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I Think Not!

I Think Not!
ComedySociety & Culture
I Think Not!
Latest episode

408 episodes

  • I Think Not!

    Killer Questions (Murder 101)

    08/05/2026 | 1h 19 mins.
    Evidence begins to suggest their lead suspect wasn't a one-off killer but tied to at least six victims. Focusing on the strongest cases, they gather evidence that could force authorities to brand him a serial killer, edging closer to a federal investigation that may rewrite history. The breakthrough brings more questions than answers. Are they uncovering the truth or blinded by confirmation bias?

    This Week’s Sponsors:

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    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • I Think Not!

    True Crime Rundown: Lindsay Clancy Trial & Nolan Wells Update

    08/03/2026 | 50 mins.
    This week on True Crime Rundown we give updates on Bryan Kohberger and Nolan Wells and do a deep dive on week one of the Lindsay Clancy trial.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • I Think Not!

    Sociology of a Serial Killer (Murder 101)

    07/29/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    In a small Appalachian town, sociology teacher Alex Campbell turns his classroom into an unlikely crime lab; tired of standardized lessons, he challenges his students to investigate a 40-year-old string of unsolved murder known as the Redhead Murder.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • I Think Not!

    True Crime Rundown: Nolan Wells & Lindsay Clancy

    07/27/2026 | 33 mins.
    This week on True Crime Rundown we start with an update on the Lindsay Clancy upcoming trial. Then, we go over recent updates in the Nolan Wells case.

    This Week’s Sponsor:

    IQ Bar - Get twenty percent off all IQBAR products, plus get free shipping. To get your twenty percent off, just text think to 64000. Message and data rates may apply. See terms for details.

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • I Think Not!

    The Investigation of Lucy Letby - Part 2 (Netflix)

    07/23/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    As part of our dark week due to Ellyn and Joey taking a little vacation, we have a special surprise for you all! This is a bonus episode, previously exclusive to our Patreon page and originally published on February 19th.

    In 2023, a jury found Lucy Letby guilty of unimaginable crimes on a neonatal ward. This is how the horror unfolded, told by insiders who lived it.

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About I Think Not!
From murder, to crooked cops to tax evasion and scams, the world of true crime TV is full of stuff that makes us scream “I Think Not!” If you liked the smash hit comedy podcast "Obsessed with Disappeared," you’ll love this new show from co-hosts and best friends Ellyn Marsh & Joey Taranto. Join Ellyn, Joey – and all the characters that live inside their gorgeous heads – for true stories and the campy television that covers them. Get ready to laugh, cry and think about true crime in a whole new way.
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ComedySociety & CultureTrue Crime

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