
Joanne Ratcliffe and Kirste Gordon
A kidnapping happens in broad daylight in front of thousands of witnesses, but no one knows it's a kidnapping. That's what happened when a man abducted family friends, 11-year-old Joane Ratcliffe and 4-year-old Kirste Gordon from an Australian Rules football match on August 25, 1973. The stands were packed at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide Australia, with over 10,000 fans in attendance. Many of those there saw a middle-aged man in a wide-brimmed hat take the two girls, but said nothing, assuming that he was their father. Over 50 years have passed, and after decades of investigation and thousands of leads, recent breakthroughs have led to two extremely strong and chillingly similar suspects. Is one of Australia's most infamous unsolved crimes close to a resolution? If you have any information which may assist both families and police to locate Kirste and Joanne, please make contact with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000
Re-Release: Aubrey Dameron
Re-Release: Aubrey Dameron
On February 5, 2025, the Quapaw Nation Marshal Service announced that remains found in Picher, Oklahoma, on January 31, 2025 were positively identified as Aubrey Dameron. Picher is about 35 miles from where Aubrey was last seen in Grove, Oklahoma. We'll keep you updated as more information is announced, but in the meantime, we're re-releasing our original episode on Aubrey's case from 2023.---------Transgender people are over four times more likely to be the victim of a violent crime than their cisgender counterparts. The rates of murder, rape, and violent crime of Indigenous people are all higher than the national average. In fact, according to the CDC, indigenous females experienced the second-highest rate of homicide in 2020. Aubrey Dameron is a transgender woman of Cherokee descent. On March 9, 2019, she walked out of her mother's home in Grove, Oklahoma. Her phone stopped pinging 100 feet away, and she hasn't been seen since. Aubrey's disappearance highlights the struggles that trans people face in general, as well as the specific struggles she had within her own community and family. Was Aubrey's disappearance related to her "lifestyle," as police claim, or was it someone close to her who made Aubrey disappear?Anyone with information on the disappearance of Aubrey Dameron is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or go online at https://tips.fbi.gov/. You can also call the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service at 918-207-3800.Cualquier persona que tenga información sobre la desaparición de Aubrey Dameron debe llamar al FBI al 1-800-CALL-FBI o conectarse en línea en https://tips.fbi.gov/. También puede llamar al Servicio de Mariscal de la Nación Cherokee al 918-207-3800.
Re-Release: Eloise Worledge
Re-Release: Eloise Worledge
On a warm night in Beaumaris, in Victoria, Australia, the three Worledge children, 8-year-old Eloise, 6-year-old Anna, and 4-year-old Blake all went to sleep. Though their parents had been going through a rocky patch and had been arguing a lot, the day was an ordinary one for the children. But the next morning, only two of them would wake up in their beds. Eloise was gone.What followed was the largest missing person search in Victoria's history, and a mystery that shocked the seaside town in 1976, changing how families lived forever. Now, nearly 45 years later, Australia and the rest of the world is still searching for answers and asking what happened to Eloise?