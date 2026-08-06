Strange and Unexplained with Daisy Eagan

Dorothy Kilgallen spent her career doggedly sniffing out the truth and that really pissed off J. Edgar Hoover and his minions. And then she was found dead in her home under extremely suspicious circumstances. They wanted us to think she killed herself. If she'd still been alive, she never would have let them get away with it.

Strange and Unexplained" is a podcast from Grab Bag Collab & Three Goose Entertainment and is a journey into the uncomfortable and the unknowable that will leave you both laughing and sleeping with the lights on. You can get early and ad-free episodes and much more over at www.grabbagcollab.com

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