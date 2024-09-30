Ep. 57 | Faces Everywhere/The Perfect Condition

"Faces Everywhere"A woman wakes up one morning to find terrifying faces floating above her. No matter how hard she tries to escape them, the faces follow her everywhere. But does the woman need a doctor – or an exorcism?"The Perfect Condition"When an elderly man with emphysema starts to have trouble breathing, it seems like his life is coming to an end. But his wife refuses to give up on him – and what the doctors find inside the man's chest is something straight out of an urban legend.