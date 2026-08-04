Journalist Holly Bailey returned to Moore, Oklahoma on May 21st, 2013, the day after an EF5 tornado ripped through the city. As a child, she attended school in Moore, but now, the place looked unrecognizable, with cars wrapped around trees and houses ripped from their foundations. Bailey spoke with residents, teachers, meteorologists and bereaved families. She wrote about the aftermath in her book, The Mercy of the Sky: The Story of a Tornado. She joins Cassie to share her memories and stories of how people coped after the storm.



In this episode, we discussed suicide and depression. If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can be reached by calling or texting 9-8-8.



For more on this story, we recommend:

The Mercy of the Sky by Holly Bailey

(also available as an audiobook on Audible).



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