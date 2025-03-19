Powered by RND
Open app
PodcastsTrue CrimeMy Friend Daisy
Listen to My Friend Daisy in the App
Listen to My Friend Daisy in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

My Friend Daisy

Podcast My Friend Daisy
iHeartPodcasts
After 19-year-old Daisy De La O was murdered outside her Compton apartment, her friends and family looked to authorities to make an arrest. When that didn’t hap...
True Crime

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Introducing: My Friend Daisy
    After 19-year-old Daisy De La O was murdered outside her Compton apartment, her friends and family looked to authorities to make an arrest. When that didn’t happen, they took matters into their own hands. Their secret weapon? TikTok. The online videos spawned an international manhunt, rallying amateur detectives to do something radical: Help catch a killer. From London Audio, iHeart Radio, and executive producer Paris Hilton, My Friend Daisy is a ten-part investigative series written and hosted by L.A. journalist Jenn Swann. Each episode dives deep into the murder investigation and its fallout, exposing what went wrong, how it went viral, and why American communities are turning to social media to find justice.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    1:41

More True Crime podcasts

Trending True Crime podcasts

About My Friend Daisy

After 19-year-old Daisy De La O was murdered outside her Compton apartment, her friends and family looked to authorities to make an arrest. When that didn’t happen, they took matters into their own hands. Their secret weapon? TikTok! The online videos spawned an international manhunt, rallying amateur detectives to do something radical: Help catch a killer. From London Audio, iHeart Radio, and executive producer Paris Hilton, My Friend Daisy is a ten-part investigative series written and hosted by L.A. journalist Jenn Swann. Each episode dives deep into the murder investigation and its fallout, exposing what went wrong, how it went viral, and why American communities are turning to social media to find justice.
Podcast website

Listen to My Friend Daisy, Crook County and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

My Friend Daisy: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.11.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/21/2025 - 1:21:14 AM