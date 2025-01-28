True Crime Time For January 28, 2025 | Missing Children, Misuse of School Funds, and Overdose Deaths

In this episode of True Crime Time For, hosts Woody and Cyndi Overton delve into various true crime stories, discussing the tragic incident involving a fire chief, the mental health implications in missing children cases, the misuse of school funds, and the disturbing details surrounding the murder of Brittany Drexel. They also reflect on the overdose deaths of two young women and the accountability of those involved, as well as the heartbreaking case of Audrey Cunningham. Throughout the conversation, they emphasize the pervasive nature of evil in society and the complexities of crime and justice.