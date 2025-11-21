See You in Court

In the absence of meaningful regulation, thousands of young people are now looking to the justice system to hold Big Tech accountable. In this episode, we go inside three landmark lawsuits that could finally force social media companies to answer for the damage they've done. New Mexico's Attorney General, Raul Torrez, has seen the darkest corners of the internet. After twenty years prosecuting child sex crimes, he knows exactly where predators hunt today: social media. In a groundbreaking lawsuit against Meta, Torrez is alleging that Facebook and Instagram have become a "breeding ground for predators". And he's determined to change that. Meanwhile, in Toronto, Duncan Embury is spearheading a lawsuit on behalf of twenty three different school boards in Ontario. School boards who say that Snapchat, TikTok and Instagram have made teaching next to impossible. Duncan and his team believe that these platforms are knowingly targeting kids while they're at school. And he says that if that doesn't stop, these platforms won't just disrupt education. They'll destroy it. On the other side of the continent, Laura Marquez Garrett is representing more than 4,000 kids who allege they've been broken by social media. And Laura is seeing some disturbing patterns in their stories. Patterns that suggest – not just that social media companies are harming kids – but that they know it.