True Crime Time For January 29, 2025 | Natalie DiDonato Missing, Crossbow Murders, and Jennifer Kesse Cold Case
In this episode of True Crime Time For, hosts Woody and Cyndi Overton delve into various true crime stories, including the mysterious disappearance of Mob Wives star Natalie DiDonato, a tragic family crime in Utah, a shocking crossbow murder case in England, a devastating hotel fire in Turkey, and the cold case of Jennifer Kesse, who went missing in 2006. Each story highlights the complexities of crime, the impact on families, and the ongoing search for justice.Chapters00:00 Introduction and Chair Squeak00:59 Missing Mob Wives Star06:00 Family Matters: A Tragic Crime11:13 Worldwide Crime: Crossbow Murders16:58 Hotel Fire Tragedy in Turkey23:04 Cold Case: The Disappearance of Jennifer KesseExecutive Producer: Leah MarieSponsors:Our good friends under the big American flag in Broussard. Louisiana Funeral Services https://www.lafuneralservices.com/ and La Pet Crematory MOODCheck out Mood and use my code RLRC for a $30 off your first order!What a great deal: Mood.comIXL Learninglisteners get an exclusive 20% off IXL membership when they sign up today at ixl.com/TODAY. Visit ixl.com/TODAY to get the most effective learning program out there at the best price.Hormone HarmonyReduce your menopause symptoms by trying Hormone Harmony.15% OFF for listeners!Visit https://www.happymammoth.com and use code rlrc at checkout.#TrueCrime #MissingPersons #FamilyCrime #HotelFire #ColdCase #CrimeStories #CrimeInvestigation #MobWives #CrossbowMurders #JenniferKesseOur Sponsors:* Check out Happy Mammoth and use my code RLRC for a great deal: https://happymammoth.com* Check out IXL and use my code TODAY for a great deal: https://www.ixl.comSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/real-life-real-crime/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
40:43
True Crime Time For January 28, 2025 | Missing Children, Misuse of School Funds, and Overdose Deaths
In this episode of True Crime Time For, hosts Woody and Cyndi Overton delve into various true crime stories, discussing the tragic incident involving a fire chief, the mental health implications in missing children cases, the misuse of school funds, and the disturbing details surrounding the murder of Brittany Drexel. They also reflect on the overdose deaths of two young women and the accountability of those involved, as well as the heartbreaking case of Audrey Cunningham. Throughout the conversation, they emphasize the pervasive nature of evil in society and the complexities of crime and justice.Executive Producer: Leah MarieSponsors:Our good friends under the big American flag in Broussard. Louisiana Funeral Services https://www.lafuneralservices.com/ and La Pet Crematory MOODCheck out Mood and use my code RLRC for a $30 off your first order!What a great deal: Mood.comIXL Learninglisteners get an exclusive 20% off IXL membership when they sign up today at ixl.com/TODAY. Visit ixl.com/TODAY to get the most effective learning program out there at the best price.Hormone HarmonyReduce your menopause symptoms by trying Hormone Harmony.15% OFF for listeners!Visit https://www.happymammoth.com and use code rlrc at checkout.#truecrime #mentalhealth #missingchildren #schoolfunds #overdosedeaths #murdercases #accountability #publicsafety #justiceforhailey #justiceforcourtney #truecrimetimefor #realliferealcrime #woodyoverton #cyndioverton #hoghunting #hogwild Our Sponsors:* Check out Happy Mammoth and use my code RLRC for a great deal: https://happymammoth.com* Check out IXL and use my code TODAY for a great deal: https://www.ixl.comSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/real-life-real-crime/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
39:12
True Crime Time For January 27, 2025 | Another School Shooting, A Hotel Fire In Turkey and A Cold Case Solved
In this episode of True Crime Time For, hosts Cyndi and Woody Overton discuss various pressing topics, including the recent school shooting in Tennessee, the tragic murder of a Border Patrol agent, a devastating hotel fire in Turkey, and the long-awaited arrest in a cold case from Hawaii. They reflect on the impact of these events on society and the importance of vigilance and community support in preventing crime. The episode also highlights the emotional toll of these tragedies and the resilience of families seeking justice.Chapters00:00 Winter Weather Woes04:49 School Shootings and Safety Concerns09:05 Border Patrol Tragedy17:55 Worldwide Crime: Hotel Fire in Turkey26:31 Cold Case: Dawn Momohara's Murder35:43 True Crime Updates and ReflectionsExecutive Producer: Leah MarieSponsors:Our good friends under the big American flag in Broussard. Louisiana Funeral Services https://www.lafuneralservices.com/ and La Pet Crematory MOODCheck out Mood and use my code RLRC for a $30 off your first order!What a great deal: https://mood.comFACTORCheck out Factor: https://factormeals.com/rlrc50offIXL Learninglisteners get an exclusive 20% off IXL membership when they sign up today at ixl.com/TODAY. Visit ixl.com/TODAY to get the most effective learning program out there at the best price.Hormone HarmonyReduce your menopause symptoms by trying Hormone Harmony.15% OFF for listeners!Visit https://www.happymammoth.com and use code rlrc at checkout.#TrueCrime #SchoolShootings #BorderPatrol #HotelFire #ColdCase #Justice #CrimeNews #CrimeStories #CrimePodcast #CrimeInvestigation #dawnmomoharaOur Sponsors:* Check out Happy Mammoth and use my code RLRC for a great deal: https://happymammoth.com* Check out IXL and use my code TODAY for a great deal: https://www.ixl.comSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/real-life-real-crime/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
