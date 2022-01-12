The Last Archive is a show about the history of truth, and the historical context for our current fake news, post-truth moment. It’s a show about how we know w... More
Is Shakespeare American? From Where There’s a Will
We’re bringing you an episode of a new Pushkin podcast we’re enjoying and think you will, too. Where There’s a Will: Finding Shakespeare searches for the surprising places Shakespeare shows up outside the theater. Host Barry Edelstein, artistic director at one of the country’s leading Shakespeare theaters, and co-host writer and director Em Weinstein, ask what is it about Shakespeare that’s given him a continuous afterlife in all sorts of unexpected ways? You’ll hear Shakespeare doing rehabilitative work in a maximum security prison, helping autistic children to communicate, in the mouths of U.S. presidents, and even at the center of a deadly riot in New York City. In this episode, Barry and Em take us back in time to 1849 – a riot at a Shakespearean theater has left dozens of people dead. But as it always is with the Bard, there's more here than meets the eye. Why did some people think Shakespeare was important enough to die for? How did the work of one man writing in Victorian England capture the tensions brewing in a newly independent America? And who, if anyone, is Shakespeare really for?
Hear the full episode, and more from Where There's a Will, at https://podcasts.pushkin.fm/wtaw?sid=tla.
12/22/2022
11:23
The Last Archivist Introduces: Click Here
From Click Here, a podcast about the world of cyber and intelligence.
As Vladimir Putin attempts to redraw the Iron Curtain, we take a trip back to 1985 to tell the story of four American musicians who smuggled messages in and out of the former Soviet Union — with music.
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/click-here/id1225077306
12/21/2022
21:15
The Lost Archive
Jill Lepore goes back to her first archive — the public library in the town where she grew up. In this season finale, old books, hot dogs, and a town hidden beneath a lake.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
12/8/2022
38:14
The Weather Vane
The story of weather forecasting is the story of how humans came to think they could predict the future. In this episode, Jill Lepore looks at the history of meteorology, and the story of a revolutionary cloud scientist who tried to control the weather.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
12/1/2022
44:24
Good Boy
In 1920, a young writer named Hugh Lofting published the first Dr. Dolittle story. A century years later, Jill Lepore goes in search of the new Dr. Dolittles changing the world of animal science. Specifically, dog science.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
