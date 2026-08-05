Evidence begins to suggest their lead suspect wasn't a one-off killer but tied to at least six victims. Focusing on the strongest cases, they gather evidence that could force authorities to brand him a serial killer, edging closer to a federal investigation that may rewrite history. The breakthrough brings more questions than answers. Are they uncovering the truth or blinded by confirmation bias?



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