Radiotopia Presents: Red for Revolution

Red for Revolution 1 - I’ve Got a Crush On You

After the assassination of a Black female revolutionary, an unexpected romance blossoms between the two women left in her wake—an apolitical jazz singer and a radical activist. While in the present day, college-bound Jazmine embarks on a journey to find her grandmother's first love and document their love story.Red for Revolution is created, written, and directed by Jana Naomi Smith with Musical Direction by Tammy L. Hall and Sound Design by Collin Gerald Thomas. Original Music by Tammy L. Hall and Jana Naomi Smith and performed by Renée Wilson, Loretta Devine, and Jordan Hull featuring the Red for Revolution band, Tammy L. Hall on piano, Kofy Brown on electric Bass, Ruth Davies on acoustic Bass, Ruthie Price on drums, Kristen Strom on saxophone and flute, and Vicki Randle on percussion. Cover art by Shefon N. Taylor. The series is executive produced by Renée Wilson, Jana Naomi Smith, and Meta Mana Media with associate producers Jordan Hull, Adrian Snegg, and Vanessa E. Williams. All episodes produced by Liz McBee.The Red for Revolution team would like to thank each person who helped bring this project to life. Please visit redforrevolution.com for the complete credit and gratitude list. For additional resources and to sign up for our newsletter visit redforrevolution.com.This audio drama was recorded under the SAG-AFTRA 2020 New Media Principal Performer Contract. Episode One Cast:Jordan Hull as Jazmine JamesS. Epatha Merkerson as Ella Ali (Present Day)Loretta Devine as Lorraine Giovanni (Present Day)Renée Wilson as Lorraine Giovanni (1970s)Rutina Wesley as Ella Ali (1970s)Caro Guzmán as AdrienneMathew Quitney as ReporterWill Kachi as the Rally VolunteerMiles Agee as the Announcer Mark Thompson as William Davisadrienne maree brown as series sonic guide Music Featured: "Revolution"Written by Jana Naomi SmithOriginal Composition by Tammy L. Hall Performed by Renée Wilson and the Red For Revolution Band"I've Got a Crush On You"Written by George and Ira GershwinPerformed by Loretta Devine and the Red For Revolution BandCourtesy of WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC INC."Prove It On Me"Written by Ma'RaineyPerformed by Rutina Wesley and Renée WilsonCourtesy of Spike Driver MusicFor Radiotopia Presents, Yooree Losordo is the Managing Producer. Audrey Mardavich is the Executive Producer. Red for Revolution is part of Radiotopia Presents, a podcast feed that debuts limited-run, artist-owned series from new and original voices.