"I have only one favor to ask of people: to take care of their stories." When Mary Kawena Puku'i was born, her grandmother named her the PUNA HELE, the one who would carry their Hawaiian tradition and culture into the future. Not an easy task, since she was born in 1895-- the year Hawaii was overthrown and annexed by the United States! But she rose to the task, working tirelessly her entire life to record Hawaiian language and culture...with magnificent and inspiring results! Guest Dr. Eve Okura Koller holds a Ph.D. in Linguistics from the University of Hawai'i at Manoa. Her research has taken her to places such as New Zealand, the Akwesasne Mohawk Reservation, and Finland. Her publications include the Open Handbook of Linguistic Data Management (MIT Press) and Language Nests (Oxford University Press). She is from Hilo, Hawai'i.