The Consult: Real FBI Profilers

The Consult is a true crime podcast that examines behavior exhibited before, during, and after the commission of a criminal act. Consultants are retired FBI pro...
Profiling Israel Keyes - Part 3
Israel Keyes was a highly mobile serial killer who murdered Bill and Lorraine Currier in June 2011 and Samantha Koenig in February 2012. Keyes is also suspected of murdering several other people. He died by suicide in December 2012. Listen as retired FBI profilers Julia Cowley, Angela Sercer, Susan Kossler Drew, and Bob Drew continue to profile Keyes, including discussion of the note he left in his jail cell. Part 3 of 3.
Music by John Hanske. Please visit https://soundcloud.com/john-hanske if you’d like to hear more of John’s music.
5/25/2022
41:49
Profiling Israel Keyes - Part 2
On February 2, 2012, 18-year-old Samantha Koenig was reported missing from her place of employment, a coffee stand in Anchorage, Alaska. Security camera footage obtained by investigators showed she was abducted the night before as she prepared for closing. Several weeks later, after Israel Keyes was arrested for Samantha’s murder, investigators learned of his connection to the disappearance of Lorraine and William Currier in June 2011. Listen as retired FBI profilers Julia Cowley, Angela Sercer, Susan Kossler Drew, and Bob Drew continue to profile Keyes. Part 2 of 3.
4/23/2022
41:47
Profiling Israel Keyes - Part 1
On June 9, 2011, Lorraine and William Currier were discovered missing from their home in Essex, Vermont. There were indications they were abducted, but the answers as to what happened did not come until almost a year later when serial killer Israel Keyes was arrested for another murder in Anchorage, Alaska. Listen as retired FBI profilers Julia Cowley, Angela Sercer, Susan Kossler Drew, and Bob Drew discuss this case. Part 1 of 3.
4/4/2022
1:11:31
The Unsolved Murder of Philip DiMartino – Part 2
On Monday, August 2, 2010, Philip DiMartino was found murdered in his San Francisco apartment. Philip had been stabbed 48 times and with such force some of his ribs were broken. Listen as retired FBI profilers Julia Cowley, Angela Sercer, Bob Drew, and Susan Kossler Drew discuss the case and the type of person who committed this crime. Part 2 of 2.
If you have any information about the murder of Philip DiMartino, please contact the San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail at (415) 553-1145 or the anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444.
3/3/2022
22:39
The Unsolved Murder of Philip DiMartino – Part 1
On Monday, August 2, 2010, Philip DiMartino was found murdered in his San Francisco apartment. Philip had been stabbed 48 times and with such force some of his ribs were broken. Listen as retired FBI profilers Julia Cowley, Angela Sercer, Bob Drew, and Susan Kossler Drew discuss the case and the type of person who committed this crime. Part 1 of 2.
