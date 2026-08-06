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629 episodes
- When 68 year old Mario Hernandez didn't show up for family dinner in March of 2005, his family knew something was terribly wrong. Mario was a family man. Nothing would have kept him from that dinner. And when the police refuse to investigate--he's a grown man, after all, he can go missing if he wants EYE ROLL RAGE EMOJI--the family takes the investigation into their own hands. What unfolds is a bizarre tale of greed, CURSES THAT NEVER HAPPENED, a killer's extremely dysfunctional family--hoooo boy are they taking the fun OUT of dysfunctional--and a supermarket employee break room THAT IS FOR EMPLOYEES ONLY.
Find and watch "Jewels and Jinxes" on Peacock
LOOKING FOR MORE TCO? On our Patreon feed, you'll find over 400 FULL AD-FREE BONUS episodes to BINGE RIGHT NOW, including our episode-by-episode coverage of popular documentary series like Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God, LulaRich, and The Curious Case of Natalia Grace; classics like The Jinx, Making A Murderer, and The Staircase; and well-known cases like The Menendez Murders, Casey Anthony: American Murder Mystery, and The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann, and so many more!
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WE'RE ON YOUTUBE - Want to view the episodes and not just listen? Check our video feed to see full video episodes starting today. CLICK HERE TO WATCH AND SUBSCRIBE!
Join the TCO Community! Follow True Crime Obsessed on Instagram and TikTok, and join us on Facebook at the True Crime Obsessed Podcast Discussion Group! AND INTRODUCING THE NEW TCO DISCORD CHANNEL AS WELL!!!
- OK, Fam - it's the one you've been waiting for! On October 9, 2020, 27-year-old Taylor Parker was pulled over on a Texas highway. When the cops approached the car, they found a nearly hysterical Parker holding a baby she claimed to have JUST given birth to. It would quickly be revealed that that was a lie. Please, please, PLEASE pull over as you listen to us unravel this shocking and terrifying story of murder, kidnapping, and the most exasperating case of willful blindness and/or TOTAL COMPLICITY we've ever seen. Oh, and of course, there will be feral hogs.
Find and watch "Maternal Instinct" on Netflix
LOOKING FOR MORE TCO? On our Patreon feed, you'll find over 400 FULL AD-FREE BONUS episodes to BINGE RIGHT NOW, including our episode-by-episode coverage of popular documentary series like Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God, LulaRich, and The Curious Case of Natalia Grace; classics like The Jinx, Making A Murderer, and The Staircase; and well-known cases like The Menendez Murders, Casey Anthony: American Murder Mystery, and The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann, and so many more!
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WE'RE ON YOUTUBE - Want to view the episodes and not just listen? Check our new video feed to see full video episodes starting today. CLICK HERE TO WATCH AND SUBSCRIBE!
Join the TCO Community! Follow True Crime Obsessed on Instagram and TikTok, and join us on Facebook at the True Crime Obsessed Podcast Discussion Group! AND INTRODUCING THE NEW TCO DISCORD CHANNEL AS WELL!!!
- Take a deep breath for this one, Fam! On December 6, 1991, four teenaged girls were found sexually assaulted and murdered in an I Can't Believe It's Yogurt shop in Austin, Texas. The yogurt shop was then set on fire. It would take decades, and a series of unforgivable wrongful convictions, for the authorities to catch the real killer. This one's a lot, but don't worry, WE'LL DO ALL THE SCREAMING FOR YOU!
Find and watch "The Yogurt Shop Murders" on Hulu
LOOKING FOR MORE TCO? On our Patreon feed, you'll find over 400 FULL AD-FREE BONUS episodes to BINGE RIGHT NOW, including our episode-by-episode coverage of popular documentary series like Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God, LulaRich, and The Curious Case of Natalia Grace; classics like The Jinx, Making A Murderer, and The Staircase; and well-known cases like The Menendez Murders, Casey Anthony: American Murder Mystery, and The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann, and so many more!
