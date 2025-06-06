In this episode of Medieval Murders, we’ll be discussing a case that touches on jealousy, greed, and mercy. It involves a chaplain, a concubine, and a killer. We’re right underneath one of modern London’s most famous landmarks, the skyscraper known as the Gherkin.Hidden in a corner in the shadow of the Gherkin you can find a medieval church called St Helen’s Bishopsgate. On Saturday 9th June in 1324, a chaplain was found dead in a concubine’s home.How was he killed and how did his murderers try to escape execution using the ancient law of sanctuary?You can see the site of many other historical murders like this by going to the Medieval Murder Map website Medieval Murders is the podcast that delves into the world of violent crimes in Medieval England.Join criminologist Manuel Eisner and host Nora Eisner as they bring history’s forgotten crimes to life—one murder at a time.Medieval Murders is a podcast from the Institute of Criminology at the University of Cambridge.The producer is Steve Hankey and the historical segments are voiced and sound designed by Charlie Inman.The Music is Cantiga 166 by Vox Vulgaris.
A Medieval Midsummer’s Nightmare
In this episode of Medieval Murders, we travel to Oxford in 1306, where a midsummer night of music and merriment takes a deadly turn. What begins as a celebration by the town's tailors erupts into bloodshed when a cleric, Gilbert de Foxlee, confronts the revelers with his sword drawn. But why did he attack them? Was it a noise dispute, a clash of social status, or a zealous attempt to suppress sinful revelry? And why did the tailors switch from initial attempts to deescalate the situation to a collective armed attack? As we unravel the mysteries of this case, we explore medieval Oxford's fraught relationship between town and gown, its harsh moral codes, and eerie parallels to modern-day vigilante violence.
From Prayer to Murder
For this episode we remain in Oxford, one of the three cities on the Medieval Murder Map. In this case, a praying clerk and a shoulder barge leads to murder.
Town & Gown Riots in Medieval Oxford
Today we turn to Oxford, one of the three cities on the Medieval Murder Map. Alongside its academic excellence and religious contemplation, Oxford was also a hotspot of violence, with murder rates higher than those of almost any city in the modern world.
Medieval Road Rage: Chivalry and Fury
In this episode, we learn how road rage also existed in Medieval England.
Welcome to Medieval Murders, the podcast that delves into the world of violent crimes in fourteenth century London.
In each episode, we tell the story of a single murder case written on a small piece of parchment by the clerk of the coroner of London over six hundred years ago.
We’ll explore cold cases, examine how people in this time and place tried to keep the peace and show that what looks so foreign at first sight; is more similar to how we act today than one might think...