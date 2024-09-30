The Connect- with Johnny Mitchell

Teenage Drug Kingpin Reveals How He Built A Multi-Million Dollar Crack Cocaine EMPIRE In NYC
Titone Rosavelli, also known as "Tito," shares the untold story of how he co-founded New York City's infamous "Yellow Top Crew," one of the most powerful and violent crack cocaine organizations of the 1980s. Tito opens up about his journey from a teenager hustling on the streets to leading a crew that controlled the Upper West Side with an iron fist, managing a network of over 40 workers, and amassing fortunes that were beyond his wildest dreams.
From organizing street-level crack sales to evading specialized police task forces, Tito dives deep into the high-stakes world of his teenage years. He reveals how he and his partner, Chango, expanded their empire by setting up operations in abandoned buildings, negotiating with dangerous suppliers, and outsmarting rivals with strategies that made them untouchable on their block. In a world marked by deadly competition, 20+ homicides, and relentless violence, Tito offers a firsthand account of life inside a drug empire, the rise of the crack epidemic, and the challenges of evading law enforcement.
Tune in for an unfiltered look at the dangerous dynamics of New York City's drug trade, the rise and fall of a teenage kingpin, and the life-altering consequences of fast money and power.
2:41:03
Exposing Truth About The Flint Water Crisis & How The Democrat Party SOLD OUT Middle America
Investigative journalist Jordan Chariton discusses the shocking details behind the Flint water crisis. Dive deep into the origins of the crisis, where a switch from Detroit's water supply to the contaminated Flint River led to dangerous lead levels and life-threatening health issues for residents. Jordan exposes conflicts of interest, financial motives, and an alleged cover-up that kept Flint residents drinking toxic water for years. He shares his experience uncovering erased evidence, silenced voices, and how the mainstream media moved on—leaving behind a devastated community.
This conversation sheds light on broader issues of environmental injustice, regulatory failures, and political corruption, with lessons for communities nationwide.
1:04:58
Confessions Of A U.K. Crime Lord: How An Indian Immigrant Became Britain's Most FEARED Gangster
Step into the gritty underworld of Britain with Chet Sandhu, one of the most notorious gangsters the country has ever seen. Born to Indian immigrants and raised amidst racial hostility in northern England, Chet faced a harsh reality from a young age. Driven by revenge and a desire to protect his family, he navigated from a troubled childhood to becoming a powerful figure in the UK’s crime scene. From his beginnings as a steroid dealer to leading one of Britain’s most infamous criminal operations, Chet's story is one of brutality, survival, and unexpected alliances.
2:04:01
Shot Caller For Nazi Low-Rider Prison Gang Confesses To His Life Of Crime, Prison Violence
Former prison gang shot-caller Ronnie Harrell reveals his journey from a life of violent crime and gang leadership within some of America’s most brutal prisons to personal transformation and advocacy. Ronnie, once a high-ranking member of the Nazi Low Riders and affiliated with the Aryan Brotherhood, shares raw, first-hand insights into prison life, extreme violence, and the influence of gang culture. Now, after years of reflection, sobriety, and self-education, he is using his experiences to make a positive impact. Discover how he developed an educational program to help inmates reintegrate into society, reducing recidivism by inspiring change from within. Join us as Ronnie speaks on camera for the first time about his life, redemption, and his mission to deter future generations from following his path.
2:34:13
Inside The War For Tijuana: How Mexican Cartels Turned Tijuana Into World's Most VIOLENT City
Tijuana, Mexico—one of the most dangerous cities in the world.
In this eye-opening documentary, we dive into the heart of TJ, where crime and violence are part of daily life. With insights from former law enforcement officer Ed Calderon and ex-dope boy Fernando Puente, we uncover the truth behind Tijuana's notorious drug cartels, the shifting dynamics of power, and the impact of U.S. drug policies on local crime.
