PodcastsHistoryCollateral Damage from The Intercept
Collateral Damage from The Intercept
Collateral Damage from The Intercept

The Intercept
HistorySociety & Culture
Collateral Damage from The Intercept
  • Introducing Collateral Damage
    Collateral Damage is a new investigative podcast series examining the half-century-long war on drugs, its enduring ripple effects, and the devastating consequences of building a massive war machine aimed at the public itself. Hosted by Radley Balko, an investigative journalist who has been covering the drug war and the criminal justice system for more than 20 years, each episode takes an in-depth look at someone who was unjustly killed in the drug war.We as a society decided the lives of the people featured in the podcast were expendable — unfortunate but acceptable sacrifices for the unachievable goal of a drug-free America. They were collateral damage, and these are their stories.Coming October 8, 2025. New episodes every Wednesday. Subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
About Collateral Damage from The Intercept

Collateral Damage is an investigative podcast series examining the half-century-long war on drugs, its enduring ripple effects, and the devastating consequences of building a massive war machine aimed at the public itself. Hosted by Radley Balko, an investigative journalist who has been covering the drug war and the criminal justice system for more than 20 years, each episode takes an in-depth look at someone who was unjustly killed in the drug war.The so-called “war on drugs” began as a metaphor to demonstrate the country’s fervent commitment to defeat drug addiction, but the “war” part quickly became all too literal, complete with helicopters, tanks, and suspension of basic civil liberties protections. All wars have collateral damage: the civilians, the noncombatants, the innocent people whose deaths are tragic but deemed necessary for the greater cause. Collectively, we’ve decided that the lives of these people were expendable — unfortunate but acceptable sacrifices for the impossible goal of a drug-free America. They are collateral damage, and these are their stories. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
HistorySociety & CultureTrue CrimeDocumentary

