After a young man suffers devastating injuries from a tornado, doctors race against the clock to save his life. But the real danger isn't from his wounds… it's what's inside them.
30:04
46:23
Ep. 58 | Down to 75 Pounds
An ambitious college student has to put her life on hold when she starts experiencing debilitating stomach pain that leaves her dangerously unhealthy. Forced to feed herself through a tube, the young woman wonders if she'll ever be able to accomplish her dreams, or if she'll be stuck with this pain forever.
27:31
Ep. 57 | Faces Everywhere/The Perfect Condition
"Faces Everywhere"A woman wakes up one morning to find terrifying faces floating above her. No matter how hard she tries to escape them, the faces follow her everywhere. But does the woman need a doctor – or an exorcism?"The Perfect Condition"When an elderly man with emphysema starts to have trouble breathing, it seems like his life is coming to an end. But his wife refuses to give up on him – and what the doctors find inside the man's chest is something straight out of an urban legend.
27:46
The human body is a miracle. But when it's not working, it can be the stuff of nightmares. On this new series from master storyteller MrBallen, we're sharing medical horror stories and diagnostic mysteries that are surgically calibrated to make your blood run cold.From bizarre, unheard-of diseases and miraculous recoveries to strange medical mishaps and unexplainable deaths — you'll never hear the phrase "heart-stopping" in the same way again.