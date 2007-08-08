Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
  • Problem Child
    On August 8, 2007, EMS arrived at a residential property in Esto, FL to render life saving aid to an unresponsive 7-year-old girl who had been found floating face down in a backyard pool. The child’s mother, Amanda Lewis, showed every sign of a parent in distress as her daughter was airlifted to the hospital. 7-year-old Adrianna Hutto tragically died and almost became another statistic in a long list of annual accidental drownings…that is, until a key witness came forward saying her death was no accident at all…  Written by Michael Dunphy Jr., Executive Produced by Michael Ojibway. Excerpts from included police interrogations and interviews have been edited for time, context, and clarity.    Visit Our Sponsors:  Earth Breeze: Subscribe today and save 40% by visiting https://www.earthbreeze.com/invisible   Squarespace: Go to http://www.squarespace.com/choir for a free trial, and when you’re ready to launch, use offer code “CHOIR” to save 10% off your first purchase of a website or domain!  Hello Fresh: Go to https://www.hellofresh.com/invisible16 and use code “invisible16” for 16 free meals plus free shipping! Babbel: Learn a new language today and save up to 55% off your subscription at https://www.babbel.com/invisible    Visit Invisible Choir on the web:  Patreon - Invisible Choir Premium:  https://www.patreon.com/InvisibleChoir  Website:  https://www.invisiblechoir.com/  Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/InvisibleChoirPodcast/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/invisiblechoir/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/InvisibleChoir   Written/Audio Sources:  What A.J. Saw: Mother's Fate Hinged on 7-Year-Old's Testimony - ABC News AMANDA E. LEWIS, v. STATE OF FLORIDA  Lewis v. Sec'y  Brain Development - First Things First. Weather.gov > TAE > Climate Telecommunicator CPR police creates lifeline during cardiac arrest - Fernandina Observer. What Really Happened to Adrianna Lewis? Mum drowned her seven year old daughter in front of her son as punishment for being naughty  Amanda Lewis is Innocent: Facebook Murder of Adrianna Hutto - Wikipedia Inmate Search: Amanda E Lewis Q21185, Ocala, Florida Criminal Minds - Amanda Lewis (Killer Women) - video Dailymotion Amanda Lewis's Complete 911 Call The Day Adrianna Drowned Amanda Lewis' first interview at Bay Medical on 08/08/2007 Alan Michael Carnley's taped interview about Adrianna Hutto drowning AJ Hutto Never Seen Whole Video of Sheriff's Department Interview about Adrianna Hutto drowning Amanda Lewis’ second interview with Holmes County SO. Here, she finds out AJ is blaming her. Pool Drowning Murder Trial (FL v. Lewis 2008) Court TV 4-FL v. Lewis: Charles Corcoran | Court TV Video Amanda Lewis Trial Opening Statements Larry Basford State FL and Walter Smith for Amanda Lewis Amanda Lewis/AJ’s full Testimony #AmandaLewis\Full Testimony Sgt. Michael Raley Testimony/Crime Scene Photos/Amanda Lewis Police interview #AmandaLewis Trial (her boyfriend) Alan Carnleys first Testimony Did she really mean to say drown or DUNK? 2 More kids testify in the #AmandaLewis Trial What Did A.J. See?   Music & Sound Effect Sources Opening Track: “The Downside” by Matt Harvey Closing Track: “Satin” by JMPSCR   Music & Sound Effect Sources All music and sound effects used with express permission under unlimited blanket license authority from Epidemic Sound ® and SoundStripe ®.  Individual sources are available via request at [email protected]  
  • House of Secrets (Part Two)
    (Part 2 of 2) In March of 2010, Farmers Insurance Agent and independent branch owner/operator Randy Stone was found shot to death in his Independence, MO office suite by his wife Teresa. The former U.S. Marine and Gulf War Veteran was prepared for anything by his very nature - so his untimely death caught close friends and family off guard. The only clue homicide detectives had to go off of was a torn up note in an office trash can near Randy’s body. A letter from his wife’s supposed secret admirer. The author of which, likely pulled the trigger.  Special Thanks to the Independence, MO records division for access to the Randy Stone Homicide files.    