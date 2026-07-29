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189 episodes
- On this episode of Into the Dark, Payton dives into the brutal murders of Morris and Ruth Gauger, an elderly couple found dead on their rural Illinois farm, and the troubling investigation that followed.
Links:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/murderwithmyhusband
Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/murderwithmyhusband
NEW MERCH LINK: https://mwmhshop.com
Discount Codes: https://mailchi.mp/c6f48670aeac/oh-no-media-discount-codes
Twitch: twitch.tv/throatypie
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/paytonmorelandshow/
Discount Codes: https://mailchi.mp/c6f48670aeac/oh-no-media-discount-codes
Watch on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUbh-B5Or9CT8Hutw1wfYqQ
Listen on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/into-the-dark/id1662304327
Listen on spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/36SDVKB2MEWpFGVs9kRgQ7
Case Sources:
Chicago Tribune - https://www.chicagotribune.com/1993/10/15/jurors-hear-see-evidence-of-couples-violent-deaths/
https://chicagotribune.newspapers.com/article/chicago-tribune-biker-guilty-of-killing/193064059/
Northwestern Pritzker School of Law - https://wwws.law.northwestern.edu/legalclinic/wrongfulconvictions/exonerations/il/gary-gauger.html
https://wwws.law.northwestern.edu/legalclinic/wrongfulconvictions/exonerations/documents/ilGaugerChart.pdf
The National Registry of Exonerations - https://exonerationregistry.org/cases/10466
Illinois Courts - https://www.illinoiscourts.gov/Resources/0bc91035-d861-4b08-83bd-845cf8471319/2100316_R23.pdf
ABC News - https://abcnews.com/2020/story?id=123938&page=1
LV Criminal Defense - https://www.lvcriminaldefense.com/gary-gauger-sentenced-death-based-mostly-statements-allegedly-made/
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- When Arlene Fraser vanishes without a trace, a suspicious suspect and a troubled marriage raise one chilling question: what really happened to her?
Links:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/murderwithmyhusband
Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/murderwithmyhusband
NEW MERCH LINK: https://mwmhshop.com
Discount Codes: https://mailchi.mp/c6f48670aeac/oh-no-media-discount-codes
Twitch: twitch.tv/throatypie
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/paytonmorelandshow/
Discount Codes: https://mailchi.mp/c6f48670aeac/oh-no-media-discount-codes
Watch on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUbh-B5Or9CT8Hutw1wfYqQ
Listen on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/into-the-dark/id1662304327
Listen on spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/36SDVKB2MEWpFGVs9kRgQ7
Case Sources:
Murder Case: “The Hunt for Arlene Fraser’s Killer” Documentary
BBC - https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c05vg8ye4r3o
http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/uk_news/scotland/2656703.stm
The Guardian - https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2026/feb/26/case-the-hunt-for-arlene-frasers-killer-review-enraging-tale-domestic-violence-murder
https://www.theguardian.com/uk/2012/may/30/nat-fraser-sentenced-murder-wife
Cosmopolitan - https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/reports/a70514000/nat-fraser-now/
Aberdeen Live - https://www.aberdeenlive.news/news/aberdeen-news/sister-murdered-mum-arlene-fraser-10832130
Grand Pinnacle Tribune - https://evrimagaci.org/gpt/arlene-fraser-disappearance-revisited-in-bbc-documentary-531739
Yahoo! News - https://uk.news.yahoo.com/family-murdered-arlene-fraser-urge-043000262.html
Grampian Online - https://www.grampianonline.co.uk/news/twists-and-turns-of-trial-of-elgin-killer-the-focus-of-part-428248/
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- On this episode, Payton dives into the disappearance of Cynthia Anderson, a young secretary who vanished from her office after receiving a series of disturbing phone calls.
Links:
Netflix Video Every Monday @11am PST, 12pm MST, 2pm EST 1pm CST https://www.netflix.com/murderwithmyhusband
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/murderwithmyhusband
NEW MERCH LINK: https://mwmhshop.com
Discount Codes: https://mailchi.mp/c6f48670aeac/oh-no-media-discount-codes
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/themwmh
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/murderwithmyhusband/
Watch on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@murderwithmyhusband
Listen on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/into-the-dark/id1662304327
Listen on spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/36SDVKB2MEWpFGVs9kRgQ7?si=f5224c9fd99542a7
Case Sources:
Unsolved Mysteries with Robert Stack: Season 2, Episode 13
Unsolved Mysteries - https://unsolved.com/gallery/cynthia-anderson/
Ohio Attorney General - https://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/Files/Law-Enforcement/Investigator/Ohio-Missing-Persons/Missing-Adults-1/Anderson
Lost N Found Blogs - https://lostnfoundblogs.com/f/cindy-anderson-premonition-to-peril
Buzzfeed - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jLIUkk6Esr0
The Charley Project - https://charleyproject.org/case/cynthia-jane-anderson
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- On this episode, Payton dives into the case of a neighborhood dispute that turned into an all out war.
