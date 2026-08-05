The Consult: Real FBI Profilers

We continue our examination of the life, crimes, and behavioral patterns of Jeffrey Epstein. Joined by forensic psychologist Dr. Samantha Stein, we explore how Epstein groomed and manipulated victims, the systems that enabled his abuse for decades, and what his behavior reveals about him. Part 2 of 2.

For more information about Dr. Stein and her work, please visit her website: https://drsstein.com/evil-at-our-table/

Dr. Stein's book Evil at Our Table: Inside the Minds of the Monsters Who Live Among Us is available here.



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For additional information and resources, please visit our episode webpage: https://www.truecrimeconsult.com/148-profiling-jeffrey-epstein-part-2/



Music “Light in the Basement” by John Hanske. Listen to more of John’s music on Spotify.



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