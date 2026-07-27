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Deadly Nightmares

ID
True Crime
Deadly Nightmares
Latest episode

96 episodes

  • Deadly Nightmares

    The Watcher

    07/27/2026 | 36 mins.
    On a rare day off from work, single mom Carrie Caudill and a friend embark on a well-deserved girl's night out. But out of nowhere, an unexpected confrontation puts Carrie on a dangerous collision course with a calculating and sadistic madman. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Deadly Nightmares

    The Grudge

    07/20/2026 | 38 mins.
    With her good looks and sunny demeanor, doctor's assistant and part-time model Christine Kent attracts her fair share of admirers. But after one encounter ignites jealousy and obsession, Christine is blindsided by the devastating consequences. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Deadly Nightmares

    Root of All Evil

    07/13/2026 | 38 mins.
    Shelia Dates and her daughter, Regina, are more than blood relatives -- they're best friends and roommates, too. But one morning their lives are irrevocably changed the moment two unexpected guests appear at their doorstep. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Deadly Nightmares

    No Escape

    07/06/2026 | 37 mins.
    When Peggy Klinke returns to school to pursue her dream of becoming a doctor, she catches the eye of fellow student Patrick Kennedy. But their relationship eventually leads them down a terrifying path of jealousy, obsession, and murder. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Deadly Nightmares

    Danger In Store

    06/29/2026 | 38 mins.
    After a bad breakup, single mom Joi Partain finds love again with Jonathan Pearson. But after the couple moves to Ocala, Florida, with Joi's daughter, troubles in their relationship spiral until they hit a bloody, brutal point of no return. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Deadly Nightmares
On Deadly Nightmares, hear the real-life stories of ordinary people stalked by serial killers and attackers. You’ll hear investigators and experts recount cases of unspeakable violence, with some episodes featuring the voices of survivors who lived to tell their story. Deadly Nightmares features direct audio from four hit ID series: Dead Silent, Your Worst Nightmare, Home Alone and Obsession: Dark Desires, along with haunting sound design and some reenactments. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Podcast website
True Crime

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