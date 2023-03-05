From murder, to crooked cops to tax evasion and scams, the world of true crime TV is full of stuff that makes us scream “I Think Not!” If you liked the smash hi... More
Available Episodes
5 of 168
147: Beth's Last Party (See No Evil) w/ Christopher Walker!!
Hey, DB's!! We have a VERY special guest this episode - our favorite narrator Christopher! He absolutely LOVED being in the studio with us... [narrator voice] he did not love being in the studio with them...JK!! ENJOY!
On December 23rd 2009, Beth von Steinner goes missing. Days later, her frozen body is found in a trash pile behind her house. With no witness or suspects, only CCTV footage can unlock the mystery of who killed her.
This Week's Sponsors:
Daily Harvest - Go to dailyharvest.com/thinknot to get up to $65 off your first box!
Skylight Frame - Get 10% off, up to $30 off a Skylight Frame by visiting skylightframe.com/NOT
Caraway - Visit carawayhome.com/THINKNOT to take advantage of this limited time offer for 10% off your next purchase
5/3/2023
1:11:36
146: Dead Man Walking (See No Evil)
On September 17th 2015, Edward Lowry is found savagely beaten and stabbed to death in a parking lot in South Dakota. With little evidence left behind at the scene, the police attempt to piece together Ed's last moments from CCTV.
This Week's Sponsors:
Skylight Frames - Get 10% off your frame when you go to skylightframe.com/NOT
Lumi Labs - To learn more about microdosing THC go to microdose.com and use code ITN to get free shipping & 30% off your first order
HelloFresh - Go to hellofresh.com/think50 and use code think50 for 50% off, plus your first box ships free!
PrettyLitter - Go to prettylitter.com/think and use code THINK to save 20% on your first order
BetterHelp - Visit betterhelp.com/ithinknot today to get 10% off your first month
4/26/2023
1:01:17
145: At Michelle's Door (See No Evil)
A woman's New Year's disappearance leads to a gruesome discovery; with no witnesses, only the four security cameras from her apartment building can help decipher what happened.
This Week's Sponsors:
Rocket Money - Cancel unwanted subscriptions and manage your expenses the easy way by going to RocketMoney.com/think
BetterHelp - Visit betterhelp.com/ithinknot today to get 10% off your first month
Smalls - Head to smalls.com/thinknot and use promo code THINKNOT at checkout for 50% off your first order PLUS free shipping
4/19/2023
53:52
144: Stalking Cynthia (See No Evil)
Cynthia Langrall is shot dead during her morning jog through the normally peaceful Hillcrest Ranch neighborhood in Glendale, Arizona. Home surveillance footage enables detectives to identify the shooter's vehicle but will it be enough to catch the killer?
This Week's Sponsors:
ZipRecruiter - True ZipRecruiter FOR FREE by going to ziprecruiter.com/think
Lomi - Turn your food waste into dirt with the press of a button with Lomi. Use the code THINKNOT to save $50 at lomi.com/THINKNOT
HelloFresh - Go to hellofresh.com/think50 and use code think50 for 50% off, plus your first box ships free!
4/12/2023
54:37
142: Seen At Susan's (See No Evil)
On April 12th 2008, Susan Casey vanishes after a night out. The only clues left behind are suspicious drag marks outside her home. CCTV footage reveals three different suspects on the scene. Which one is lying and who can tell police where Susan Casey is?
This Week's Sponsors:
Rothy's - For stylish and sustainable shoes, shop Rothy's. Get $20 off your first purchase at rothys.com/ITHINKNOT
Helix - Go to helixsleep.com/THINK to get 20% off all mattress orders including the Helix Kids Mattress AND two free pillows
Caraway - Visit carawayhome.com/THINKNOT and use code THINKNOT to take advantage of the limited time offer for 10% off your next purchase
From murder, to crooked cops to tax evasion and scams, the world of true crime TV is full of stuff that makes us scream “I Think Not!” If you liked the smash hit comedy podcast "Obsessed with Disappeared," you’ll love this new show from co-hosts and best friends Ellyn Marsh & Joey Taranto. Join Ellyn, Joey – and all the characters that live inside their gorgeous heads – for true stories and the campy television that covers them. Get ready to laugh, cry and think about true crime in a whole new way.