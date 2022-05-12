On Deadly Nightmares, hear the real-life stories of ordinary people stalked by serial killers and attackers. You’ll hear investigators and experts recount cases...
Picture of Evil
Around campus, college sophomore cheerleader Dominique "Nicky" Hurd is known for her brains, beauty, and winning personality. But one fateful December night, she and her classmate unwillingly become the focus of one of the most disturbing and shocking crimes the sleepy town of Pine Bluff, Arkansas has ever seen.
7/10/2023
40:39
Out in the Sticks
When Heather Young agrees to relocate with her boyfriend to Michigan's secluded Lower Peninsula, she has high hopes that the change of scenery will do them and their relationship good. But after a big relationship blowup, Heather reaches her breaking point; little does she know the worst is yet to come.
12/26/2022
37:07
Savage Country
With dreams of starting a new life together in Oregon, young lovebirds and Ridgecrest, California residents Kevin Thorpe and Laura Craig pack up their car and hit the road in January of 1981. Opting for the scenic route, the couple enjoys several days of relaxed road tripping through Northern California -- that is, until a flat tire sidelines them outside the remote town of Madeline, and a nighttime pit stop takes a dark, sinister turn.
12/19/2022
40:32
Secrets of the Santa Cruz Mountains
In the fall of 1979, 19-year-old California native Linda Jozavich is enjoying a seemingly normal night at work until she suddenly disappears. Years go by without any clue as to where she's gone which is especially shocking to the tight-knit Santa Cruz community where she grew up. Then, six years later, the city is shaken by the disappearance of another area teen, Lois Sigala. Days later, Lois is found dead. As investigators uncover details about her demise, the truth about what happened the night of Linda's disappearance also comes to light.
12/12/2022
40:10
Fatal Friendship
It's summer 1999 in small town Perry, Oklahoma, and 19-year-old Stephanie Neiman has the world at her feet. She's just graduated high school and earned enough money to buy a brand new pickup truck. One night on her way to work, her friend, Summer Hair, asks for a ride to another friend's house when the two stumble into violent company. Now Stephanie must choose between her own principles and a chance to escape with her life.
