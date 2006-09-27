The Truth & Justice Podcast is listener driven show, devoted to the pursuit of truth and justice. Host, Bob Ruff, investigates potential wrongful conviction and... More
S12 Ep61: We Killed Her
Bob shares two very strange interviews. A friend of Becky's received an alarming phone call, from Becky's cell that became even more alarming . . . once he found out she had been murdered. These two interviews occurred on 9/27/06.
5/28/2023
30:24
S12 Ep60: S12:E60 Follow-Up
Today Bob, Zaq, and Janet break down The State's Final Word and take your listener questions.
5/26/2023
1:00:03
S12 Ep60: The State's Final Word
We've reached the end of the 6-week trial. Today you're going to hear the last thing the jury heard.
5/21/2023
38:12
S12 Ep59: S12:E59 Follow-Up
Today, Bob & Janet - sans Zaq - will take all your listener questions regarding Episode 59, Moore's Closing.
5/19/2023
1:01:31
S12 Ep59: Moore's Closing
Today you're going to hear Robert's attorney, Jeff Moore's, closing. He takes an interesting approach in his closing argument. Listen ad-free on Patreon.
