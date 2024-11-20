In the early hours of January 7, 1981, a 29-year-old vibrant young mother of two vanishes from her home in Hayfield Township, Pennsylvania, during a blizzard. All of her belongings—including her wallet, car, glasses, and hearing aids—are left behind in a home that is disturbingly spotless. When questioned, the woman’s husband claims she left in the middle of the night after an argument. Yet despite these claims, the mother is never found, leaving her children with haunting questions about what truly happened that fateful night. In episode 326, Jac and Alexis dive into the tragic disappearance of Lonene “Lonnie” Rogers and her daughter Alison's decades-long quest for the truth.
DEEP DIVE: SATANIC FASHION
Today we’ve got so much more than tinfoil hats for you. All hats are encouraged on this special DIDDY DEEP DIVE x FASHION crossover episode. With such strong ties between the worlds of music and fashion, we had to investigate. We’re talking all about Hollywood’s high priestess and her husband, Rick Owens AKA the “Lord of Darkness.” We’re talking the satanic Balenciaga scandal and the celebrities who support them anyway. And you may notice that some of these same celebrities with elusive ties to the dark world of fashion are the same ones with ties to Diddy. BUCKLE UP.
Episode 325: Lana Clarkson & Phil Spector, Part 2
In part 2 of our coverage of the Lana Turner case, Jac and Alexis conclude with a deep dive into the frenzied trial. Phil Spector finally went to court for the murder of Lana Clarkson in 2007, almost 4 years after her senseless death. Under the pervasive glare of the media, it would take six years and two jury trials, both lasting for months at a time, for the case to be adjudicated. Yet questions still linger for Lana’s best friend, Pie McLaughlin.
DEEP DIVE: DIDDY, PART 7
We’re drowning in the deep end for week 7 of our Diddy deep dive! We bring you the latest updates including who the hell is Courtney Burgess and why is HE the one with all of the freak off tapes, what was on diddys NDA agreements, and did Kanye sacrifice his mother to the devil? Plus we rage about Peanut the squirrels murder
Episode 324: Lana Clarkson & Phil Spector, Part 1
In the early morning hours of February 3, 2003, actress Lana Clarkson left the Los Angeles venue, the House of Blues, with famed music producer, Phil Spector. Within hours, she would be dead from a single gunshot wound to the head. Under the cloud of “celebrity justice” and the perception that celebrities in Los Angeles were not held to the same law and standards as the general public, the LA County District Attorney’s office was determined to get a conviction. With endless funds available and access to the best experts and attorneys in the world, Spector fought back. In part 1 of this 2 parter, Jac and Alexis delve into the sad circumstances of Lana Clarkson’s death, and bizarre lead up to the high profile trial.
Do you ever wonder what it’s like to be friends with a murderer? Or escape a kidnapping? Or have a father who was a serial killer? Join Jac Vanek and Alexis Linkletter on a chilling ride into the darkest corners of your worst nightmares. Murders, cults, kidnappings, and conspiracies—all told through the eyes of a guest who is one degree of separation from the story itself. From infamous serial killers to the unbelievable unknown murder in your own backyard, The First Degree delivers a new perspective to the already fascinating true crime landscape. And who knows... you may be our next guest. (Plus, join them every Thursday for Killing Time, the light-hearted, true crime-adjacent aftershow!)