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Strange and Unexplained with Daisy Eagan
Strange and Unexplained with Daisy Eagan
Latest episode
301 episodes
S6 Ep6: The Galapagos Affair Part 1: A Crossover with Murder: True Crime Stories08/06/2026 | 51 mins.In this special two-part crossover, I join Carter Roy, host of Murder: True Crime Stories, to trace the rise of the so-called paradise on the island of Floreana, the strange settlers who built it, and the slow unraveling that would soon turn the Enchanted Islands into one of the strangest unsolved cases of the 20th century.
Follow Murder: True Crime Stories to hear part 2 of this story: https://pod.link/1745145932
Strange and Unexplained" is a podcast from Grab Bag Collab & Three Goose Entertainment and is a journey into the uncomfortable and the unknowable that will leave you both laughing and sleeping with the lights on. You can get early and ad-free episodes and much more over at www.grabbagcollab.com
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- There is a road in Ohio ominously called Gore Orphanage Road. In a classic case of a snake eating its tail, the road's evocative name (named only in part for an orphanage that had once stood there) inspired tales of terror. But were those tales true, or just the morphing of various legends blended over time?
Strange and Unexplained" is a podcast from Grab Bag Collab & Three Goose Entertainment and is a journey into the uncomfortable and the unknowable that will leave you both laughing and sleeping with the lights on. You can get early and ad-free episodes and much more over at www.grabbagcollab.com
Follow us on Instagram
Episode Sponsors:
ButcherBox. If you're looking for an easier way to get great meals on the table, give ButcherBox a try. Go to ButcherBox.com/UNEXPLAINED to get $20 off your first box, plus your choice of free ground beef for life, or free chicken thighs or top sirloins in every box for a year —with free shipping always.
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- On May 22nd, 2011, one of the deadliest tornadoes in U.S. history struck the town of Joplin, Missouri. After the dust settled, survivors began sharing stories of ethereal, otherworldly beings who protected them and kept them alive, or shepherded their loved ones to the other side. What exactly were The Butterfly People of Joplin?
Strange and Unexplained" is a podcast from Grab Bag Collab & Three Goose Entertainment and is a journey into the uncomfortable and the unknowable that will leave you both laughing and sleeping with the lights on. You can get early and ad-free episodes and much more over at www.grabbagcollab.com
Follow us on Instagram
Episode Sponsors:
Wayfair. Find furniture, decor, and essentials that fit your unique style and budget. Head to Wayfair.com right now to shop all things home.
Jones Road Beauty. Use code STRANGE at jonesroadbeauty.com to get a Free Gift with your first purchase! #JonesRoadBeauty #ad
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- Dorothy Kilgallen spent her career doggedly sniffing out the truth and that really pissed off J. Edgar Hoover and his minions. And then she was found dead in her home under extremely suspicious circumstances. They wanted us to think she killed herself. If she'd still been alive, she never would have let them get away with it.
Strange and Unexplained" is a podcast from Grab Bag Collab & Three Goose Entertainment and is a journey into the uncomfortable and the unknowable that will leave you both laughing and sleeping with the lights on. You can get early and ad-free episodes and much more over at www.grabbagcollab.com
Follow us on Instagram
Episode Sponsors:
BiOptimizers. Sign up now at https://www.bioptimizers.com/strange and use code STRANGE for 15% off your entire order and a free travel size bottle of Masszymes - BiOptimizers' best-selling digestive enzyme — added to your order automatically when you use our exclusive code. That's a $20 product. Free. On top of your discount. This is a limited time offer and while supplies last.
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*From The Vault* Justice Delayed. Justice Denied: The Dr. Sam Sheppard Story Part 207/15/2026 | 31 mins.Dr. Sam Sheppard and his family fought for decades to clear his name in the death of his wife, Marilyn. But the long arm of law, right or wrong, is hard to run from.
Strange and Unexplained" is a podcast from Grab Bag Collab & Three Goose Entertainment and is a journey into the uncomfortable and the unknowable that will leave you both laughing and sleeping with the lights on. You can get early and ad-free episodes and much more over at www.grabbagcollab.com
Follow us on Instagram
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About Strange and Unexplained with Daisy Eagan
A podcast about all the things that make us wonder. Each week, we’ll tell you a true story that will fascinate and terrify you: a family who receive letters from a “Watcher” after moving into their new house, a hotel that’s seen so much death that it has to be cursed, UFO encounters, hauntings, Bigfoot sightings, and so much more. Written and hosted by Tony Award-winning actor and celebrated writer Daisy Eagan, “Strange and Unexplained” is a journey into the uncomfortable and the unknowable that will leave you both laughing and sleeping with the lights on.Podcast website
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