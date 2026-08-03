One night in April of 2024, recovering addicts Cody Denewith and Dominique Britt slipped up. They got extremely drunk and began loudly arguing at which point Cody was arrested and taken to the hospital. Dominique, left alone in the house, decided to call some friends to make her feel better. But little did she know that what happened later that night would lead to a complex revenge plot ending in someone’s death…



Written by Sam Foster, Edited and Engineered by Scott Ecklein, and Executive Produced by Michael Ojibway. View full episode source list at https://www.invisiblechoir.com/listen/besafe



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