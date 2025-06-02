I Finally Started My Podcast: Let’s Talk Red Flags, Dating & Self-Worth

🎙️ Welcome to the very first episode of Dear Tisia — a space for real, raw, and unfiltered conversations about relationships, healing, and becoming the best version of yourself.In this episode, I'm joined by my good friend Samira as we dive into what it means to hold your standards, trust yourself, and protect your peace — even when life (and love) gets messy. We're talking red flags, dating preferences, confidence after a breakup, and why investing in yourself always pays off.💌 Got a question or need advice? Leave me a voicemail — your story might be featured on the next episode. Call Me HereNew episodes every week. Tap in. You're safe here.