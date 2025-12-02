After Brandon Grossheim was kicked out of the Alpha Kappa Lambda fraternity, he moved into an off-campus apartment. Soon afterwards, a friend from across the hall named Alex Vogt killed himself. It was as if everywhere Brandon went, suicide followed. During this time, both Brandon and Alex Vogt — and many others in our story — worked at a restaurant called the Wooden Nickel. For this episode we visit the restaurant and look into accusations that it wasn’t just Brandon who caused a disturbance in some of these victims’ lives, it was someone closer to home.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Following Alex Vogt’s suicide in the Journal Building, things didn’t quiet down. In fact, in the very same room, only five months later, another person died, a young bartender named Glenna Haught. She appears to have drank herself to death, and authorities were shocked to learn that the last person she spoke to, less than an hour before she died, was Brandon Grossheim. Authorities asked Brandon: Why did you leave her alone, when she was so close to death? Why do you have scratches all over your arms? Why was Glenna found nearly naked?See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

The Journal Building was where young Kirksville residents went to rage. The apartment building was known for drugs, booze, and wild parties. When two of its residents died within months of each other — in the very same room — police began searching for answers. In this episode, we visit the room where the two victims died, a place some believe is inhabited by ghosts, and investigate Brandon’s claims of innocence in the death of Glenna Haught.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

What if Brandon wasn’t responsible for these deaths? What if the real reason was right under our noses the entire time? Though many victims’ advocates maintain that Brandon is guilty, many others don’t think so. In fact, his defenders point out, each of the suicide victims had previously attempted suicide before, and all of them had major relationship issues. Plus, they tended to be heavy alcohol and drug users, who were also taking powerful prescription medication. In this episode we investigate all possibilities and discuss our conclusions with experts.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

In the years following the suicide cluster, Brandon Grossheim decided he’d had enough of the small college town of Kirksville, where he was increasingly notorious. He moved home to Alton, Illinois, where, because of all the bad press, he struggled to find work. In this episode, we chronicle his life since the suicides, speak with people who know him, and even visit his home to try to talk with him. We comb through all of the evidence to try to determine his culpability in these deaths, and speak with experts about how to notice suicide warning signs. We return to Truman State University to investigate the legacy of these deaths and of Brandon Grossheim, and prepare for the upcoming civil trial against him.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About The Peacemaker

The Peacemaker podcast explores a harrowing suicide cluster that unfolded in a rural college town. Hosted by BEN WESTHOFF and RYAN KRULL, this series is set at Truman State University, sometimes called the Harvard of the Midwest, where a few years back a string of suicides at the Alpha Kappa Lambda house shook the community to its core. As fraternity member after fraternity member took his own life, police realized they all had a common link— a fellow brother named Brandon Grossheim, who was close friends with each victim, discovered some of the bodies, and later dated some of the victims’ girlfriends and wore one of the victim’s clothes. Featuring shocking new revelations and vivid, untold details, Westhoff and Krull investigate whether Grossheim simply had bad luck, or if he somehow psychologically manipulated his friends into ending their lives, as some of the parents claim. As a civil lawsuit against Grossheim unfolds, The Peacemaker explores an unsettling case that has shaken an entire community and left lingering questions about accountability and the power of influence.