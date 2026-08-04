Savannah Georgia is famous for its stunning historic architecture and unmatched Southern vibe. Basically all of it was saved from the wrecking ball by seven women, who saw the bulldozer and decided to Do Something About It.



To mark America250, a lovely story of a group of women who decided history was important. Together, they saved one of America's prettiest cities, and helped pioneer Historic Preservation in the process.



Join us on location at the Davenport House Museum in Savannah, to unveil America's first monument to preservationists.



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Watch the Savannah Seven monument unveiling event HERE.



Music in this episode:



"Star Spangled Banner" and "America the Beautiful" by the US Marine Band; "Georgia on My Mind" by Hoagie Carmichael; "Weekend Croquet" by Christian Larssen (License code: H3HTM4DLOIZQW3VJ); "Length of Light" by Amulets; "Hard Hearted Hannah the Vamp of Savannah" by Paul Whiteman Orchestra; "Cest La Vie" by All Good Folks (License code: 0HEHHMLLRPM1ERFV).

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