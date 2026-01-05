Open app
History
    horror,The Hum Beneath the Streets

    1/05/2026 | 19 mins.

    By morning, the megacity had decided nothing was wrong. Mara stood at the edge of the sidewalk outside her structure, coffee cooling untouched in her hand, watching commuters sluice history with rehearsed incuriosity. Streetlights blinked off one by one as dawn strengthened, business signals cycled obediently through red and green, storefronts lifted their essence shutters. Normal asserted itself with aggressive confidence, as if reiteration alone could overwrite the night. Yet beneath the clatter of morning routines, Mara felt it, subtle but constant, the low hum threading through the world like a suppressed memory that

    horror,,Doors That Should Not Exist

    1/03/2026 | 18 mins.

    Mara did n't sleep. She lay on the settee with the living room lights turned completely on, every bulb burning bright enough to make her eyes pain. The hum still dallied, faint but unmistakable, threading through the apartment like a memory that refused to fade. It sounded to come from far and wide and nowhere at formerly — from the walls, the bottom, the air itself. Every time she closed her eyes, she saw doors breathing in the dark, saw light sliding helplessly off a faceless shape that knew her name. At 213 a.m., she gave up pretending rest was possible. She sat up sluggishly, muscles stiff, and heeded. The rain had stopped. outdoors, the

    horror,The Night the Lights Failed

    1/02/2026 | 19 mins.

    The power failed at exactly 1147 p.m., not with a flicker or a warning hum, but with a clean, decisive silence, as if commodity unseen had reached out and pinched the world between its fritters. One moment the streetlights outside Mara Ellison’s apartment window glowed their usual sickly amber, reflecting off rain-slick asphalt, and the coming they were gone, leaving the megacity naked and dark. The refrigerator cut offmid-rattle. The ceiling addict braked, soughed, and stopped. Indeed the distant noise of business sounded to pull back, swallowed by a unforeseen, unnatural quiet. Mara stood in her kitchen holding a minced mug of

    horror,The Moral Edge

    12/31/2025 | 16 mins.

    The house had grown restless. Its palpitation coursed through Alex with a force that was no longer subtle, and the murk that followed him now moved singly, responding to the vestments of knowledge that flowed through him. Light fractured constitutionally across walls, bottoms, and ceilings, bending into insolvable angles that twisted perception and depraved reality. The whispers flowed constantly through Alex’s mind Observe Act Extend Integrate Belong But now, they carried a weight of challenge, blarneying him toward opinions that probed morality, consequence, and instinct.

    horror,Echoes of the Past

    12/30/2025 | 23 mins.

    The morning light was thin, argentine, and pulsing as it strained through the half- drawn curtains of Alex’s bedroom. He awoke on the bottom, flashlight gripped in his hand, the murk from the former night moping like cobwebs in the corners of the room. Every muscle pained, and his mind reeled from the memory of what had happed however “ memory ” sounded shy. It was as if the house had ingrained itself directly onto his knowledge, threading terror and seductiveness into a single, thick pattern. He could still feel the cold wave, deliberate touch at his shoulder, the muttered asseveration of the whispers, case, knowing.

About Horror

Drink to tales in the Dark, the podcast that brings your deepest fears to life. Every occasion, we dive into chilling tales of the supernatural, the uncanny, and the truly intimidating, designed to shoot jitters down your chine and keep you looking over your shoulder long after the story ends. From haunted houses and restless spirits to civic legends and unsolved mystifications, our stories explore the murk lurking in the corners of our world and occasionally, in our minds. Each week, we precisely draft immersive narratives, combining atmospheric soundscapes, chine- chinking goods, and masterful liar to make you feel as though you’re living the horror firsthand. Whether it’s a ghostly hassle in a forgotten manse, a minatory presence stalking the night, or a cerebral suspenser that preys on your imagination, tales in the Dark guarantees a palpitation- racing experience for all suckers of the macabre. Perfect for late- night listening, boarding passages, or anyone pining a taste of terror, our podcast invites you to explore the unknown, defy your fears, and discover the stories that lurk in the darkness. Are you stalwart enough to tune in? Enter if you dare because once you start harkening, the whispers may noway leave.
