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181 episodes
- It's 1857. A clipper ship is headed into a monster storm at Cape Horn- the most dangerous waters on earth. The captain is in a coma; the first mate is locked up in the brig. Who can lead the ship through the jaws of death?
Mary Ann Patten, a pregnant 19-year-old from the Boston slums, that's who!
Katie brings us a love story and incredible adventure- and all of it really happened.
Our guest is bestselling biographer (and sailor!) Tilar Matzeo, author of The Sea Captain's Wife.
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Music in this episode: "Monumental Journey" by Jesse Gallagher; "Drunken Sailor" by Cooper Cannell; "Rolling Hills" by Sir Cubworth; "American Frontiers" by Aaron Kenny; "Golden Cage," "Frightmare," "Midnight Trace," and "Devil's Organ" by Jimena Contreras; "Fall of the Solar King" by Twin Musicom; "Sea of Doom" by Doug Maxwell; "Tributary" by Lish Grooves; with clips from Sea Songs Medley 1913 at the Library of Congress.
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- When 18-year-old Clare fled her family to become the world's first Franciscan nun, she committed to a lifetime of poverty, austerity, and caring for the poor. But when a powerful man tried to rewrite all the rules, Clare was faced with an impossible choice - defy the Pope or deny her own conscience. Then when Princess-turned-Abbess Agnes of Bohemia learned of Clare's struggle, she too joined the fray - two nuns against the patriarchy in the fight of their lives.
Olivia interviews Kathleen Brady, award-winning author of Francis and Clare: The Struggles of the Saints of Assisi.
Music featured in this episode generously provided by Elthin, Schola Gregoriana Pragensis, Anonymous III, and Farya Faraji & World Musicians.
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- Savannah Georgia is famous for its stunning historic architecture and unmatched Southern vibe. Basically all of it was saved from the wrecking ball by seven women, who saw the bulldozer and decided to Do Something About It.
To mark America250, a lovely story of a group of women who decided history was important. Together, they saved one of America's prettiest cities, and helped pioneer Historic Preservation in the process.
Join us on location at the Davenport House Museum in Savannah, to unveil America's first monument to preservationists.
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Watch the Savannah Seven monument unveiling event HERE.
Music in this episode:
"Star Spangled Banner" and "America the Beautiful" by the US Marine Band; "Georgia on My Mind" by Hoagie Carmichael; "Weekend Croquet" by Christian Larssen (License code: H3HTM4DLOIZQW3VJ); "Length of Light" by Amulets; "Hard Hearted Hannah the Vamp of Savannah" by Paul Whiteman Orchestra; "Cest La Vie" by All Good Folks (License code: 0HEHHMLLRPM1ERFV).
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- Louise-Élisabeth Vigée Le Brun could paint anyone so they looked full of character, and vibrantly alive. So Europe's aristocrats clamored for her brush. But when the French Revolution toppled thrones and chopped off heads, she had to run for her life.
For 12 years across Europe, she chased her lost Eden. Can you ever get back to the Good Old Days?
Our guest is Judith Lissauer Cromwell, author of Louise-Élisabeth Vigée Le Brun, Portrait of an Artist 1755-1842.
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Music in this episode generously shared by:
Haydn Symphony 85 (famed as Marie Antoinette's favorite!) recorded by Ars Lyrica Houston; J.S. Bach C Major Prelude and Brandenburg Concerto recorded by Kevin MacLeod; No. 8 Requiem by Esther Abrami; Apolcalyptic Echoes, Devil's Organ, and Frightmare by Jimena Contreras; Solo Cello Passion by Doug Maxwell; Alpine Bierhalle by Aaron Kenny; Length of Light by Amulets; Elegy by Wayne Jones; Catherine the Great's Russian Anthem; and Run Until Your Wings Grow by Late Night Feeler. Guillotine soundscape by Jorgemaca.
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- [audio updated 6/02] Marooned on a frigid island in 1641, a young French woman single-handedly fought off polar bears, starvation, and loneliness, buried her lover, her maidservant, and her newborn child, and spent almost two full years completely alone -- except, of course, for the 100,000 demons whose screams were her nightly companions. That she lived through it all is a miracle - and a mystery: How did Marguerite de La Rocque survive the infamous "Isle of Demons" - and how much of this enigmatic tale can we ever actually know?
Olivia interviews Allegra Goodman, author of the award-winning historical novel Isola.
Music featured in this episode provided by Emily A. Sprague, Brian Bolger, pATCHES, Sir Cubworth, Track Tribe, and the Tudor Consort.
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About What'sHerName
What’sHerName puts the women back into world history. Hosts Dr. Katie Nelson and Olivia Meikle are professors-turned-podcasters (and sisters!). Weaving interviews with experts into vivid, nuanced biographies, What'sHerName women's history podcast tells the stories of fascinating women you’ve never heard of (but should have). Fascinating and funny, thought-provoking and insightful. New episodes biweekly Mondays.Podcast website
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