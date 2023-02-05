The Way I Heard It with Mike Rowe

In The Way I Heard It, Mike Rowe gives a different take on a variety of topics—from pop culture to politics, history to Hollywood, each mystery is a trueish tal... More
316: Not On My Watch with Dan Clare
The Iraq War veteran and Chief Communications and Outreach Officer for Disabled American Veterans explains the circumstances that led him to blow the whistle on the Iraq burn pits.
www.dav.org
www.patriotbootcamp.org
5/2/2023
1:15:07
315: BONUS: What, No Apple Pie?! with Peggy Rowe
On this edition of coffee with mom, bestselling author and Mike’s mom Peggy Rowe says goodbye to hatchet throwing season and hello to bocce ball season. Along the way is a play called Moses, an Amish smorgasbord, mulligatawny soup, and a gelding “expressing himself.”
4/28/2023
56:16
314: Mr. Freedom Made a Promise to His Mother with Enes Kanter Freedom
Despite the bounty on his head, the former basketball star and human rights activist explains why he gave up his NBA career and tens of millions of dollars to keep a promise he made to his mom and do God’s work. Mr. Freedom knows better than most that freedom isn’t free.
4/25/2023
1:12:35
313: We're Breaking Under the Weight of Our Own Weight with Vinnie Tortorich
The health and fitness guru breaks down the effects of sugar and grain on the American diet, gives an accounting of the total weight lost by the "Rowebies" that joined Vinnie’s crusade after his first appearance on TWIHI (spoiler alert: it’s a LOT!), and bids us beware of food pyramids and sleeping nineteenth-century prophets.
4/18/2023
1:34:19
312: BONUS STORY: Big Stars, Little Stars
Phil expected to have a ball at the game, but he didn’t expect it would change his life forever.
