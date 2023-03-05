A True Crime Podcast with one goal. Shining light on cases with a common theme using a new mini-series format. Episodes drop every week… and every drop dives in... More
18. Mass Deaths: Mark O. Barton
On this new mini-series of Binged, Payton discusses Mass Shootings of the 20th Century, starting with the Mark O. Barton case.
Case Sources:
5/3/2023
43:09
17. Lost and Found: Lou Ellen Burleigh
Continuing our lost and found theme, Payton discusses the disappearance and murder of Lou Ellen Burleigh and the I-5 serial killer.
RISE N CRIME PODCAST: https://linktr.ee/risencrime
Socials: https://linktr.ee/bingedpod
Case sources:
The People of the State of California vs. Roger Reece Kibbe
Trace Evidence (1998, Scribner), by Bruce B. Henderson
4/26/2023
44:18
16. Lost and Found: Denise Huber
On this episode of Binged, Payton dives into a new mini series discuss cases where missing people were found.
Social Media and more: https://linktr.ee/bingedpod
Case Sources:
Forensic Files, episode: "Frozen in Time,” aired March 8, 2003 on CourtTV
Cold Storage (1998, Kensington Publishing Corp.), by Don Lasseter
4/19/2023
39:53
15. Bungled Burglaries: Audrey Sprey / Byron Smith
On this episode of Binged, Payton continues discussing possible botched burglaries. She covers the burglary gone bad of Audrey Sprey and the controversial burglary of Byron Smith.
Case Sources:
Forensic Files, episode “Sole Searching,” aired February 1, 2006 on CourtTV
4/12/2023
39:50
14. Bungled Burglaries: Greggory Smart
*this case involves teacher/student grooming*
https://linktr.ee/bingedpod
On this episode of Binged, Payton begins a new mini-series discussing possible botched burglaries. She starts with the potential burglary turned murder of Greggory Smart.
Case Sources:
Teach Me to Kill: The Shocking True Story of the Pamela Smart Murder Case (1991, Avon), by Stephen Sawicki
