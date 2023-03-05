Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
BINGED

Podcast BINGED
OH NO MEDIA
A True Crime Podcast with one goal. Shining light on cases with a common theme using a new mini-series format. Episodes drop every week… and every drop dives in... More
True Crime
Available Episodes

  • 18. Mass Deaths: Mark O. Barton
    Continuing our lost and found theme, Payton discusses the disappearance and murder of Lou Ellen Burleigh and the I-5 serial killer.
    5/3/2023
    43:09
  • 17. Lost and Found: Lou Ellen Burleigh
    Continuing our lost and found theme, Payton discusses the disappearance and murder of Lou Ellen Burleigh and the I-5 serial killer.
    4/26/2023
    44:18
  • 16. Lost and Found: Denise Huber
    On this episode of Binged, Payton dives into a new mini series discuss cases where missing people were found.
    4/19/2023
    39:53
  • 15. Bungled Burglaries: Audrey Sprey / Byron Smith
    On this episode of Binged, Payton continues discussing possible botched burglaries. She covers the burglary gone bad of Audrey Sprey and the controversial burglary of Byron Smith.
    4/12/2023
    39:50
  • 14. Bungled Burglaries: Greggory Smart
    *this case involves teacher/student grooming* On this episode of Binged, Payton begins a new mini-series discussing possible botched burglaries. She starts with the potential burglary turned murder of Greggory Smart.
    4/5/2023
    41:56

About BINGED

A True Crime Podcast with one goal. Shining light on cases with a common theme using a new mini-series format. Episodes drop every week… and every drop dives into different cases with a similar aspect. These killers are more alike than we think…

BINGED: Podcasts in Family