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1081 episodes
- Bob and Zaq talk about Beth Shelburne's podcast Earwitness.
The majority of the funding of our work comes directly from listeners, through our Patreon community. To join Patreon, click THIS LINK. At the $5/month level you'll get access to lots of Patreon Only BONUS EPISODES, Ad Free versions of all episodes, an hour of Patreon Exclusive video content every week, and our new weekly podcast “Pre-Game”, which drops every Wednesday. Not to mention early access to some episodes and the ability to watch and participate in interviews live.
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- Beth Shelburne is the journalist and voice behind the Earwitness podcast. Earwitness can be found as season 4 of the Bone Valley podcast. She dives deep into a horrific miscarriage of justice. Toforest Johnson was sentenced to death for the 1995 murder of a police officer, with no evidence connecting him to the crime. Prosecutors relied on multiple attempts at trials, multiple changing theories presented to the juries and the testimony of an "earwitness" who claimed to have overheard a phone call that incriminates Johnson. Beth digs deep to expose corruption and the wrongs the have left justice go unserved for decades in this case.
The majority of the funding of our work comes directly from listeners, through our Patreon community. To join Patreon, click THIS LINK. At the $5/month level you'll get access to lots of Patreon Only BONUS EPISODES, Ad Free versions of all episodes, an hour of Patreon Exclusive video content every week, and our new weekly podcast “Pre-Game”, which drops every Wednesday. Not to mention early access to some episodes and the ability to watch and participate in interviews live.
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- Bob, Zaq, and Janet are joined by hosts of The Murder Sheet podcast Kevin and Àine to discuss last week's episode and answer listener questions.
Bob, Zaq, and Janet are joined by hosts of The Murder Sheet podcast Kevin and Àine to discuss last week's episode and answer listener questions.
- In this Throwback Thursday episode Bob is joined by guests Kristin and Mogab from the podcast “True Crime Creepers.” Kristin, the true crime “fanatic,” tells her friend Mogab, the true crime “newbie,” about a new case each week. Bob spends a large part of the episode chatting with the pair about Mogab’s name and Waffle House. They then discuss the case of Richard Glossip, a wrongfully-convicted man who currently at the time was on death row. Glossip was just released on bail this past May.
The majority of the funding of our work comes directly from listeners, through our Patreon community. To join Patreon, click THIS LINK. At the $5/month level you'll get access to lots of Patreon Only BONUS EPISODES, Ad Free versions of all episodes, an hour of Patreon Exclusive video content every week, and our new weekly podcast “Pre-Game”, which drops every Wednesday. Not to mention early access to some episodes and the ability to watch and participate in interviews live.
Today’s Sponsors:
Quince – Head to Quince.com/Ruff for free shipping and 365 day returns.
- On listener requests, Bob is joined by the hosts of The Murder Sheet podcast Kevin and Àine to continue our discussion on the murder of Scott Macklem and the conviction of Temujin Kensu. Kevin and Àine are convinced of Kensu's guilt, have come on the show to discuss their reasons and perspective.
The majority of the funding of our work comes directly from listeners, through our Patreon community. To join Patreon, click THIS LINK. At the $5/month level you'll get access to lots of Patreon Only BONUS EPISODES, Ad Free versions of all episodes, an hour of Patreon Exclusive video content every week, and our new weekly podcast “Pre-Game”, which drops every Wednesday. Not to mention early access to some episodes and the ability to watch and participate in interviews live.
Today’s Sponsors:
Quince – Head to Quince.com/Ruff for free shipping and 365 day returns.
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About Truth & Justice with Bob Ruff
The Truth & Justice Podcast is listener driven show, devoted to the pursuit of truth and justice. Host, Bob Ruff, investigates potential wrongful conviction and cold cases using a unique crowdsourcing approach. Bob invites listeners to participate in the investigations, as he breaks down a new case in each season in real time. The podcast is currently in Season 18 "Justice Warriors". This season is in between long-form investigations. Season 18 features interviews with real people doing real work to affect real change in a broken criminal justice system. Every episode is designed to inform, educate and inspire.Podcast website
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