42:27
True Crime Time For January 27, 2025 | Another School Shooting, A Hotel Fire In Turkey and A Cold Case Solved
In this episode of True Crime Time For, hosts Cyndi and Woody Overton discuss various pressing topics, including the recent school shooting in Tennessee, the tragic murder of a Border Patrol agent, a devastating hotel fire in Turkey, and the long-awaited arrest in a cold case from Hawaii. They reflect on the impact of these events on society and the importance of vigilance and community support in preventing crime. The episode also highlights the emotional toll of these tragedies and the resilience of families seeking justice.Chapters00:00 Winter Weather Woes04:49 School Shootings and Safety Concerns09:05 Border Patrol Tragedy17:55 Worldwide Crime: Hotel Fire in Turkey26:31 Cold Case: Dawn Momohara's Murder35:43 True Crime Updates and ReflectionsExecutive Producer: Leah MarieSponsors:Our good friends under the big American flag in Broussard. Louisiana Funeral Services https://www.lafuneralservices.com/ and La Pet Crematory MOODCheck out Mood and use my code RLRC for a $30 off your first order!What a great deal: https://mood.comFACTORCheck out Factor: https://factormeals.com/rlrc50offIXL Learninglisteners get an exclusive 20% off IXL membership when they sign up today at ixl.com/TODAY. Visit ixl.com/TODAY to get the most effective learning program out there at the best price.Hormone HarmonyReduce your menopause symptoms by trying Hormone Harmony.15% OFF for listeners!Visit https://www.happymammoth.com and use code rlrc at checkout.#TrueCrime #SchoolShootings #BorderPatrol #HotelFire #ColdCase #Justice #CrimeNews #CrimeStories #CrimePodcast #CrimeInvestigation #dawnmomoharaOur Sponsors:* Check out Happy Mammoth and use my code RLRC for a great deal: https://happymammoth.com* Check out IXL and use my code TODAY for a great deal: https://www.ixl.comSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/real-life-real-crime/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
42:27
Scorched: State v Peterson part 24
This episode delves into the complexities of the Scott Peterson case, exploring his early life, family dynamics, and the emotional toll of the trial on those involved. The conversation highlights the contrasting perspectives on Scott's upbringing and the impact of his actions on his family, particularly during the trial phase. The host expresses frustration with the defense's strategy and reflects on the broader implications of justice in this high-profile case.Chapters00:00 Introduction to the Case02:02 Scott Peterson's Early Life and Education11:52 Family Dynamics and Relationships20:04 Health Issues and Their Impact29:50 The Trial and Its Emotional Toll40:11 Reflections on Justice and the FutureExecutive Producer: Leah MarieSponsors:Our good friends under the big American flag in Broussard. Louisiana Funeral Services https://www.lafuneralservices.com/ and La Pet Crematory IXL Learninglisteners get an exclusive 20% off IXL membership when they sign up today at ixl.com/TODAY. Visit ixl.com/TODAY to get the most effective learning program out there at the best price.Hormone HarmonyReduce your menopause symptoms by trying Hormone Harmony.15% OFF for listeners!Visit https://www.happymammoth.com and use code rlrc at checkout.#ScottPeterson #trial #familydynamics #emotionalimpact #justice #crimepodcast #lacipeterson #murder #entitledkiller #golf #retrail #justiceforhailey #justiceforcourtney #dna #overturn #defensestrategy #jury Our Sponsors:* Check out Happy Mammoth and use my code RLRC for a great deal: https://happymammoth.com* Check out IXL and use my code TODAY for a great deal: https://www.ixl.comSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/real-life-real-crime/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
Twisted, gruesome, sometimes funny, but always true: Real Life Real Crime is a multi-award-winning weekly true crime podcast hosted by Woody Overton. Known for his appearances on Dateline, Woody takes listeners on deep dives into cases he has personally worked, offering a unique and exclusive perspective that only he can share. His extensive knowledge from real cases, along with his captivating storytelling ability, has led to what the news media and loyal fans describe as a “cult following.”In addition to “Real Life Real Crime,” Woody is dedicated to solving cold cases and actively works with families seeking justice and closure. His commitment to these efforts is reflected in his development of new projects, including "#JusticeFor", highlighting the importance of advocacy in the true crime community, and dives into intense tales in “Scorched,” which examines cases of severe miscarriages of justice while offering insights into the complexities of the legal system. In addition Woody hosts “True Crime Time For,” which is co-hosted by his wife, Cyndi Overton. Together, they explore intriguing stories, bringing their unique dynamic to the table. Join Woody and Cyndi on this riveting journey as they uncover the truth behind real-life crime.