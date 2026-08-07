Beth Shelburne is the journalist and voice behind the Earwitness podcast. Earwitness can be found as season 4 of the Bone Valley podcast. She dives deep into a horrific miscarriage of justice. Toforest Johnson was sentenced to death for the 1995 murder of a police officer, with no evidence connecting him to the crime. Prosecutors relied on multiple attempts at trials, multiple changing theories presented to the juries and the testimony of an "earwitness" who claimed to have overheard a phone call that incriminates Johnson. Beth digs deep to expose corruption and the wrongs the have left justice go unserved for decades in this case.

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