NBI Studios
The Truth & Justice Podcast is listener driven show, devoted to the pursuit of truth and justice. Host, Bob Ruff, investigates potential wrongful conviction and... More
True Crime
  • S12 Ep61: We Killed Her
    Bob shares two very strange interviews. A friend of Becky's received an alarming phone call, from Becky's cell that became even more alarming . . . once he found out she had been murdered. These two interviews occurred on 9/27/06.
    5/28/2023
    30:24
  • S12 Ep60: S12:E60 Follow-Up
    Today Bob, Zaq, and Janet break down The State's Final Word and take your listener questions.  Listen ad-free on Patreon!
    5/26/2023
    1:00:03
  • S12 Ep60: The State's Final Word
    We've reached the end of the 6-week trial. Today you're going to hear the last thing the jury heard.  Listen ad-free on Patreon!
    5/21/2023
    38:12
  • S12 Ep59: S12:E59 Follow-Up
    Today, Bob & Janet - sans Zaq - will take all your listener questions regarding Episode 59, Moore's Closing. Listen ad-free on Patreon!
    5/19/2023
    1:01:31
  • S12 Ep59: Moore's Closing
    Today you're going to hear Robert's attorney, Jeff Moore's, closing. He takes an interesting approach in his closing argument. Listen ad-free on Patreon. 
    5/14/2023
    37:38

The Truth & Justice Podcast is listener driven show, devoted to the pursuit of truth and justice. Host, Bob Ruff, investigates potential wrongful conviction and cold cases using a unique crowdsourcing approach. Bob invites listeners to participate in the investigations, as he breaks down a new case in each season in real time. Truth & Justice is currently on Season 12, where Bob and listeners are investigating the tragic murders of Becky and Vickie Friedli, and Jon Hayward.  A bizarre and horrific crime scene in Pinyon Pines, California left investigators stumped for 10 years.  A decade after the murders, Robert Pape and Cristin Smith were arrested, and in 2018 they were both convicted on a strictly circumstantial case.  Bob believes that they are innocent.  Join the investigation and decide for yourself if the State got the right guys.
