Episode 324: Lana Clarkson & Phil Spector, Part 1

In the early morning hours of February 3, 2003, actress Lana Clarkson left the Los Angeles venue, the House of Blues, with famed music producer, Phil Spector. Within hours, she would be dead from a single gunshot wound to the head. Under the cloud of “celebrity justice” and the perception that celebrities in Los Angeles were not held to the same law and standards as the general public, the LA County District Attorney’s office was determined to get a conviction. With endless funds available and access to the best experts and attorneys in the world, Spector fought back. In part 1 of this 2 parter, Jac and Alexis delve into the sad circumstances of Lana Clarkson’s death, and bizarre lead up to the high profile trial. 🎟 Catch up to FOUR bonus episodes per month plus full video episodes over on Patreon:patreon.com/thefirstdegree📸 Instagram: instagram.com/thefirstdegree🕺 TikTok: tiktok.com/@thefirstdegreee👤 Facebook: facebook.com/thefirstdegree