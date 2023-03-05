Sasquatch Odyssey is a place for anyone who has had an encounter with Bigfoot or any Cryptid who would like to share their story without judgement. If you have ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 298
SO EP:304 Bigfoot Story Time: The Moss Mountain Massacre!
On this mid week bonus show, I feature a great interview that Wayne did a while back over on Paranormal Odyssey with guest Neoma Finn. She came on to share an old account dealing with a group of men who were savagely killed by what is believed to be a group of Bigfoot in Arkansas. She also gets into the story of the family that was killed in the LBL in the early 80s. I’m sure you will enjoy this one!Sasquatch Odyssey YouTube ChannelVisit Our WebsiteParanormal World Productions Merchandise Store Support Our Sponsors Visit 4 Patriots Use Promo Code SASQUATCH for 10% off your first purchase!Visit Hangar1 PublishingVisit Vitalis Sleep Sasquatch Odyssey Podcast YouTube Channelhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCrIzUVxqM4a98whCBYBvgwSupport The Showhttps://www.patreon.com/paranormalworldproductionsAll The Socials And Stuff/Contact Brianhttps://linktr.ee/[email protected] Send Brian A Voicemail Or Tell Your Storyhttps://www.speakpipe.com/SasquatchOdysseyPodcastFollow The Show On Instagram https://www.instagram.com/sasquatchodyssey/Follow The Show On TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@sasquatchodysseypodcast?_t=8XRHQxPMFYo&_r=1
5/3/2023
1:00:21
SO EP:303 Expedition Bigfoot Part Two: With Zack Hall!
On this episode I feature the second part of the amazing interview that Wayne and Lisa did with Russell Accords Cameraman Zack Hall over on PO Live. The first conversation they had with Zack covered mainly his Sasquatch experiences. He wanted to come back to share some of the more paranormal and creepy things that’s happened through out his life. This was a very fun talk as the three of us ended up swapping spooky stories. I’m sure you all will enjoy this one!Sasquatch Odyssey YouTube ChannelVisit Our WebsiteParanormal World Productions Merchandise Store Support Our Sponsors Visit 4 Patriots Use Promo Code SASQUATCH for 10% off your first purchase!Visit Hangar1 PublishingVisit Vitalis Sleep Sasquatch Odyssey Podcast YouTube Channelhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCrIzUVxqM4a98whCBYBvgwSupport The Showhttps://www.patreon.com/paranormalworldproductionsAll The Socials And Stuff/Contact Brianhttps://linktr.ee/[email protected] Send Brian A Voicemail Or Tell Your Storyhttps://www.speakpipe.com/SasquatchOdysseyPodcastFollow The Show On Instagram https://www.instagram.com/sasquatchodyssey/Follow The Show On TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@sasquatchodysseypodcast?_t=8XRHQxPMFYo&_r=1
4/30/2023
56:34
SO EP:302 Bigfoot Tracks In New Hampshire!
My guest tonight is Evan and he is here to share his close up road side encounter with a Sasquatch in New Hampshire. We also get into the tracks that he and his fellow experiencer Brian found at the same spot of Evan's encounter several years later. I have included some audio from the video they recorded the day they found and cast the trackway. You can see the full video on the Sasquatch Odyssey blog on our website. Sasquatch Odyssey YouTube ChannelVisit Our WebsiteParanormal World Productions Merchandise Store Support Our Sponsors Visit 4 Patriots Use Promo Code SASQUATCH for 10% off your first purchase!Visit Hangar1 PublishingVisit Vitalis Sleep Sasquatch Odyssey Podcast YouTube Channelhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCrIzUVxqM4a98whCBYBvgwSupport The Showhttps://www.patreon.com/paranormalworldproductionsAll The Socials And Stuff/Contact Brianhttps://linktr.ee/[email protected] Send Brian A Voicemail Or Tell Your Storyhttps://www.speakpipe.com/SasquatchOdysseyPodcastFollow The Show On Instagram https://www.instagram.com/sasquatchodyssey/Follow The Show On TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@sasquatchodysseypodcast?_t=8XRHQxPMFYo&_r=1
4/28/2023
1:13:36
SO EP:301 Bigfoot In The Great Smoky Mountains!
My guest on this midweeks bonus episode is Rich R. Rose. I met Richard recently at the EncounterQuest conference in North Carolina and asked him to come on and share his personal experiences with Bigfoot and the paranormal. He is also here to tell us all about his book series! Visit Richards Website/Purchase His BooksSasquatch Odyssey YouTube ChannelVisit Our WebsiteParanormal World Productions Merchandise Store Support Our Sponsors Visit 4 Patriots Use Promo Code SASQUATCH for 10% off your first purchase!Visit Hangar1 PublishingVisit Vitalis Sleep Sasquatch Odyssey Podcast YouTube Channelhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCrIzUVxqM4a98whCBYBvgwSupport The Showhttps://www.patreon.com/paranormalworldproductionsAll The Socials And Stuff/Contact Brianhttps://linktr.ee/[email protected] Send Brian A Voicemail Or Tell Your Storyhttps://www.speakpipe.com/SasquatchOdysseyPodcastFollow The Show On Instagram https://www.instagram.com/sasquatchodyssey/Follow The Show On TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@sasquatchodysseypodcast?_t=8XRHQxPMFYo&_r=1
4/26/2023
45:57
SO EP:300 Bigfoot In Oklahoma!
My guest on this bonus episode of the shoq is Ash from Oklahoma. He is here to share some interesting encounters that are taking place on and around his families property. Sasquatch Odyssey YouTube ChannelVisit Our WebsiteParanormal World Productions Merchandise Store Support Our Sponsors Visit 4 Patriots Use Promo Code SASQUATCH for 10% off your first purchase!Visit Hangar1 PublishingVisit Vitalis Sleep Sasquatch Odyssey Podcast YouTube Channelhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCrIzUVxqM4a98whCBYBvgwSupport The Showhttps://www.patreon.com/paranormalworldproductionsAll The Socials And Stuff/Contact Brianhttps://linktr.ee/ParanormalWorldProducti[email protected] Send Brian A Voicemail Or Tell Your Storyhttps://www.speakpipe.com/SasquatchOdysseyPodcastFollow The Show On Instagram https://www.instagram.com/sasquatchodyssey/Follow The Show On TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@sasquatchodysseypodcast?_t=8XRHQxPMFYo&_r=1