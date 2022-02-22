The Consult: Real FBI Profilers

The Unsolved Murder of Philip DiMartino – Part 1

On Monday, August 2, 2010, Philip DiMartino was found murdered in his San Francisco apartment. Philip had been stabbed 48 times and with such force some of his ribs were broken. Listen as retired FBI profilers Julia Cowley, Angela Sercer, Bob Drew, and Susan Kossler Drew discuss the case and the type of person who committed this crime. Part 1 of 2. If you have any information about the murder of Philip DiMartino, please contact the San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail at (415) 553-1145 or the anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444. Music for The Consult composed by John Hanske. Please visit https://soundcloud.com/john-hanske if you’d like to hear more of John’s music. For more information about The Consult and the FBI profilers who host the show, please visit www.truecrimeconsult.com