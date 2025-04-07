#20 | US Military Tech 100 Years Ahead? - Salvatore Pais Reveals the Science
In this third appearance on Hard Truths, US Navy engineer Dr. Salvatore Pais returns for his most in-depth conversation yet. Pais, the mind behind the controversial "UFO patents" filed with the Navy, opens up about his revolutionary work in advanced propulsion, fusion energy, and spacetime engineering. Host Ashton Forbes guides a wide-ranging discussion covering the theoretical and practical implications of:Warp drives, room-temperature superconductors, and the Pais EffectNegative energy, gravity manipulation, and faster-than-light travelFusion technology, the Schwinger limit, and doomsday-level energy densitiesArtificial general intelligence (AGI) and sentient AI concernsThe real meaning behind "we’ve had this tech for decades"Pais also discusses why the Navy fought to validate his patents, why his work was never classified, and why humanity may not need alien tech to unlock the secrets of the universe. "We don't need extraterrestrial technology. Human minds can do this." – Dr. Salvatore Pais This episode is both a physics masterclass and a philosophical exploration into the nature of consciousness, time, and what lies beyond the known limits of science.
1:50:42
#19 | MH370 Solved: Full Evidence Review | Hard Truths
MH370 is solved. I present a full breakdown of the leaked military videos, satellite footage, and insider testimony that expose the truth behind the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370. Was this an advanced military operation? Why has the US government remained silent? Watch the full evidence review and decide for yourself.
2:05:21
#18 | UK Govt UFO Investigator EXPOSES the Dark Side of Disclosure
Former UK Ministry of Defence UFO investigator Nick Pope joins Ashton Forbes for a deep dive into the UFO phenomenon, hidden technology, and the dark secrets behind disclosure. Are we on the brink of a paradigm shift, or is something far more sinister being hidden from us? Nick Pope X - x.com/nickpopemod
1:37:54
#17 | Ex-FBI Agent “The Deep State Controls Everything!” UFOs, Plasma Weapons & MH370
What if everything you’ve been told about UFOs, aliens, and secret government tech is a lie? In this episode of Hard Truths, Ashton Forbes sits down with John DeSouza, a 25-year FBI to uncover the shocking truth behind plasma orbs, UAPs, and government disinformation. 🔹 Was the Tic Tac UFO a classified US weapon? 🔹 How deep does the cover-up go? 🔹 Are “aliens” really interdimensional beings? 🔹 What does Trump REALLY know about hidden tech? 🔹 Is the MH370 incident part of a much bigger conspiracy? John DeSouza reveals first-hand experiences with top-secret FBI cases, and Ashton breaks down the real science behind plasma weaponry and zero-point energy. John's Website: https://www.johntamabooks.com/
1:26:24
#15 | John Brandenburg: Engineering Plasma Orbs, Fusion, & Mars Nukes
John Brandenburg is an American Plasma Physicist who discovered the oceans on Mars. GEM Unification Theory. Evil Grey Aliens.
Hard Truths is a podcast where we discover the truth of our reality by looking at science or investigative journalism that is suppressed or kept hidden from us.Join Ashton Forbes on this journey of discovery.