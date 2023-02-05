292: Capturing The Killer Nurse

Charles "Charlie" Cullen, aka "The Killer Nurse" is suspected of killing over 400 unsuspecting patients at various hospitals where he worked over his 30 year nursing career. This makes him the most prolific serial killer in WORLD HISTORY. He did his killing in secret, of course, and was well loved by hospital colleagues. But looking back, the evidence of murders was plain for anyone to see. And hospital administrators, who had to be aware of what he was doing, turned a blind eye to protect their business rather than protecting their patients. This is the story of how Cullen got away with it for so long.