Visit Our Sponsors:  StoryWorth: Go to https://www.storyworth.com/invisible to save $10 on your first purchase! Béis: Get 15% off your first purchase by visiting https://www.beistravel.com/invisible  Earth Breeze: Subscribe today and save 40% by visiting https://www.earthbreeze.com/invisible    Visit Invisible Choir on the web:  Patreon - Invisible Choir Premium:  https://www.patreon.com/InvisibleChoir  Website:  https://www.invisiblechoir.com/  Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/InvisibleChoirPodcast/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/invisiblechoir/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/InvisibleChoir   Written/Audio Sources:  Revealed: How murder of marine exposed the twisted affair between his wife and his best friend - a local church pastor - who read a touching eulogy at his funeral just days after shooting him dead The foundation for all efffective interrogation techniques - projection and rationalization Pastor Pleads Guilty In Man's Murder Randy Stone’s Children Ask Judge for Mercy for Mother Snapped: Missouri love-triangle ends in 2010 murder Pastor's Affair Ends in Murder Missouri DOC Offender Search: David K Love Obituary: JoANNE KING KILLER LOVE Part 1/6 (The Kansas City Star - 9/16/12)  Motivated by Passion PART 2/6 (The Kansas City Star - 9/17/12)  Detective’s questions reveal lies, secret love; KILLER LOVE PART 3/6 (The Kansas City Star - 9/18/12) A wary, sleuthing wife helps detectives; KILLER LOVE Part 4/6 (The Kansas City Star - 9/19/12)  A clearer picture of motive emerges; KILLER LOVE Part 5/6 (The Kansas City Star - 9/20/12)  Man is remembered for his constat compassion (The Kansas City Star - 4/6/10)  Wife admits she plotted husband’s death (The Kansas City Star - 5/1/12)  Missouri woman admits planning husband’s murder (St. Joseph News-Press, 5/2/12)  WIFE SENTENCED | Teresa Stone conspired with lover to kill her husband (The Kansas City Star, 6/16/12)  Former Marine's Murder Exposes Wife's Affair with Pastor Memorial Pavilion Bathsheba -biblical figure Missouri State Society Daughters of the American Revolution Patriot of the Month\ Obituary: Randy Stone Teresa Stone pleads guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in husband’s killing Teresa Stone Pleads Guilty to Murder Conspiracy Charge   Music & Sound Effect Sources Opening Track: “Mercy or Judgement” by Ted Beattie Closing Track: “Demogorgon” by Cody Martin    Music & Sound Effect Sources All music & sound effects used with express permission under unlimited blanket license authority from Epidemic Sound ® & SoundStripe ®.  Individual sources are available via request at [email protected]  
  • House of Secrets (Part One)
    (Part 1 of 2) In March of 2010, Farmers Insurance Agent and independent branch owner/operator Randy Stone was found shot to death in his Independence, MO office suite by his wife Teresa. The former U.S. Marine and Gulf War Veteran was prepared for anything by his very nature - so his untimely death caught close friends and family off guard. The only clue homicide detectives had to go off of was a torn up note in an office trash can near Randy’s body. A letter from his wife’s supposed secret admirer. The author of which, likely pulled the trigger.  Special Thanks to the Independence, MO records division for access to the Randy Stone Homicide files.  Visit Our Sponsors:  Fabric by Gerber Life: Protect your family today with Fabric by Gerber Life by applying at https://www.meetfabric.com/invisible  EveryPlate: Get started with EveryPlate for just $1.49 per meal by going to https://www.everyplate.com/podcast and entering code “invisible149”  Babbel: Learn a new language today and save up to 55% off your subscription at https://www.babbel.com/invisible  StoryWorth: Go to https://www.storyworth.com/invisible to save $10 on your first purchase! Visit Invisible Choir on the web:  Patreon - Invisible Choir Premium:  https://www.patreon.com/InvisibleChoir  Website:  https://www.invisiblechoir.com/  Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/InvisibleChoirPodcast/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/invisiblechoir/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/InvisibleChoir   Written/Audio Sources:  Revealed: How murder of marine exposed the twisted affair between his wife and his best friend - a local church pastor - who read a touching eulogy at his funeral just days after shooting him dead The foundation for all efffective interrogation techniques - projection and rationalization Pastor Pleads Guilty In Man's Murder Randy Stone’s Children Ask Judge for Mercy for Mother Snapped: Missouri love-triangle ends in 2010 murder Pastor's Affair Ends in Murder Missouri DOC Offender Search: David K Love Obituary: JoANNE KING KILLER LOVE Part 1/6 (The Kansas City Star - 9/16/12)  Motivated by Passion PART 2/6 (The Kansas City Star - 9/17/12)  Detective’s questions reveal lies, secret love; KILLER LOVE PART 3/6 (The Kansas City Star - 9/18/12) A wary, sleuthing wife helps detectives; KILLER LOVE Part 4/6 (The Kansas City Star - 9/19/12)  A clearer picture of motive emerges; KILLER LOVE Part 5/6 (The Kansas City Star - 9/20/12)  Man is remembered for his constat compassion (The Kansas City Star - 4/6/10)  Wife admits she plotted husband’s death (The Kansas City Star - 5/1/12)  Missouri woman admits planning husband’s murder (St. Joseph News-Press, 5/2/12)  WIFE SENTENCED | Teresa Stone conspired with lover to kill her husband (The Kansas City Star, 6/16/12)  Former Marine's Murder Exposes Wife's Affair with Pastor Memorial Pavilion Bathsheba -biblical figure   Music & Sound Effect Sources Opening Track: “Forests in Mist” by Howard Harper-Barnes   Closing Track: “Departure” by Alice in Winter   Music & Sound Effect Sources All music & sound effects used with express permission under unlimited blanket license authority from Epidemic Sound ® & SoundStripe ®.  Individual sources are available via request at [email protected]  
