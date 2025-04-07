#20 | US Military Tech 100 Years Ahead? - Salvatore Pais Reveals the Science

In this third appearance on Hard Truths, US Navy engineer Dr. Salvatore Pais returns for his most in-depth conversation yet. Pais, the mind behind the controversial "UFO patents" filed with the Navy, opens up about his revolutionary work in advanced propulsion, fusion energy, and spacetime engineering. Host Ashton Forbes guides a wide-ranging discussion covering the theoretical and practical implications of:Warp drives, room-temperature superconductors, and the Pais EffectNegative energy, gravity manipulation, and faster-than-light travelFusion technology, the Schwinger limit, and doomsday-level energy densitiesArtificial general intelligence (AGI) and sentient AI concernsThe real meaning behind "we’ve had this tech for decades"Pais also discusses why the Navy fought to validate his patents, why his work was never classified, and why humanity may not need alien tech to unlock the secrets of the universe. "We don't need extraterrestrial technology. Human minds can do this." – Dr. Salvatore Pais This episode is both a physics masterclass and a philosophical exploration into the nature of consciousness, time, and what lies beyond the known limits of science.