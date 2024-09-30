Couple Things with Shawn and Andrew

John Eldredge

Today we got to interview someone we've been hoping to meet for a long time and that's a personal favorite author, counselor and teacher, John Eldredge! You may know John from his most popular book, Wild at Heart, a book Andrew recommends to everyone. "Wild at Heart" has inspired a ministry that currently includes events, retreats , a podcast and several additional books published by John. As parents of two boys, it was really impactful to talk to John about how to best support, encourage and raise confident young men in today's world. We hope you learn as much from this conversation as we did :) Love you guys! Shawn & Andrew