Links:Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/murderwithmyhusband
Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/murderwithmyhusband
NEW MERCH LINK: https://mwmhshop.com
Discount Codes: https://mailchi.mp/c6f48670aeac/oh-no-media-discount-codes
Twitch: twitch.tv/throatypie
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/paytonmorelandshow/
Discount Codes: https://mailchi.mp/c6f48670aeac/oh-no-media-discount-codes
Watch on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUbh-B5Or9CT8Hutw1wfYqQ
Listen on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/into-the-dark/id1662304327
Listen on spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/36SDVKB2MEWpFGVs9kRgQ7
Case Sources:
Tampa Bay Times - https://www.tampabay.com/news/publicsafety/a-pasco-man-told-the-jury-he-killed-his-neighbor-then-they-found-him-guilty-20190814/
https://www.tampabay.com/news/publicsafety/a-pasco-man-told-the-jury-he-killed-his-neighbor-then-they-found-him-guilty-20190814/
https://www.tampabay.com/pasco/i-did-a-sin-pasco-county-mans-security-camera-captures-killing-of-his-neighbor-20190809/
ABC 10 News San Diego - https://www.10news.com/news/national/florida-man-accused-of-execution-style-murder-of-his-neighbor-explains-why-he-did-it
CBS 10 Tampa Bay - https://www.wtsp.com/article/news/crime/murder-trial-begins-for-man-accused-of-killing-neighbor/67-a0606e82-71b6-4337-b41c-e45aa5b5b568
Law & Crime Network - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLoW1SIeAWaWbMLyc7Zuhp6hndU5UIKX-a
Sun Coast News - https://www.suncoastnews.com/news/holiday-man-said-he-doesn-t-regret-shooting-neighbor/article_6a20f4ea-05ce-11e8-9d5e-afdc2dee2891.html
New York Post - https://nypost.com/2018/03/20/man-who-admitted-executing-neighbor-wants-death-penalty/
Patch - https://patch.com/florida/newportrichey/holiday-man-accused-murder-says-neighbors-bullied-him
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- On this episode, Payton explores the haunting case of Robbie and Jennifer Tower, a loving couple with a deep desire to help others. But after welcoming someone new into their family, the life they imagined began to unravel in ways no one saw coming.
Links:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/murderwithmyhusband
Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/murderwithmyhusband
NEW MERCH LINK: https://mwmhshop.com
Discount Codes: https://mailchi.mp/c6f48670aeac/oh-no-media-discount-codes
Twitch: twitch.tv/throatypie
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/paytonmorelandshow/
Discount Codes: https://mailchi.mp/c6f48670aeac/oh-no-media-discount-codes
Watch on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUbh-B5Or9CT8Hutw1wfYqQ
Listen on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/into-the-dark/id1662304327
Listen on spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/36SDVKB2MEWpFGVs9kRgQ7
Case Sources:
The Herald Tribune - https://www.heraldtribune.com/story/news/courts/2025/11/17/dima-tower-murder-trial-parents-sarasota-north-port-florida-sentence/87270341007/?gnt-cfr=1&gca-cat=p&gca-uir=true&gca-epti=z117230p119550c119550e006700v117230d--38--b--38--&gca-ft=9&gca-ds=sophi
Gulf Coast News Now - https://www.gulfcoastnewsnow.com/article/dima-tower-north-port-couple-murder-prison/69446425
Court TV - https://www.courttv.com/news/dima-tower-admits-to-brutal-murder-of-adoptive-parents-in-chilling-testimony/
Law & Crime Trials - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLT2snNGWwa65xWMpU2CICqhhoUm_IIy6I
ABC 7 - https://www.mysuncoast.com/2025/11/14/dima-tower-found-guilty-first-degree-murder-parents-deaths/
People - https://people.com/adoptive-son-on-trial-parents-massacred-bodies-found-head-to-head-11848252
Fox 13 Tampa Bay - https://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-man-accused-killing-adoptive-parents-could-face-life-prison
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Into The Dark
A True Crime podcast with a hint of horror and mystery. Join Payton Moreland as she delves into a different case each week, breaking down the facts and pondering on the age old question, “Why do people do what they do?”. Payton also periodically discusses conspiracy theories, hauntings, and all things spooky… so go ahead and walk with her every Wednesday further Into The Dark.
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Into The Dark
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Into The Dark: Podcasts in Family