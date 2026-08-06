Journalist Marresa Burke is on a mission: to give the name back to a man in a cemetery known only as "unknown negro." The man died while riding the rails in the 1960s- - crushed under 5,000 pounds of ice in an ice car. Was it an accident? Was it murder? And who was this man, where was he going, and why? Working alongside THE BADASSES OF THE DNA DOE PROJECT, Marresa is going to figure it out. Along the way, she will reunite the man's family - -a family living in the same city with no idea of their connection to each other. BRING YOUR TISSUES AND THROW YOUR HAIR UP IN A MESSY TOP KNOT, FAM, IT'S TIME TO GET TO WORK!

Find and watch "The Body on the Train" on Hulu



LOOKING FOR MORE TCO? On our Patreon feed, you'll find over 400 FULL AD-FREE BONUS episodes to BINGE RIGHT NOW, including our episode-by-episode coverage of popular documentary series like Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God, LulaRich, and The Curious Case of Natalia Grace; classics like The Jinx, Making A Murderer, and The Staircase; and well-known cases like The Menendez Murders, Casey Anthony: American Murder Mystery, and The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann, and so many more!

Episode Sponsors:



Hiya - The pediatrician-approved superpowered chewable vitamin. Receive 50% off your first order at www.hiyahealth.com/TCO



Hers - Whether you want to lose weight, grow thicker, fuller hair, or find relief for anxiety, Hers has you covered. Visit www.forhers.com/TCO to get a personalized, affordable plan that gets you.



Rula - Connect with quality therapists and mental health experts who specialize in you at www.rula.com/tco



The Absorption Company - Start taking supplements your body can actually absorb. Go to www.absorbmore.com and enter TCO at check out for up to 35% off your first order



Ethos - Take 10 minutes to get covered today, with life insurance through Ethos. Get your free quote at www.ethos.com/tco



WE'RE ON YOUTUBE - Want to view the episodes and not just listen? Check our new video feed to see full video episodes starting today. CLICK HERE TO WATCH AND SUBSCRIBE!



Join the TCO Community! Follow True Crime Obsessed on Instagram and TikTok, and join us on Facebook at the True Crime Obsessed Podcast Discussion Group! AND INTRODUCING THE NEW TCO DISCORD CHANNEL AS WELL!!!