The Connect- with Johnny Mitchell

Teenage Drug Kingpin Reveals How He Built A Multi-Million Dollar Crack Cocaine EMPIRE In NYC

Titone Rosavelli, also known as "Tito," shares the untold story of how he co-founded New York City's infamous "Yellow Top Crew," one of the most powerful and violent crack cocaine organizations of the 1980s. Tito opens up about his journey from a teenager hustling on the streets to leading a crew that controlled the Upper West Side with an iron fist, managing a network of over 40 workers, and amassing fortunes that were beyond his wildest dreams. From organizing street-level crack sales to evading specialized police task forces, Tito dives deep into the high-stakes world of his teenage years. He reveals how he and his partner, Chango, expanded their empire by setting up operations in abandoned buildings, negotiating with dangerous suppliers, and outsmarting rivals with strategies that made them untouchable on their block. In a world marked by deadly competition, 20+ homicides, and relentless violence, Tito offers a firsthand account of life inside a drug empire, the rise of the crack epidemic, and the challenges of evading law enforcement. Tune in for an unfiltered look at the dangerous dynamics of New York City's drug trade, the rise and fall of a teenage kingpin, and the life-altering consequences of fast money and power.