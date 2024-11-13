Did This ILLUMINATI Card Game From 1994 Predict 9/11?
The card game "Illuminati: New World Order" has become infamous in the past few years for its seeming ability to predict modern day events, from the Trump assassination attempts to events like 9/11. In today's episode, we investigate a mysterious card game with a somewhat disturbing past.
1:03:58
He Knew TOO MUCH And Was KILLED For It: The SPY IN THE BAG Murder Of Gareth Williams
In today's episode, we examine the disturbing death of a British spy, and the 13+ other deaths that could possibly be connected to his. Did Gareth Williams know too much? Was he silenced? How did he end up in that bag? What went down that day? According to the British Government, nothing happened.... but let's take a closer look.
39:23
The Most EVIL Place On Earth: CHATEAU DE AMEROIS (Mothers Of Darkness Castle)
The Chateau De Amerois in Belgium is known as one of the most evil places on planet Earth. It's rumored to be the home of the Illuminati, and a place where elite members of society meet up to carry out horrible crimes against the world's youth. In today's episode, we deconstruct the narrative, discuss the disturbing history of this chateau and explore what really lies behind the protective barriers set up by the castle's current owners.
54:06
The PRESIDIO Day Care Cover-Up: 60+ Victims, Mind Control & The Devil Himself
In today's episode, we examine the disturbing case of THE PRESIDIO DAY CARE in San Francisco, California. In the 1980's, children began coming forward, telling their parents horrific stories of abuse that they suffered at the hands of their daycare guardians... and others. Other men and women, who allegedly belonged to a Satanic cult. They said they were taken off campus, used and abused and videotaped, and then brought back for their parents to pick them up. If you think this sounds too bizarre to be true... let me assure you, it isn't. Get ready to have your mind blown.
1:58:49
SNUFF FILMS & PEDOPHILES: The Warwick Spinks Affair
Warwick Spinks is one of the most NOTORIOUS criminals in British history... that nobody has ever heard of. This is a story of failure, corruption, abuse and scandal, and after you hear what I'm about to tell you, I can guarantee that you're going to be very, very angry.
Get ready to DEEP DIVE on "THE CONSPIRACY FILES". This is the most explosive show on the internet. Join host COLIN BROWEN (of "Murder In America" & "The Paranormal Files") as he dives deep into some of the world's most dangerous and disturbing conspiracy theories. From suspicious suicides to hidden pedophile rings and high profile murders, NO STORY is off limits and NO DETAIL will be spared. If you like conspiracies, mysteries, true crime and chaos, then this show is for you. Join Colin as he deep dives into the darkness, on "The Conspiracy Files".
