Morning Somewhere

Burnie Burns and Ashley Burns
Join Burnie Burns and Ashley Burns every weekday for a coffee-fueled morning discussion about what's happening in our world. Linkdumps for every episode on our...
Society & Culture

  • 2024.12.13: Of Pattillos & Dillos
    Vote for Person of the Year at morningsomewhere.com Burnie and Jack Pattillo discuss old school Austin, the rareness of Austin natives, five generations of Austinites, terrible real estate decisions, Austin FC, UT's massive presence in Austin, haunted castles in Austin, early memories from Achievement Hunter, where we ate lunch, and what Jack is doing now. Support our podcast at: https://www.patreon.com/morningsomewhere For the link dump visit: http://www.morningsomewhere.com For merch, check out: http://store.morningsomewhere.com
    31:10
  • 2024.12.12: Eyebrow Club
    Burnie and special guest Barbara Dunkelman discuss being a good co-host by being an audience, laughing along, subtle shade, easy laughs, affirmational posting, astrology, toxic positivity, platitudes, incriminating eyebrows, All Good No Worries, RWBY speculation, and the continued rise of the Stinky Dragon franchise. Support our podcast at: https://www.patreon.com/morningsomewhere For the link dump visit: http://www.morningsomewhere.com For merch, check out: http://store.morningsomewhere.com
    33:46
  • 2024.12.11: Good Morning Geoff
    Burnie and his guest Geoff Ramsey discuss Austin, the housing market, not calling friends on their birthday, choosing your sports allegiances, Branson Missouri, smoked turkeys, Yakov Smirnoff, being passive aggresive, and a dozen other things. Massively extended version on our Patreon at: https://www.patreon.com/morningsomewhere For the link dump visit: http://www.morningsomewhere.com For merch, check out: http://store.morningsomewhere.com
    32:02
  • 2024.12.10: The Anti Elden Ring
    Burnie and his best-ever mentee Kerry Shawcross discuss the latest updates on RWBY, Infinity Nikki, dress up games, mentorship, jiggle physics, Luigi gets busted, milkshake duck, nice eyebrows, and zeroing in on Person of the Year. Support our podcast at: https://www.patreon.com/morningsomewhere For the link dump visit: http://www.morningsomewhere.com For merch, check out: http://store.morningsomewhere.com
    29:29
  • 2024.12.09: Bracketing
    Burnie and Ashley discuss the toppling of the Syrian government, missing journalist, Morning Somewhere's Story of the Year 2024, open nominations for Person of the Year, Timothée Chalamet's shocking College Gameday appearance, Ashley's Christmas movie bracket, and Burnie's completely unbiased picks for the NCAA Football playoffs. Support our podcast at: https://www.patreon.com/morningsomewhere For the link dump visit: http://www.morningsomewhere.com For merch, check out: http://store.morningsomewhere.com
    22:13

About Morning Somewhere

Join Burnie Burns and Ashley Burns every weekday for a coffee-fueled morning discussion about what's happening in our world. Linkdumps for every episode on our website: https://www.morningsomewhere.com Support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/morningsomewhere
