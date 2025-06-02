I Finally Started My Podcast: Let’s Talk Red Flags, Dating & Self-Worth
🎙️ Welcome to the very first episode of Dear Tisia — a space for real, raw, and unfiltered conversations about relationships, healing, and becoming the best version of yourself.In this episode, I'm joined by my good friend Samira as we dive into what it means to hold your standards, trust yourself, and protect your peace — even when life (and love) gets messy. We're talking red flags, dating preferences, confidence after a breakup, and why investing in yourself always pays off.💌 Got a question or need advice? Leave me a voicemail — your story might be featured on the next episode.
Dear Tisia, presented by Relationship Restored, is where your love life meets real talk. Hosted by dating and relationship coach Tisia, this podcast is your go-to space for unfiltered advice, hot takes, and deep dives into the realities of modern dating. Each episode, Tisia reads real letters from listeners and responds with a mix of tough love, expert insight, and hilarious honesty. Whether you’re single, situationship’d, or deep in a relationship, Dear Tisia is here to help you heal, grow, and stop repeating the same dating patterns. No sugarcoating. No fluff. Just the truth you need to hear—with a little side eye and a lot of heart.