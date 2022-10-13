Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Hoaxed

Hoaxed

Podcast Hoaxed
Podcast Hoaxed

Hoaxed

Tortoise Media
Introducing... Hoaxed, the new series from Alexi Mostrous and Tortoise, who brought you Sweet Bobby.In 2014, two children told police a shocking story: that the... More
NewsTrue CrimeTechnology
NewsTrue CrimeTechnology

  • Introducing... Rogue Lawyer
    If you enjoyed listening to Hoaxed, we hope you enjoy the latest podcast from reporter Alexi Mostrous, an episode of this week's Slow Newscast from Tortoise.In 2014, a Jordanian man was imprisoned in Ras Al Khaimah, the northernmost Emirate in the UAE. He alleges he has been illegally detained and threatened. The man he primarily blames? A British lawyer called Neil Gerrard.It’s a story that contains allegations of hacking, complicity to torture and an attempted cover up. Neil Gerrard denies all these allegations - but they’ve been described as the most serious ever made against a British lawyer…Search for the Slow Newscast – available now wherever you get your podcasts or clicking this link: https://podfollow.com/the-tortoise-podcast Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/25/2023
    9:41
  • Introducing ... Pig Iron
    Introducing...Pig Iron. A story about the mysterious death – and life – of a young war reporter killed on the frontline in South Sudan. Christopher Allen was just 26 when he died and at first, it looked like another tragedy of war. A journalist caught in the crossfire. But, hours after his death, his story splintered. The government claimed he wasn’t a journalist at all, but a mercenary. Other evidence suggested he was targeted for being a reporter. In this new series from Tortoise and the team behind Sweet Bobby, Pig Iron is a journey into the seduction of war, the complicated relationships made on the frontline and what really happened to Christopher Allen.  Search Pig Iron from Tortoise wherever you get your podcast to listen to the first four episodes of the series, and follow the feed to be the first to know about future episodes. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    11/12/2022
    4:41
  • Episode six: Bonnie and Clyde
    In the final episode of Hoaxed, Alexi confronts Abraham and Ella. about what they. did in Hampstead - and why. And the police give Alexi some surprising news.All 6 episodes are now available to listen for free. You can listen to the full series ad-free and get access to exclusive bonus content coming soon by subscribing to Tortoise+ on Apple podcasts or joining Tortoise as a member where you can support the investigation and get tickets to exclusive events. Just visit the Tortoise website and use the code Alexi50 for half price membership. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    10/27/2022
    46:05
  • Episode five: The Healer
    Alexi and his producer fly to Morocco to confront Abraham Christie - and learn dark secrets about his past.All 6 episodes are now available to listen for free. You can listen to the full series ad-free and get access to exclusive bonus content coming soon by subscribing to Tortoise+ on Apple podcasts or joining Tortoise as a member where you can support the investigation and get tickets to exclusive events. Just visit the Tortoise website and use the code Alexi50 for half price membership. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    10/20/2022
    27:59
  • Episode four: Infiltration
    All 6 episodes are available to listen for free today. You can listen to the full series ad-free and get access to exclusive bonus content coming soon by subscribing to Tortoise+ on Apple podcasts or joining Tortoise as a member where you can support the investigation and get tickets to exclusive events. Just visit the Tortoise website and use the code Alexi50 for half price membership.For a conspiracy to spread, important people need to be listening. Alexi discovers that the perpetrators of the Hampstead hoax have friends in high places, while he and the team close in on Abraham's location.  Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    10/13/2022
    27:22

Introducing... Hoaxed, the new series from Alexi Mostrous and Tortoise, who brought you Sweet Bobby.



In 2014, two children told police a shocking story: that they were being abused by a Satanic cult; a cult headed by their father and by parents and teachers at their school in the wealthy London suburb of Hampstead. The story was a lie. But on the internet, that didn't matter.



Hoaxed is an investigation into one of Britain's most serious-ever conspiracy theories. A story about a modern-day Satanic panic; about the victims whose lives were destroyed and about the conspiracists who spread the lie around the world. Oh, and it's about our hunt for the perpetrators - the people who forced the kids to lie - the ones who started it all.



All 6 episodes are available now to listen for free. You can listen to the full series ad-free and get access to exclusive bonus content coming soon by subscribing to Tortoise+ on Apple podcasts or joining Tortoise as a member where you can support the investigation and get tickets to exclusive events. Just visit the Tortoise website and use the code Alexi50 for half price membership.



Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Hoaxed: Podcasts in Family