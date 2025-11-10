Powered by RND
  • Introducing: Sick to Death
    They called him “Doctor Death”. A surgeon charged with saving lives, but accused of taking them instead. Gold Walkley Award-winning journalist and creator of The Teacher's Pet and Bronwyn, Hedley Thomas, revisits the story that set him on the path to becoming Australia’s most trusted investigative reporter. Sick to Death is brought to you by The Australian.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
About Sick to Death

They called him ‘Doctor Death’: a surgeon charged with saving lives, but accused of taking them instead. Dr Jayant Patel ruled over Bundaberg Hospital for two years in the early 2000s, despite being banned from surgical practice in the United States. This gripping true account is the story that set Gold Walkley Award-winning journalist Hedley Thomas on his path to becoming Australia’s most trusted investigative reporter. Based on his bestselling book, the Sick to Death podcast explores a dark chapter in Australian healthcare and the bravery of one nurse who refused to stay silent. Subscribers to The Australian hear new episodes first at sicktodeathpodcast.com. Plus, get exclusive access to photos, videos, timelines, and more at the website.
