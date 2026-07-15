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116 episodes
- Teamwork is an essential part of everyday life, at work, school, and home. But what allows some teams to thrive under intense pressure while others buckle?
In this episode of Choiceology with Katy Milkman, we explore how candid cultures that invite ideas from every level of an organization can be the difference between failure and a miracle.
Jonathan Franklin, an award-winning journalist based in Chile, tells the remarkable story of the 2010 San José mine collapse and rescue mission. Franklin's book 33 Men: Inside the Miraculous Survival and Dramatic Rescue of the Chilean Miners details key moments of candor and collaboration—and winning ideas that came from unlikely places.
Next, Katy speaks with Amy Edmondson, the Novartis Professor of Leadership and Management at the Harvard Business School. Edmondson shares her pioneering research on psychological safety and why it's so essential to build cultures that invite candor. Edmondson's foundational book on the topic, The Fearless Organization: Creating Psychological Safety in the Workplace for Learning, Innovation and Growth, has been translated into 15 languages.
Choiceology is an original podcast from Charles Schwab. For more on the show, visit schwab.com/podcast.
If you enjoy the show, please leave a rating or review on Apple Podcasts.
01:10 The Organizational Failure Behind Space Shuttle Columbia
03:03 This Is Choiceology
03:38 World-Class Collaboration That Saved 33 Lives in Chile
18:21 The Power of Ideas Over Hierarchy
19:15 How to Create Cultures That Empower Teams With Amy Edmondson
34:37 The Value of Psychological Safety Everywhere
Important Disclosures
The comments, views, and opinions expressed in the presentation are those of the speakers and do not necessarily represent the views of Charles Schwab.
Data contained herein from third party providers is obtained from what are considered reliable sources. However, its accuracy, completeness or reliability cannot be guaranteed.
All corporate names and market data shown above are for illustrative purposes only and are not a recommendation, offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
Investing involves risk including loss of principal.
The books How to Change: The Science of Getting from Where You Are to Where You Want to Be, 33 Men: Inside the Miraculous Survival and Dramatic Rescue of the Chilean Miners, and The Fearless Organization: Creating Psychological Safety in the Workplace for Learning, Innovation, and Growth are not affiliated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (CS&Co.). Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (CS&Co.) has not reviewed the books and makes no representations about its content.
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- From stocks to fitness to video games, real-time performance data is available everywhere these days. Seeing desirable upward trends feels amazing. But when there's a drop, it can feel like the world is ending.
In this episode of Choiceology with Katy Milkman, we explore what happens when we judge performance too much in the short term.
Cora Kennedy takes us inside the world of collegiate esports, where constant performance data shapes how players think and compete—including Cora herself. We also hear from Dan Ginn, who was a smartwatch devotee who checked his fitness data morning, noon, and night—until a serious illness forced him to rethink his habits.
Lastly, Katy speaks with Shlomo Benartzi, professor emeritus, behavioral decision-making, at UCLA Anderson School of Management. Shlomo shares his research on why we tend to overreact to short-term losses—and how this tendency helps explain a puzzle that has long stumped economists.
Choiceology is an original podcast from Charles Schwab.
If you enjoy the show, please leave a rating or review on Apple Podcasts.
00:00 Introduction
00:50 The Competitive World of Esports Stats
03:42 This Is Choiceology
04:15 Smartwatch Data Obsession Gone Awry
10:55 Checking Immediate Data Can Sabotage Long-Term Goals
11:46 The Equity Premium Puzzle and Myopic Loss Aversion With Shlomo Benartzi
23:27 Katy Milkman Reflects on Managing Myopia
Important Disclosures
The comments, views, and opinions expressed in the presentation are those of the speakers and do not necessarily represent the views of Charles Schwab.
This material is intended for general, informational and educational purposes only. This should not be considered an individualized recommendation or personalized investment advice. Each investor needs to review an investment strategy for his or her own particular situation before making any investment decisions.>
Data contained herein from third party providers is obtained from what are considered reliable sources. However, its accuracy, completeness or reliability cannot be guaranteed.
