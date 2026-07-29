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Into The Dark

OH NO MEDIA
True Crime
Into The Dark
Latest episode

189 episodes

  • Into The Dark

    181. The Son, the Outlaws, and the Farmhouse Murders

    07/29/2026 | 35 mins.
    On this episode of Into the Dark, Payton dives into the brutal murders of Morris and Ruth Gauger, an elderly couple found dead on their rural Illinois farm, and the troubling investigation that followed.

    Links:

    Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/murderwithmyhusband

    Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/murderwithmyhusband

    NEW MERCH LINK: https://mwmhshop.com

    Discount Codes: https://mailchi.mp/c6f48670aeac/oh-no-media-discount-codes

    Twitch: twitch.tv/throatypie

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/paytonmorelandshow/

    Discount Codes: https://mailchi.mp/c6f48670aeac/oh-no-media-discount-codes

    Watch on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUbh-B5Or9CT8Hutw1wfYqQ

    Listen on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/into-the-dark/id1662304327

    Listen on spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/36SDVKB2MEWpFGVs9kRgQ7

    Case Sources:

    Chicago Tribune - https://www.chicagotribune.com/1993/10/15/jurors-hear-see-evidence-of-couples-violent-deaths/

    https://chicagotribune.newspapers.com/article/chicago-tribune-biker-guilty-of-killing/193064059/

    Northwestern Pritzker School of Law - https://wwws.law.northwestern.edu/legalclinic/wrongfulconvictions/exonerations/il/gary-gauger.html

    https://wwws.law.northwestern.edu/legalclinic/wrongfulconvictions/exonerations/documents/ilGaugerChart.pdf

    The National Registry of Exonerations - https://exonerationregistry.org/cases/10466

    Illinois Courts - https://www.illinoiscourts.gov/Resources/0bc91035-d861-4b08-83bd-845cf8471319/2100316_R23.pdf

    ABC News - https://abcnews.com/2020/story?id=123938&page=1

    LV Criminal Defense - https://www.lvcriminaldefense.com/gary-gauger-sentenced-death-based-mostly-statements-allegedly-made/
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Into The Dark

    180: Designing The Perfect Crime - The Murder of Arlene Fraser

    07/22/2026 | 34 mins.
    When Arlene Fraser vanishes without a trace, a suspicious suspect and a troubled marriage raise one chilling question: what really happened to her?

    Links:

    Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/murderwithmyhusband

    Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/murderwithmyhusband

    NEW MERCH LINK: https://mwmhshop.com

    Discount Codes: https://mailchi.mp/c6f48670aeac/oh-no-media-discount-codes

    Twitch: twitch.tv/throatypie

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/paytonmorelandshow/

    Discount Codes: https://mailchi.mp/c6f48670aeac/oh-no-media-discount-codes

    Watch on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUbh-B5Or9CT8Hutw1wfYqQ

    Listen on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/into-the-dark/id1662304327

    Listen on spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/36SDVKB2MEWpFGVs9kRgQ7

    Case Sources:

    Murder Case: “The Hunt for Arlene Fraser’s Killer” Documentary

    BBC - https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c05vg8ye4r3o

    http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/uk_news/scotland/2656703.stm

    The Guardian - https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2026/feb/26/case-the-hunt-for-arlene-frasers-killer-review-enraging-tale-domestic-violence-murder

    https://www.theguardian.com/uk/2012/may/30/nat-fraser-sentenced-murder-wife

    Cosmopolitan - https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/reports/a70514000/nat-fraser-now/

    Aberdeen Live - https://www.aberdeenlive.news/news/aberdeen-news/sister-murdered-mum-arlene-fraser-10832130

    Grand Pinnacle Tribune - https://evrimagaci.org/gpt/arlene-fraser-disappearance-revisited-in-bbc-documentary-531739

    Yahoo! News - https://uk.news.yahoo.com/family-murdered-arlene-fraser-urge-043000262.html

    Grampian Online - https://www.grampianonline.co.uk/news/twists-and-turns-of-trial-of-elgin-killer-the-focus-of-part-428248/
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Into The Dark

    179. What Happened To Cynthia Anderson

    07/15/2026 | 37 mins.
    On this episode, Payton dives into the disappearance of Cynthia Anderson, a young secretary who vanished from her office after receiving a series of disturbing phone calls.

    Links:

    Netflix Video Every Monday @11am PST, 12pm MST, 2pm EST 1pm CST https://www.netflix.com/murderwithmyhusband

    Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/murderwithmyhusband

    NEW MERCH LINK: https://mwmhshop.com

    Discount Codes: https://mailchi.mp/c6f48670aeac/oh-no-media-discount-codes

    Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/themwmh

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/murderwithmyhusband/

    Watch on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@murderwithmyhusband

    Listen on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/into-the-dark/id1662304327

    Listen on spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/36SDVKB2MEWpFGVs9kRgQ7?si=f5224c9fd99542a7

    Case Sources:

    Unsolved Mysteries with Robert Stack: Season 2, Episode 13

    Unsolved Mysteries - https://unsolved.com/gallery/cynthia-anderson/

    Ohio Attorney General - https://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/Files/Law-Enforcement/Investigator/Ohio-Missing-Persons/Missing-Adults-1/Anderson

    Lost N Found Blogs - https://lostnfoundblogs.com/f/cindy-anderson-premonition-to-peril

    Buzzfeed - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jLIUkk6Esr0

    The Charley Project - https://charleyproject.org/case/cynthia-jane-anderson
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Into The Dark

    178. The Bad Neighbor

    07/08/2026 | 38 mins.
    On this episode, Payton dives into the case of a neighborhood dispute that turned into an all out war.

