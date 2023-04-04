Strange and Unexplained with Daisy Eagan

S3 Ep2: Mandatory Coverage: JonBenet Ramsey - Part 1

On a snowy morning in December 1996, John and Patsy Ramsey awoke to find their entire world turned upside down as their beloved six year-old daughter JonBenet lay dead in the basement of their Colorado home. A decades-long media frenzy has swirled around this murder of a child beauty queen. Over the years many fingers have been pointed, but little answers have been found, and the mystery of who killed JonBenet Ramsey haunts the tabloids to this day. There comes a time in every podcast's life where it must cover the JonBenet Ramsey case, and for Strange and Unexplained that time is now.