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The Way I Heard It with Mike Rowe
The Way I Heard It with Mike Rowe
Latest episode
498 episodes
- Ethan Thornton doesn't shy away from problems—he goes looking for them. At just 22, the founder of Mach Industries is tackling some of the biggest challenges in American defense manufacturing, rethinking how weapons are designed, built, and produced.
In this episode, Ethan takes Mike deep into the problem he believes America can no longer afford to ignore: How did we get to a place where China has such an enormous advantage in manufacturing, production capacity, and the ability to produce things at scale? And, more importantly, what are we going to do about it?
Ethan explains why the future of American defense may depend less on building increasingly sophisticated—and increasingly expensive—weapons, and more on figuring out how to build more capable weapons that cost dramatically less. He breaks down the theory behind that approach, why affordability and scale can be weapons in their own right, and why innovation in defense manufacturing isn't simply about creating better technology—it's about changing the economics of warfare.
And that may be the biggest problem Ethan is trying to solve: not simply how to build the next generation of weapons, but how to build them faster, cheaper, and at a scale that can restore America's manufacturing advantage. Because when it comes to solving big problems, Ethan doesn't just like a challenge—he likes a lotta problems.
Big thanks to our awesome sponsors
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- For decades, Americans have been told that cholesterol is public enemy number one. But cardiologist and heart surgeon Dr. Philip Ovadia says we've been fighting the wrong battle. Despite decades of lowering cholesterol with drugs and dietary advice, heart disease remains the #1 killer in America—and Dr. Ovadia believes it's time to rethink what's really making us sick.
After losing more than 100 pounds by adopting a diet centered primarily on meat, Dr. Ovadia began challenging conventional wisdom about cholesterol, nutrition, and metabolic health. Mike sits down with the bestselling author of Stay Off My Operating Table to discuss why he believes insulin resistance and metabolic dysfunction—not cholesterol—are driving the epidemic of heart disease. They also dive into his new book, Stay Off My Kitchen Table, available today, and explore why his message has become one of the most talked-about—and controversial—in modern medicine.
Tip o' the hat to our excellent sponsors
Pure Talk—Switch your phone service today and enjoy your first three months of talk, text, and data for just $15 a month. Go to PureTalk.com/ROWE
NetSuite—The #1 Cloud ER. If your revenues are at least in the seven figures, go to NetSuite.AI/MIKE and try NetSuite Next for FREE.
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- Todd Rose, bestselling author of Collective Illusions, former Harvard professor, and co-founder of Populace, joins Mike for a conversation about the surprising gap between what people really believe and what they think everyone else believes.
Together they explore the collective illusions that shape our society, the barriers that keep us from living our best lives, and the disconnect between public perception and private conviction.
They also dive into Todd's newest brainchild, Be The People, a growing movement that empowers ordinary citizens to bridge divides, strengthen their communities, and prove that meaningful change often begins with one good thing.
Follow Be The People on Instagram to see how Americans are coming together to solve problems, strengthen their communities, and help one another. You might even find your own way in.
Today's episode is sponsored by
ZipRecruiter—The recruiting site that really is the smartest way to hire. Post a job for FREE and find a qualified candidate in 24 hours.
Good Ranchers—Sourcing 100% of their meat from American farms and ranches and delivering straight to your door. Use code MIKE for free meat for life and $50 off your first order.
K12 Powered Schools— Find a K12-powered school near you and see what's possible for your child with K12's Career and College Prep at https://k12.com/rowe
- Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent joins Mike for a wide-ranging conversation about the state of the U.S. economy, the ideas behind his influential speech While America Slept, and the policies he believes can restore long-term American prosperity. Then they take a deep dive into the new Trump Accounts—how they work, who qualifies, and why Secretary Bessent believes they could give the next generation a stronger financial foundation.
Many thanks to our excellent sponsors
Pure Talk—Switch your phone service today and enjoy your first three months of talk, text, and data for just $15 a month. Go to PureTalk.com/ROWE
An Army of Normal Folks—The feel-good podcast that makes being of service easier for all of us.
Digs—Less rework. Less confusion. And a much smoother build experience for homeowners.
Visit Digs.com/Mike to get 40% off your first 3 months
- Vice President JD Vance joins Mike for a wide-ranging conversation about faith, family, and the future of America. From the dignity of work and the lessons he learned in the Marine Corps to his return to Christianity and the deeply personal journey that inspired his new book, Communion, Vance reflects on the people and experiences that shaped him. He also explains why America's energy future may determine whether we can keep pace with China in the decades ahead.
Big thanks to our terrific sponsors
K12 Powered Schools— Find a K12-powered school near you and see what's possible for your child with K12's Career and College Prep at https://k12.com/rowe
An Army of Normal Folks—The feel-good podcast that makes being of service easier for all of us.
Good Ranchers—Sourcing 100% of their meat from American farms and ranches and delivering straight to your door. Use code MIKE for free meat for life and $50 off your first order.
ZipRecruiter—The recruiting site that really is the smartest way to hire. Post a job for FREE and find a qualified candidate in 24 hours.
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About The Way I Heard It with Mike Rowe
What started as a series of short mysteries for the curious mind with a short attention span has evolved into enlightening conversations for the not-so-short attention span. Whether it's a short mystery, a long conversation, or an audio book, The Way I Heard It is a veritable box of chocolates for the ears, because you never know what you're going to get.Podcast website
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