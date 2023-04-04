Strange and Unexplained with Daisy Eagan

From Executive Producer Patrick Hinds and the Obsessed Network comes a new podcast about all the things that make us wonder. Each week, we’ll tell you a true st... More
S3 Ep4: Case Update: The Lady of Dunes
In 1974, The Lady of the Dunes was discovered dead on the beach in Provincetown, Massachusetts. Who was she? How did she end up on the beach? And what monster was behind her gruesome murder? For nearly 50 years these answers have remained a mystery… until now.
5/4/2023
37:54
S3 Ep3: A Frenzy of Theories: JonBenet Ramsey - Part 2
For some true crime cases, saturation of the headlines can lead to a rabid thirst for public details so vicious and all-consuming that it transforms an criminal investigation into media frenzy. Entangled in a winding web of misconstrued details, misinformed opinions, and mishandled investigations, the space between “The Truth” and “The Story” can grow wider and wider. In the nearly thirty years since the murder of JonBenet Ramsey speculation has swirled around a number of suspects, including her closest family members.
4/27/2023
37:31
S3 Ep2: Mandatory Coverage: JonBenet Ramsey - Part 1
On a snowy morning in December 1996, John and Patsy Ramsey awoke to find their entire world turned upside down as their beloved six year-old daughter JonBenet lay dead in the basement of their Colorado home. A decades-long media frenzy has swirled around this murder of a child beauty queen. Over the years many fingers have been pointed, but little answers have been found, and the mystery of who killed JonBenet Ramsey haunts the tabloids to this day. There comes a time in every podcast’s life where it must cover the JonBenet Ramsey case, and for Strange and Unexplained that time is now.
4/20/2023
41:33
S3 Ep1: The Bridgewater Triangle: Vortex of Evil
Can a region absorb the dark energy of its historical monstrosities? Can land become innately evil, soil cursed by the wounds of violence? In Massachusetts the Bridgewater Triangle seems to be a vortex of the paranormal, perhaps created by horrific bloodshed that occurred centuries ago. The history of bloody conflict has given way to ghosts, UFOs, a wide variety of cryptids, satanic activity, and of course, murder most foul. On this episode we trudge into the swamps of the Bridgewater Triangle, and hope to come out in one piece on the other side…
4/13/2023
37:42
S2 Ep44: The Zodiac Killer (Potentially) Identified: A New Project from Obsessed Network
Earlier this year, author Jaret Kobec named a new suspect to be the Zodiac Killer. This was based on years of research which uncovered never before seen evidence and answered many of the open questions in the case. Kobec's evidence for his suspect is so compelling that many true crime heavyweights have staked their reputations on their belief that Kobec has identified the Zodiac Killer once and for all.
We at the Obsessed Network are proud to announce that we helped publish the audiobook version of Kobec's work. The audiobook is called How To Find Zodiac. The audiobook is voiced by the award winning narrator Scott Brick and is available right now for download from Audible.
In How To Find Zodiac, Kobec names his suspect in the first 15 minutes and then spends the rest of the audiobook laying out his evidence. It will make you reexamine everything you think you know about the case and leave you with little doubt that this decades-old mystery has finally been solved.
