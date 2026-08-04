Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
294 episodes
- Professional big wave surfer Andrew Cotton — “Cotty” — discovered he had a knack for riding waves that most other surfers wouldn’t dream of tackling. His journey took him around the globe, from California to Hawaii, Ireland and Australia. But when Cotty got an invite to join surf legend Garrett McNamara in a small seaside town in Portugal called Nazaré, he discovered swells bigger and wilder than he’d ever encountered before. Today, Andrew Cotton is here to tell the story of his quest to surf the world’s biggest breaks – and how he bounced back from the wipeout that nearly ended his surfing dreams.
Follow Cotty on YouTube @andrewcottonsurfer, and Instagram @andrew_cotty
Audible subscribers can listen to all episodes of Against the Odds ad-free right now. Join Audible today by downloading the Audible app.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Journalist Holly Bailey returned to Moore, Oklahoma on May 21st, 2013, the day after an EF5 tornado ripped through the city. As a child, she attended school in Moore, but now, the place looked unrecognizable, with cars wrapped around trees and houses ripped from their foundations. Bailey spoke with residents, teachers, meteorologists and bereaved families. She wrote about the aftermath in her book, The Mercy of the Sky: The Story of a Tornado. She joins Cassie to share her memories and stories of how people coped after the storm.
In this episode, we discussed suicide and depression. If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can be reached by calling or texting 9-8-8.
For more on this story, we recommend:
The Mercy of the Sky by Holly Bailey
(also available as an audiobook on Audible).
Audible subscribers can listen to all episodes of Against the Odds ad-free right now. Join Audible today by downloading the Audible app.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- “I am not Nicholas Rossi!” gasps Arthur Knight through an oxygen mask in March 2022. Recently discharged from a Covid ward in Glasgow, he's in a wheelchair. The police say he’s Nicholas Rossi, suspected of faking his death and wanted for rape in Utah. The story makes headlines globally.
When journalist Jane MacSorley meets Arthur Knight and his wife Miranda, she thinks the police have made a mistake. She embarks on a yearlong investigation, making a unique discovery which changes everything.
Listen to I Am Not Nicholas Season 1 on Audible or wherever you get your podcasts. You can binge all episodes early and ad-free by joining Audible on the Audible App or on Apple Podcasts.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- When the tornado finally passes, survivors crawl from the wreckage to find their town in ruins. A shaken Gary England and his team at KWTV report on the destruction. First responders claw through mountains of rubble looking for survivors. As some families experience miracles and others face heartbreaking loss, the true scale of the devastation begins to sink in.
For more on this story, we recommend:
The Mercy of the Sky by Holly Bailey
(also available as an audiobook on Audible).
Audible subscribers can listen to all episodes of Against the Odds ad-free right now. Join Audible today by downloading the Audible app.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- As a massive mile-wide tornado approaches the town of Moore, Oklahoma, meteorologist Gary England warns viewers to take shelter wherever they can. For principal Amy Simpson and the students and faculty of Plaza Towers Elementary School, that means hallways and bathrooms. At Briarwood Elementary, LaDonna Cobb is one of many teachers who try to shield children with their bodies, as the tornado rips the school apart.
For more on this story, we recommend:
The Mercy of the Sky by Holly Bailey
(also available as an audiobook on Audible).
Audible subscribers can listen to all episodes of Against the Odds ad-free right now. Join Audible today by downloading the Audible app.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
More History podcasts
- Dan Carlin's Hardcore HistoryHistory
- American History TellersEducation for Kids, History, Kids & Family, Society & Culture
- The Rest Is HistoryHistory
- After Dark: Myths, Misdeeds & the ParanormalHistory, Society & Culture, True Crime
- ThroughlineDocumentary, History, Society & Culture
- The AncientsHistory
- Dan Snow's History HitHistory
- American ScandalDocumentary, History, Society & Culture
- History That Doesn't SuckEducation, History, Society & Culture
Trending History podcasts
- Breaking HistoryHistory
- This Guy SuckedHistory, Society & Culture
- The C-WordHistory, Society & Culture
- The Wild West ExtravaganzaEducation, History
- This Day (An America 250 History Show)History
- Historic Royal Palaces PodcastHistory
- Real Survival StoriesDocumentary, History, Society & Culture, Sports, Wilderness
- Destination TerrorHistory, Places & Travel, Society & Culture
- Trashy RoyalsHistory
- Southern GothicDocumentary, History, Society & Culture, True Crime
- LegacyHistory, News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- A Twist of HistoryHistory
- The History of the AmericansHistory
- History Tea TimeHistory
- Megalithic MarvelsHistory
- Cold War Conversations - "vivid & compelling" The NY TimesDocumentary, History, Society & Culture
- Echoes of HistoryHistory, Leisure, Society & Culture, Video Games
- Useless Information PodcastComedy, History, Society & Culture
- The History of WWII PodcastEducation, History, Society & Culture
- Not Just the TudorsHistory
- History of the Second World WarDocumentary, History, Society & Culture
- the memory palaceHistory
- Heaven BentChristianity, History, Religion & Spirituality, True Crime
- The Art of CrimeArts, History
About Against The Odds
Humans are resilient. In our toughest moments, we will fight, we will struggle, and we will triumph...often against the odds. In this immersive series from Wondery, host-adventurers Mike Corey and Cassie De Pecol will share thrilling stories of survival. From the daring rescue of a soccer team trapped in an underwater cave in Thailand, to a woman taken hostage by Somali pirates, these stories made headlines around the world. AGAINST THE ODDS will make you feel as though you’re living these experiences with our heroes as they push themselves to their limits.Audible subscribers can listen to all episodes of Against The Odds ad-free right now. Join Audible today by downloading the Audible app.Podcast website
Listen to Against The Odds, Dan Carlin's Hardcore History and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Against The Odds
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Against The Odds: Podcasts in Family