2024.12.13: Of Pattillos & Dillos

Vote for Person of the Year at morningsomewhere.com Burnie and Jack Pattillo discuss old school Austin, the rareness of Austin natives, five generations of Austinites, terrible real estate decisions, Austin FC, UT's massive presence in Austin, haunted castles in Austin, early memories from Achievement Hunter, where we ate lunch, and what Jack is doing now. Support our podcast at: https://www.patreon.com/morningsomewhere For the link dump visit: http://www.morningsomewhere.com For merch, check out: http://store.morningsomewhere.com