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WE'RE ON YOUTUBE - Want to view the episodes and not just listen? Check our new video feed to see full video episodes starting today. CLICK HERE TO WATCH AND SUBSCRIBE!
Join the TCO Community! Follow True Crime Obsessed on Instagram and TikTok, and join us on Facebook at the True Crime Obsessed Podcast Discussion Group! AND INTRODUCING THE NEW TCO DISCORD CHANNEL AS WELL!!!
- Journalist Marresa Burke is on a mission: to give the name back to a man in a cemetery known only as "unknown negro." The man died while riding the rails in the 1960s- - crushed under 5,000 pounds of ice in an ice car. Was it an accident? Was it murder? And who was this man, where was he going, and why? Working alongside THE BADASSES OF THE DNA DOE PROJECT, Marresa is going to figure it out. Along the way, she will reunite the man's family - -a family living in the same city with no idea of their connection to each other. BRING YOUR TISSUES AND THROW YOUR HAIR UP IN A MESSY TOP KNOT, FAM, IT'S TIME TO GET TO WORK!
Find and watch "The Body on the Train" on Hulu
LOOKING FOR MORE TCO? On our Patreon feed, you'll find over 400 FULL AD-FREE BONUS episodes to BINGE RIGHT NOW, including our episode-by-episode coverage of popular documentary series like Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God, LulaRich, and The Curious Case of Natalia Grace; classics like The Jinx, Making A Murderer, and The Staircase; and well-known cases like The Menendez Murders, Casey Anthony: American Murder Mystery, and The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann, and so many more!
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WE'RE ON YOUTUBE - Want to view the episodes and not just listen? Check our new video feed to see full video episodes starting today. CLICK HERE TO WATCH AND SUBSCRIBE!
Join the TCO Community! Follow True Crime Obsessed on Instagram and TikTok, and join us on Facebook at the True Crime Obsessed Podcast Discussion Group! AND INTRODUCING THE NEW TCO DISCORD CHANNEL AS WELL!!!
- A brutal killer is on the loose, stabbing and shooting people at random. Nobody is safe. All we know about him is that he has "movie star good looks" and drives a car with throat... whatever that means. BUT DON'T WORRY: JOE "WELL, MY MY MY" KENDA IS ON THE CASE. And you know he's gonna get the guy, even as he and everyone else IGNORE THE WOMEN WHO HAVE BEEN PAYING ATTENTION all around them. Ugh. OK, here we go!
Find and watch "Devil in the Mountains" on Hulu
LOOKING FOR MORE TCO? On our Patreon feed, you'll find over 400 FULL AD-FREE BONUS episodes to BINGE RIGHT NOW, including our episode-by-episode coverage of popular documentary series like Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God, LulaRich, and The Curious Case of Natalia Grace; classics like The Jinx, Making A Murderer, and The Staircase; and well-known cases like The Menendez Murders, Casey Anthony: American Murder Mystery, and The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann, and so many more!
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WE'RE ON YOUTUBE - Want to view the episodes and not just listen? Check our new video feed to see full video episodes starting today. CLICK HERE TO WATCH AND SUBSCRIBE!
Join the TCO Community! Follow True Crime Obsessed on Instagram and TikTok, and join us on Facebook at the True Crime Obsessed Podcast Discussion Group! AND INTRODUCING THE NEW TCO DISCORD CHANNEL AS WELL!!!
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About True Crime Obsessed
*** 2026 Webby Award Winner!! *** The true crime podcast YOU NEED IN YOUR LIFE. We recap your favorite true crime documentaries with humor, sass, and heart. FROM VULTURE: "It’s not wrong to laugh when you’re listening to a true-crime podcast. Or at least I hope it isn’t, because if almost crashing my car while listening to True Crime Obsessed is wrong, I don’t want to be right." Hear our take on "Abducted in Plain Sight," "The Ted Bundy Tapes," "Dirty John: The Dirty Truth" and so many more.Podcast website
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