    Links:Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/murderwithmyhusband

    Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/murderwithmyhusband

    NEW MERCH LINK: https://mwmhshop.com

    Discount Codes: https://mailchi.mp/c6f48670aeac/oh-no-media-discount-codes

    Twitch: twitch.tv/throatypie

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/paytonmorelandshow/

    Discount Codes: https://mailchi.mp/c6f48670aeac/oh-no-media-discount-codes

    Watch on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUbh-B5Or9CT8Hutw1wfYqQ

    Listen on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/into-the-dark/id1662304327

    Listen on spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/36SDVKB2MEWpFGVs9kRgQ7

    Case Sources:

    Tampa Bay Times - https://www.tampabay.com/news/publicsafety/a-pasco-man-told-the-jury-he-killed-his-neighbor-then-they-found-him-guilty-20190814/

    https://www.tampabay.com/news/publicsafety/a-pasco-man-told-the-jury-he-killed-his-neighbor-then-they-found-him-guilty-20190814/

    https://www.tampabay.com/pasco/i-did-a-sin-pasco-county-mans-security-camera-captures-killing-of-his-neighbor-20190809/

    ABC 10 News San Diego - https://www.10news.com/news/national/florida-man-accused-of-execution-style-murder-of-his-neighbor-explains-why-he-did-it

    CBS 10 Tampa Bay - https://www.wtsp.com/article/news/crime/murder-trial-begins-for-man-accused-of-killing-neighbor/67-a0606e82-71b6-4337-b41c-e45aa5b5b568

    Law & Crime Network - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLoW1SIeAWaWbMLyc7Zuhp6hndU5UIKX-a

    Sun Coast News - https://www.suncoastnews.com/news/holiday-man-said-he-doesn-t-regret-shooting-neighbor/article_6a20f4ea-05ce-11e8-9d5e-afdc2dee2891.html

    New York Post - https://nypost.com/2018/03/20/man-who-admitted-executing-neighbor-wants-death-penalty/

    Patch - https://patch.com/florida/newportrichey/holiday-man-accused-murder-says-neighbors-bullied-him

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Into The Dark

    177. The Florida Family Massacre

    07/01/2026 | 37 mins.
    On this episode, Payton explores the haunting case of Robbie and Jennifer Tower, a loving couple with a deep desire to help others. But after welcoming someone new into their family, the life they imagined began to unravel in ways no one saw coming.

    Links:

    Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/murderwithmyhusband

    Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/murderwithmyhusband

    NEW MERCH LINK: https://mwmhshop.com

    Discount Codes: https://mailchi.mp/c6f48670aeac/oh-no-media-discount-codes

    Twitch: twitch.tv/throatypie

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/paytonmorelandshow/

    Discount Codes: https://mailchi.mp/c6f48670aeac/oh-no-media-discount-codes

    Watch on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUbh-B5Or9CT8Hutw1wfYqQ

    Listen on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/into-the-dark/id1662304327

    Listen on spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/36SDVKB2MEWpFGVs9kRgQ7

    Case Sources:

    The Herald Tribune - https://www.heraldtribune.com/story/news/courts/2025/11/17/dima-tower-murder-trial-parents-sarasota-north-port-florida-sentence/87270341007/?gnt-cfr=1&gca-cat=p&gca-uir=true&gca-epti=z117230p119550c119550e006700v117230d--38--b--38--&gca-ft=9&gca-ds=sophi

    Gulf Coast News Now - https://www.gulfcoastnewsnow.com/article/dima-tower-north-port-couple-murder-prison/69446425

    Court TV - https://www.courttv.com/news/dima-tower-admits-to-brutal-murder-of-adoptive-parents-in-chilling-testimony/

    Law & Crime Trials - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLT2snNGWwa65xWMpU2CICqhhoUm_IIy6I

    ABC 7 - https://www.mysuncoast.com/2025/11/14/dima-tower-found-guilty-first-degree-murder-parents-deaths/

    People - https://people.com/adoptive-son-on-trial-parents-massacred-bodies-found-head-to-head-11848252

    Fox 13 Tampa Bay - https://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-man-accused-killing-adoptive-parents-could-face-life-prison
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Into The Dark
A True Crime podcast with a hint of horror and mystery. Join Payton Moreland as she delves into a different case each week, breaking down the facts and pondering on the age old question, “Why do people do what they do?”. Payton also periodically discusses conspiracy theories, hauntings, and all things spooky… so go ahead and walk with her every Wednesday further Into The Dark.
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