All corporate names and market data shown above are for illustrative purposes only and are not a recommendation, offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security.
The policy analysis provided by the Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., does not constitute and should not be interpreted as an endorsement of any political party.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
Investing involves risk including loss of principal.
Fixed income securities are subject to increased loss of principal during periods of rising interest rates. Fixed income investments are subject to various other risks including changes in credit quality, market valuations, liquidity, prepayments, early redemption, corporate events, tax ramifications, and other factors. Lower rated securities are subject to greater credit risk, default risk, and liquidity risk.
There are risks associated with investing in dividend paying stocks, including but not limited to the risk that stocks may reduce or stop paying dividends.
The books How to Change: The Science of Getting from Where You Are to Where You Want to Be , Save More Tomorrow and The Smarter Screen are not affiliated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (CS&Co.). Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (CS&Co.) has not reviewed the books and makes no representations about their content.
(0526-GE5U)
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- Imagine you're cleaning out your grandmother's attic when you notice a floorboard that doesn't quite sit right. You pry it up—and find $10,000 hidden beneath it. It's a startling discovery, but also a window into another way of thinking about money. Your grandmother was likely part of a generation that lived through hard financial times—a depression, unemployment—and saved for a rainy day, even when times became good.
In this episode of Choiceology with Katy Milkman, we're looking at how major economic events impact us and influence how much risk we're comfortable taking.
Frank Ferrante shares the story of legendary comedian Groucho Marx and how Groucho fared during and after the stock market crash of 1929.
Next, Katy speaks with Ulrike Malmendier, the Cora Jane Flood Professor of Finance at UC Berkeley's Haas School of Business. Ulrike's research reveals how major economic events can reshape our instincts about risk in ways that can last a lifetime, long after the circumstances that caused them have changed.
Choiceology is an original podcast from Charles Schwab.
If you enjoy the show, please leave a rating or review on Apple Podcasts.
0:00 Introduction
0:54 Hurricane Katrina's Lasting Mark
3:14 This is Choiceology
3:52 Groucho Marx After the 1929 Stock Market Crash
15:22 Why You Can Lose Out When Remaining Too Risk-Adverse
16:08 How Macroeconomic Experiences Shape Us With Ulrike Malmendier
29:07 Katy Milkman Reflects on Risk Preferences
31:09 Final Thoughts & Next Time
Important Disclosures
The comments, views, and opinions expressed in the presentation are those of the speakers and do not necessarily represent the views of Charles Schwab.
Data contained herein from third party providers is obtained from what are considered reliable sources. However, its accuracy, completeness or reliability cannot be guaranteed.
Fixed income securities are subject to increased loss of principal during periods of rising interest rates. Fixed income investments are subject to various other risks including changes in credit quality, market valuations, liquidity, prepayments, early redemption, corporate events, tax ramifications, and other factors.
All corporate names and market data shown above are for illustrative purposes only and are not a recommendation, offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security.
The policy analysis provided by the Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., does not constitute and should not be interpreted as an endorsement of any political party.
Investing involves risk including loss of principal.
The book How to Change: The Science of Getting from Where You Are to Where You Want to Be is not affiliated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (CS&Co.). Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (CS&Co.) has not reviewed the books and makes no representations about its content.
0526-ABDP
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- Ranked lists are everywhere—top hospitals, best colleges, must-visit cities. A single number can influence what we notice, what we value, and the decisions we make. Yet behind these rankings are hidden assumptions, and they don't always reflect what matters most to you.
In this episode of Choiceology with Katy Milkman, we explore how rankings shape attention, guide choices, and subtly steer behavior.
Shriya Boppana shares how rankings shaped one of the biggest decisions of her life—and, years later, what she gained and what she missed by chasing prestige.
