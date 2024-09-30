Couple Things with Shawn and Andrew

How is 2024 coming to an end already?! This year was amazing in so many ways. Between the Olympics in Paris to getting in a groove as a family of five, 2024 was filled with so many wonderful memories, both big and small. We are beyond grateful for all of your support and it’s been such an honor to go through this last year with you.
Love you guys!
Shawn & Andrew
Follow our podcast Instagram ▶ https://www.instagram.com/shawnandandrewpods/
39:21
John Eldredge
Today we got to interview someone we’ve been hoping to meet for a long time and that’s a personal favorite author, counselor and teacher, John Eldredge! You may know John from his most popular book, Wild at Heart, a book Andrew recommends to everyone. “Wild at Heart” has inspired a ministry that currently includes events, retreats , a podcast and several additional books published by John. As parents of two boys, it was really impactful to talk to John about how to best support, encourage and raise confident young men in today’s world. We hope you learn as much from this conversation as we did :)
Love you guys!
Shawn & Andrew
To learn more about Wild at Heart or find a retreat near you ▶ https://wildatheart.org/
1:01:05
241 | who's more likely to (couples "shoe game")
Want to know what happens when a couple that’s been married for 8 years plays the same game that engaged couples play at their rehearsal dinner? Then you’re in the right place! ;) Grab your significant other and play the “shoe game” with us in real-time! Crazy how after eight years of marriage we somehow still learn so much about each other through these games and we hope you feel the same!
Love you guys!
Shawn and Andrew
39:09
240 | Weirdest Family Traditions
Today’s episode had us laughing and that’s because we asked you all to send in your WEIRDEST family traditions and you did not disappoint! We had so much fun reading through these really odd but fun traditions and it made us want to implement more funny traditions into our own family! Thank you to everyone who sent questions in :)
Love you guys,
Shawn & Andrew
45:13
Jeremy Bloom
Today we sat down with our friend, Jeremy Bloom, an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and the first dual-sport athlete to ski in the Winter Olympics and be drafted into the NFL. You guys, Jeremy has the craziest stories ever! We knew we wanted to have him on our podcast to share more about his life because it’s truly unbelievable. We hope you’re just as fascinated with Jeremy’s story as we are and enjoy this episode!
Love you guys,
Shawn and Andrew
Find out more about Jeremy ▶ https://jeremybloom.com/
Follow our Podcast Instagram ▶
https://www.instagram.com/shawnandandrewpods/?hl=en
Follow My Instagram ▶ https://www.instagram.com/ShawnJohnson
Follow My Tik Tok ▶ https://www.tiktok.com/@shawnjohnson
Shop My LTK Page ▶ https://www.shopltk.com/explore/shawnjohnson
Like the Facebook page! ▶ https://www.facebook.com/ShawnJohnson
Follow Andrew’s Instagram ▶ https://www.instagram.com/AndrewDEast
Andrew’s Tik Tok ▶ https://www.tiktok.com/@andrewdeast?lang=en
Like the Facebook page! ▶ https://www.facebook.com/AndrewDEast
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Former Olympic Gymnast Shawn Johnson and NFL player Andrew East sit down to share their most vulnerable sides and open up like they never have before. Tune in to hear one of the most celebrated couples on social media walk you through some of their most memorable moments together. Get ready to laugh and cry as you hear some of the most embarrassing and raw stories that have never before been shared.