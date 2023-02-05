Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Obsessed Network
The true crime / comedy podcast YOU NEED IN YOUR LIFE. We recap your favorite true crime documentaries with humor, sass, and heart. FROM VULTURE: "It’s not wron... More
True CrimeSociety & CultureComedy
Available Episodes

  • 294: God Forbid: The Pool Boy Sex Scandal That Brought Down A Dynasty
    A Miami pool boy finds himself trapped in a seven-year affair with a charming older woman and her husband, the Evangelical Trump stalwart Jerry Falwell Jr. As he becomes increasingly entangled with the Falwell's seemingly perfect lives, he quickly realizes that this affair could cost him everything--including his life.
    5/2/2023
    1:06:55
  • 293: Killing Patrick Duffey (...And The Bugs Bunny Defense)
    On a cool night in Los Angeles in 2007, Linda Duffey shot her husband Patrick in the head while he lay comfortably on the couch. She would say it was a terrible accident. And at first investigators believed her. But as her story became more bizarre--involving Bugs Bunny and Elmer Fudd, authorities became less certain she was telling the truth. So what really happened? Was this an accident? Or murder...
    4/25/2023
    58:25
  • 292: Capturing The Killer Nurse
    Charles "Charlie" Cullen, aka "The Killer Nurse" is suspected of killing over 400 unsuspecting patients at various hospitals where he worked over his 30 year nursing career. This makes him the most prolific serial killer in WORLD HISTORY. He did his killing in secret, of course, and was well loved by hospital colleagues. But looking back, the evidence of murders was plain for anyone to see. And hospital administrators, who had to be aware of what he was doing, turned a blind eye to protect their business rather than protecting their patients. This is the story of how Cullen got away with it for so long.
    4/18/2023
    1:10:54
  • The Abduction and Murder of Kristin Smart
    On May 25, 1996, 19-year-old college student Kristin Smart went to an off-campus party. Around 2 am, she was last seen being helped back to her dorm by another student named Paul Flores. No one ever saw Kristin again. It would take over 25 years to unravel the mystery of that night and to be able to prove what happened to Kristin Smart.
    4/11/2023
    1:03:33
  • 291: The Boston Strangler
    In the early 60s, a madman was on the loose in Boston. In the span of 2 years, he's know to have brutally raped and murdered at least 13 women in their own homes. The killer was a monster who definitely didn't look like one--he'd easily gain his victim's trust and access to their homes, as there was never any sign of forced entry. And he was meticulous, almost never leaving a single clue. As the terror in the city reaches a fever pitch, investigators make an arrest. But did they get the right guy? Or was he just a willing patsy set up to take the fall?
    4/4/2023
    1:04:17

About True Crime Obsessed

The true crime / comedy podcast YOU NEED IN YOUR LIFE. We recap your favorite true crime documentaries with humor, sass, and heart. FROM VULTURE: "It’s not wrong to laugh when you’re listening to a true-crime podcast. Or at least I hope it isn’t, because if almost crashing my car while listening to True Crime Obsessed is wrong, I don’t want to be right." Hear our take on "Abducted in Plain Sight," "The Ted Bundy Tapes,"Dirty John: The Dirty Truth" and so many more.