Next, Katy speaks with Rick Larrick, the Hanes Corporation Foundation Professor of Management and Organizations at Duke University's Fuqua School of Business. His research reveals how rank labels simplify complex choices and influence everything from restaurant reservations to career moves—often without us even noticing.
Choiceology is an original podcast from Charles Schwab. For more on the show, visit schwab.com/choiceology.
If you enjoy the show, please leave a rating or review on Apple Podcasts.
Important Disclosures
This material is intended for general informational and educational purposes only. This should not be considered an individualized recommendation or personalized investment advice. The securities, investment products and investment strategies mentioned are not suitable for everyone. Each investor needs to review an investment strategy for his or her own particular situation before making any investment decisions.
The comments, views, and opinions expressed in the presentation are those of the speakers and do not necessarily represent the views of Charles Schwab.
Data contained herein from third party providers is obtained from what are considered reliable sources. However, its accuracy, completeness or reliability cannot be guaranteed.
All names and market data shown are for illustrative purposes only and are not a recommendation, offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Any investments reflected are for illustrative purposes only and are no guarantee of future performance or success.
Investing involves risk, including loss of principal.
The book How to Change: The Science of Getting from Where You Are to Where You Want to Be is not affiliated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (CS&Co.). Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (CS&Co.) has not reviewed the books and makes no representations about its content.
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- Have you ever bought a pair of shoes that never really fit, but you kept wearing them in hopes you’d break them in? All because you didn’t want to feel your money had gone to waste—even as you felt blisters forming?
In this episode of Choiceology with Katy Milkman, we explore how focusing on past, irrecoverable costs can skew our judgment and future commitments.
Bill Kolb takes us inside the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum in McMinnville, Oregon. He shares the story of “The Spruce Goose” seaplane and why its creator, Howard Hughes, was so committed to the project despite many challenges and several opportunities to back out.
Next, Katy speaks with Richard Thaler, economics Nobel laureate and Charles R. Walgreen Distinguished Service Professor of Behavioral Science and Economics at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Thaler reveals why we tend to dwell on sunk costs that cannot be recovered and shares insights from his updated book The Winner’s Curse: Behavioral Economics Anomalies, Then and Now.
Check out the additional papers mentioned in this episode: “Paying Not to Go to the Gym” by Ulrike Malmendier and Stefano DellaVigna and “The Realization Effect: Risk-Taking After Realized Versus Paper Losses” by Alex Imas.
Choiceology is an original podcast from Charles Schwab. For more on the show, visit schwab.com/choiceology.
If you enjoy the show, please leave a rating or review on Apple Podcasts.
Important Disclosures
The comments, views, and opinions expressed in the presentation are those of the speakers and do not necessarily represent the views of Charles Schwab.
Data contained herein from third party providers is obtained from what are considered reliable sources. However, its accuracy, completeness or reliability cannot be guaranteed.
All corporate names and market data shown above are for illustrative purposes only and are not a recommendation, offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security.
The policy analysis provided by the Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., does not constitute and should not be interpreted as an endorsement of any political party.
Investing involves risk including loss of principal.
The books How to Change: The Science of Getting from Where You Are to Where You Want to Be and The Winner's Curse not affiliated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (CS&Co.). Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (CS&Co.) has not reviewed the books and makes no representations about its content.
(0426-XMGE)
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Choiceology with Katy Milkman
Can we learn to make smarter choices? Listen in as host Katy Milkman--behavioral scientist, Wharton professor, and author of How to Change--shares stories of high-stakes decisions and what research reveals they can teach us. Choiceology, an original podcast from Charles Schwab, explores the lessons of behavioral economics to help you improve your judgment and change for good. Season 1 of Choiceology was hosted by Dan Heath, bestselling author of Made to Stick and Switch. Podcasts are for informational purposes only. This channel is not monitored by Charles Schwab. Please visit schwab.com/contactus for contact options. (0321-1S88)Podcast website
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