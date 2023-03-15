What’sHerName global women’s history podcast is hosted and produced by academic sisters Olivia Meikle and Dr. Katie Nelson. We interview experts and weave vivid... More
THE PUNA HELE Mary Kawena Puku'i
“I have only one favor to ask of people: to take care of their stories.” When Mary Kawena Puku’i was born, her grandmother named her the PUNA HELE, the one who would carry their Hawaiian tradition and culture into the future. Not an easy task, since she was born in 1895-- the year Hawaii was overthrown and annexed by the United States! But she rose to the task, working tirelessly her entire life to record Hawaiian language and culture...with magnificent and inspiring results!
Guest Dr. Eve Okura Koller holds a Ph.D. in Linguistics from the University of Hawai'i at Manoa. Her research has taken her to places such as New Zealand, the Akwesasne Mohawk Reservation, and Finland. Her publications include the Open Handbook of Linguistic Data Management (MIT Press) and Language Nests (Oxford University Press). She is from Hilo, Hawai'i.
Music featured in this episode from the Library of Congress, Doug Maxwell, and Chris Haugen.
5/10/2023
38:30
THE ACCUSED Clara Ford
When Clara Ford - a poor, Black, cross-dressing, pipe smoking, single mother - was arrested for the murder of dashing, young, white Frank Westwood, nobody expected her to avoid the noose. So how did this unexpected heroine talk her way out of the death sentence - even after she confessed?
Olivia takes us to 19th century Toronto for a wild True Crime adventure with Carolyn Whitzman, author of the fascinating new book Clara at the Door With a Revolver. Join us as we uncover the truth (or do we?) of this unexpected and unbelievable trial.
Music featured in this episode by Zachariah Hickman, Aaron Kenny, E's Jammy Jams, Biz Baz, Vess Ossman, Libby Dees and Adam Roberts.
4/26/2023
1:00:51
THE DISCOVERY Naia
In a deep dark underwater cave, Mexican divers in 2007 found a mountain of prehistoric animal bones…and one human skeleton. It was Naia– the oldest skeleton ever discovered in the Americas. What can her bones tell us about our human origins? And more than that, what do they tell us about what it means to be human? Come with us on location to Dos Palmas cenote in Mexico, as Katie interviews returning guest Gabo Cemé.
Music featured in this episode by Kevin McLeod, ELPHNT, Jimena Contreras, Patrick Patrikios, and Amulets.
4/12/2023
55:30
THE SUN QUEEN Maria Telkes
Her pioneering work on solar heat and solar energy would change science forever – but it was her passionate dedication to humanity that made her a true visionary. Meet the remarkable Maria Telkes, subject of the amazing American Experience documentary The Sun Queen, with Olivia’s guests: Writer/Producer Gene Tempest and Director Amanda Pollack.
Music featured in this episode provided by: Amanda Setlik Wilson, The Mini Vandals, Esther Abrami, I Think I Can Help You, and Joel Cummins.
3/29/2023
1:00:56
THE PIRATE QUEEN OF CONNACHT Grace O'Malley
Her story was long consigned to legend and fantasy. An Irish pirate queen who commanded a fleet of ships from Spain to Scotland…in the 1500s?! Not likely. But in the 1990s, historian Anne Chambers found a trove of documents in a dusty old chest at Westport House, and the tales of Grace O’Malley were proven to be marvelously, fantastically, true. Join Katie on location in Ireland for a swashbuckling tale like no other!
Music featured in this episode included Kevin MacLeod, Doug Maxwell, David Lim, Half Pelican, and Fiddlesticks.
