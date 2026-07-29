On this episode, Payton explores the haunting case of Robbie and Jennifer Tower, a loving couple with a deep desire to help others. But after welcoming someone new into their family, the life they imagined began to unravel in ways no one saw coming.



Links:



Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/murderwithmyhusband



Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/murderwithmyhusband



NEW MERCH LINK: https://mwmhshop.com



Discount Codes: https://mailchi.mp/c6f48670aeac/oh-no-media-discount-codes



Twitch: twitch.tv/throatypie



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/paytonmorelandshow/



Discount Codes: https://mailchi.mp/c6f48670aeac/oh-no-media-discount-codes



Watch on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUbh-B5Or9CT8Hutw1wfYqQ



Listen on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/into-the-dark/id1662304327



Listen on spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/36SDVKB2MEWpFGVs9kRgQ7



Case Sources:



The Herald Tribune - https://www.heraldtribune.com/story/news/courts/2025/11/17/dima-tower-murder-trial-parents-sarasota-north-port-florida-sentence/87270341007/?gnt-cfr=1&gca-cat=p&gca-uir=true&gca-epti=z117230p119550c119550e006700v117230d--38--b--38--&gca-ft=9&gca-ds=sophi



Gulf Coast News Now - https://www.gulfcoastnewsnow.com/article/dima-tower-north-port-couple-murder-prison/69446425



Court TV - https://www.courttv.com/news/dima-tower-admits-to-brutal-murder-of-adoptive-parents-in-chilling-testimony/



Law & Crime Trials - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLT2snNGWwa65xWMpU2CICqhhoUm_IIy6I



ABC 7 - https://www.mysuncoast.com/2025/11/14/dima-tower-found-guilty-first-degree-murder-parents-deaths/



People - https://people.com/adoptive-son-on-trial-parents-massacred-bodies-found-head-to-head-11848252



Fox 13 Tampa Bay - https://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-man-accused-killing-adoptive-parents-could-face-life-prison

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices