The Disappearance of Ryan Blagojevic (Maine)

Homelessness, substance use disorder, and mental health challenges create significant barriers in missing persons cases, often causing individuals to fall through the cracks and their families fighting to get their names and stories heard. Ryan Blagojevic disappeared without a trace in 2013 and his sister Eve continues the search to find him. The circumstances of his life at the time he went missing has made it even more difficult to get answers, but Eve won’t let her brother be forgotten.If you have information about the disappearance of Ryan Blagojevic, please call the Portland, Maine Police Department at (207) 874-8575. To provide information anonymously, you can call (207) 874-8584 and leave a message on the department’s crime tip line. You may also text the keyword “PPDME” and your message to 847411 (TIP411). If you would like to learn more about Milestone Recovery and support the organization through a donation, visit milestone-recovery.org. To find resources to support those experiencing homelessness in your community, visit endhomelessness.org. View source material and photos for this episode at: darkdowneast.com/ryanblagojevic Dark Downeast is an audiochuck and Kylie Media production hosted by Kylie Low.Follow @darkdowneast on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTokTo suggest a case visit darkdowneast.com/submit-case