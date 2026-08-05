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The Consult: Real FBI Profilers

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True Crime
The Consult: Real FBI Profilers
Latest episode

150 episodes

  • The Consult: Real FBI Profilers

    148. Profiling Jeffrey Epstein – Part 2

    08/05/2026 | 1h 6 mins.
    We continue our examination of the life, crimes, and behavioral patterns of Jeffrey Epstein. Joined by forensic psychologist Dr. Samantha Stein, we explore how Epstein groomed and manipulated victims, the systems that enabled his abuse for decades, and what his behavior reveals about him. Part 2 of 2.
    For more information about Dr. Stein and her work, please visit her website: https://drsstein.com/evil-at-our-table/
    Dr. Stein's book Evil at Our Table: Inside the Minds of the Monsters Who Live Among Us is available here.

    You can follow The Consult on social media:
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    Facebook

    Join our Facebook fan page (created by fans for fans): UNSUBS
    Get The Consult Merch

    For additional information and resources, please visit our episode webpage: https://www.truecrimeconsult.com/148-profiling-jeffrey-epstein-part-2/

    Music “Light in the Basement” by John Hanske. Listen to more of John’s music on Spotify.

    If you enjoyed this episode, consider supporting us on Patreon for early and ad-free episodes. Visit Patreon.com/theconsultpod to become a subscriber.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • The Consult: Real FBI Profilers

    147. Profiling Jeffrey Epstein – Part 1

    07/29/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    In this two-part series, we examine the life, crimes, and behavioral patterns of Jeffrey Epstein. Joined by forensic psychologist Dr. Samantha Stein, we explore how Epstein groomed and manipulated victims, the systems that enabled his abuse for decades, and what his behavior reveals about him. Part 1 of 2.
    For more information about Dr. Stein and her work, please visit her website: https://drsstein.com/evil-at-our-table/
    Dr. Stein's book Evil at Our Table: Inside the Minds of the Monsters Who Live Among Us is available here.

    You can follow The Consult on social media:
    X/Twitter
    Instagram
    Facebook

    Join our Facebook fan page (created by fans for fans): UNSUBS
    Get The Consult Merch

    For additional information and resources, please visit our episode webpage: https://www.truecrimeconsult.com/147-profiling-jeffrey-epstein-part-1/

    Music “Light in the Basement” by John Hanske. Listen to more of John’s music on Spotify.

    If you enjoyed this episode, consider supporting us on Patreon for early and ad-free episodes. Visit Patreon.com/theconsultpod to become a subscriber.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • The Consult: Real FBI Profilers

    146. Rex Heuermann and the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit – Part 2

    07/22/2026 | 48 mins.
    We continue our discussion of the FBI Behavioral Analysis Unit's planned interviews with convicted Long Island Serial Killer (LISK) Rex Heuermann. Part 2 of 2.
    You can follow The Consult on social media:
    X/Twitter
    Instagram
    Facebook

    Join our Facebook fan page (created by fans for fans): UNSUBS
    Get The Consult Merch

    For additional information and resources, please visit our episode webpage: https://www.truecrimeconsult.com/146-rex-heuermann-and-the-fbis-behavioral-analysis-unit-part-2/

    Music “Light in the Basement” by John Hanske. Listen to more of John’s music on Spotify.

    If you enjoyed this episode, consider supporting us on Patreon for early and ad-free episodes. Visit Patreon.com/theconsultpod to become a subscriber.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • The Consult: Real FBI Profilers

    145. Rex Heuermann and the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit – Part 1

    07/15/2026 | 47 mins.
    As part of his plea agreement, convicted Long Island Serial Killer (LISK) Rex Heuermann agreed to be interviewed by the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU). In this episode, we discuss what those interviews will involve, what profilers hope to learn, and how they differ from traditional police interrogations. We also examine the behavioral significance of the evidence in the Gilgo Beach serial killings, including Heuermann's alleged planning documents and what they may reveal about him. Part 1 of 2.
    You can follow The Consult on social media:
    X/Twitter
    Instagram
    Facebook

    Join our Facebook fan page (created by fans for fans): UNSUBS
    Get The Consult Merch

    For additional information and resources, please visit our episode webpage: https://www.truecrimeconsult.com/145-rex-heuermann-and-the-fbis-behavioral-analysis-unit-part-1/

    Music “Light in the Basement” by John Hanske. Listen to more of John’s music on Spotify.

    If you enjoyed this episode, consider supporting us on Patreon for early and ad-free episodes. Visit Patreon.com/theconsultpod to become a subscriber.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • The Consult: Real FBI Profilers

    144. The Murder of Martha Moxley – Part 6

    07/08/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    Journalist Andrew Goldman, host of the podcast Dead Certain, returns for the conclusion of our six-part series on the 1975 murder of Martha Moxley. In this final episode, we evaluate and prioritize the individuals we believe warrant the greatest investigative attention based on the evidence, known timelines, victimology, and behavioral analysis. Part 6 of 6.
    You can follow The Consult on social media:
    X/Twitter
    Instagram
    Facebook

    Join our Facebook fan page (created by fans for fans): UNSUBS
    Get The Consult Merch

    For additional information and resources, please visit our episode website: https://www.truecrimeconsult.com/144-the-murder-of-martha-moxley-part-6/

    Music “Light in the Basement” by John Hanske. Listen to more of John’s music on Spotify.

    If you enjoyed this episode, consider supporting us on Patreon for early and ad-free episodes. Visit Patreon.com/theconsultpod to become a subscriber.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About The Consult: Real FBI Profilers
The Consult is a true crime podcast that examines behavior exhibited before, during, and after the commission of a criminal act. Consultants are retired FBI profilers who worked the cases.
Podcast website
True Crime

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