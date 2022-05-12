Secrets of the Santa Cruz Mountains

In the fall of 1979, 19-year-old California native Linda Jozavich is enjoying a seemingly normal night at work until she suddenly disappears. Years go by without any clue as to where she's gone which is especially shocking to the tight-knit Santa Cruz community where she grew up. Then, six years later, the city is shaken by the disappearance of another area teen, Lois Sigala. Days later, Lois is found dead. As investigators uncover details about her demise, the truth about what happened the night of Linda's disappearance also comes to light.For even more true crime, head to discovery+. Go to discoveryplus.com/deadlynightmares to start your 7 day free trial today. Terms apply. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.