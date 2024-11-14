When a woman was found murdered in her Springfield, Massachusetts apartment during the spring of 1984, it only took a matter of days to zero in on a suspect and secure an arrest. And then at trial, a jury decided Edward Wright was guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. The New England Innocence Project has since taken up his case. So, who really killed Penny Anderson? Was it the man serving a life sentence for her death or someone else?View source material and photos for this episode at: darkdowneast.com/pennyanderson Dark Downeast is an audiochuck and Kylie Media production hosted by Kylie Low.Follow @darkdowneast on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTokTo suggest a case visit darkdowneast.com/submit-case
The Disappearance of Ryan Blagojevic (Maine)
Homelessness, substance use disorder, and mental health challenges create significant barriers in missing persons cases, often causing individuals to fall through the cracks and their families fighting to get their names and stories heard. Ryan Blagojevic disappeared without a trace in 2013 and his sister Eve continues the search to find him. The circumstances of his life at the time he went missing has made it even more difficult to get answers, but Eve won't let her brother be forgotten.If you have information about the disappearance of Ryan Blagojevic, please call the Portland, Maine Police Department at (207) 874-8575. To provide information anonymously, you can call (207) 874-8584 and leave a message on the department's crime tip line. You may also text the keyword "PPDME" and your message to 847411 (TIP411). If you would like to learn more about Milestone Recovery and support the organization through a donation, visit milestone-recovery.org. To find resources to support those experiencing homelessness in your community, visit endhomelessness.org.
The Murder of Lyda Jameson (Vermont)
Lyda Jameson was 73 years old when her son found her lying in bed without a pulse one morning in March of 1976. First responders at the scene believed she died of natural causes… until they noticed signs of a possible homicide. Decades later, DNA evidence led to an arrest, and yet someone has still gotten away with murder.
The Murders of Jimmy and Anne Choy (Massachusetts)
After a fire in a Brockton, Massachusetts neighborhood killed a man and woman in their own home, the investigation zeroed in on two people – two children – who had escaped the blaze unharmed.
ANNOUNCING: Park Predators Weekly!
Dark Downeast: Maine and New England's True Crime Podcast digs into the decades-old and modern day cases that prickle the history of Vacationland and beyond – the unsolved homicides, undetermined deaths, unexplained disappearances and other dark stories of New England.
Investigative journalist and storyteller Kylie Low gets straight to the story with a mix of narrated episodes and documentary style production featuring interviews with surviving family and friends and insight on the investigations from detectives and sources who know these cases best.
This is heart-centered, ethical true crime, bringing light to stories you’re not hearing on other podcasts. It is Dark Downeast's mission to honor the legacy of the humans at the heart of each story and bring new attention to the cases still awaiting justice.