  • Pecan Point
    We’ve all met a liar or two in our day. Someone who just can’t seem to tell the truth. 27-year-old Taylor Rene Parker of New Boston, Texas was one of those people. One person who believed what Taylor was saying, however, was her boyfriend Wade Griffin. After Taylor became pregnant with his child, Wade was looking forward to becoming a father…but as Taylor’s due date came and went, Taylor was running out of options. She was going to do whatever it took to become a mother even if it killed her, or even worse…someone else. Written by Michael Dunphy Jr., Executive Produced by Michael Ojibway.    Episode Sponsors:  Squarespace: Go to squarespace.com/choir for a free trial, and when you’re ready to launch, use offer code “CHOIR” to save 10% off your first purchase of a website or domain!  Hello Fresh: Sign up for America’s #1 Meal Kit at www.hellofresh.com/invisible50 and enter code “invisible50” for 50% off plus free shipping!!    Visit Invisible Choir on the web:  Patreon - Invisible Choir Premium:  https://www.patreon.com/InvisibleChoir  Website:  https://www.invisiblechoir.com/  Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/InvisibleChoirPodcast/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/invisiblechoir/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/InvisibleChoir   Written/Audio Sources:  Taylor Parker’s mother: ‘We figured the lie would be exposed’ | KTALnews.com  Taylor Parker sentenced to death on capital murder conviction | News | ktbs.com Testimony: Taylor Parker still scheming while in jail | News | ktbs.com. Prosecution says Taylor Parker has ‘repeatedly and continuously’ engaged in criminal behavior while in jail  Probable Cause Affidavit Jury hears frantic 911 calls in Taylor Parker trial, victim's husband testifies Reagan Hancock (22) has died after her friend Taylor Morton cut her baby from her womb  Bowie capital murder trial Day 4: Prosecution reminds jury Taylor Parker is not insane Taylor Parker trial: mountain of evidence reveals extensive lengths to fake pregnancy  "Syrup fortune", "Mexican mafia" claims, fake pregnancy tests in Wednesday murder trial testimony - Hot FM Audacious tales, schemes dominate Taylor Parker trial TAYLOR PARKER TRIAL, DAY 3 | Witnesses describe ‘dome of craziness’ with murder defendant Testimony underway in ETX fetal abduction, capital murder trial  Timeline emerges in Taylor Parker capital murder, fetal abduction trial | KTALnews.com Victim's husband testifies in Taylor Parker murder trial - KTOY Audacious tales, schemes dominate Taylor Parker trial Ex-boyfriend takes stand in Taylor Parker capital murder trial Shocking Details Emerge at Murder Trial About Death of Pregnant Texas Woman Whose Unborn Baby Was Cut from Her Womb 'You Tore Her Open and Ripped Her Baby from Her Stomach': Texas Woman Sentenced to Death for Killing Pregnant Friend, Stealing Unborn Child Taylor Morton: Texas Woman Kills Friend & Cuts Baby From Womb, Cops Reagan Hancock (22) has died after her friend Taylor Morton cut her baby from her womb Taylor Rene Parker sentenced to death for killing pregnant woman, ripping out unborn baby Taylor Parker sentenced to death for capital murder Death Row Information Court documents: Taylor Parker's schemes continue in  Widower Homer Hancock files wrongful death suit against Taylor Parker in Texas baby cut from womb case Unhinged & Barbaric: The HORRIFYING Story of The Taylor Parker Case in Texas | Reagan Hancock Police: Texas Woman Found Dead At Home After Baby Removed From Womb, Suspect Arrested East Texas woman faces charges in deaths of woman, baby removed from womb Taylor Parker sentenced to death  East Texas woman accused of murder, kidnapping in death of mother, baby removed from womb faces deat Taylor Parker found guilty of capital murder Court documents: Taylor Parker’s schemes continue in jail Texas Woman Sentenced To Death For Murder, Cutting Baby From Womb   Music & Sound Effect Sources Opening Track: “Burnt Love” by Matt Harvey Closing Track: “The Unforgettable” by Gavin Luke All music and sound effects used with express permission under unlimited blanket license authority from Epidemic Sound ® and SoundStripe ®.  Individual sources are available via request at [email protected]  
  • I Was Almost a School Shooter
    In 1996, 17-year-old Aaron Stark of Denver, CO had made up his mind. He was going to become a school shooter. Before the days of Columbine, there weren’t metal detectors at every entrance or armed community services officers standing guard in American schools. In fact, it was relatively easy for a kid to bring a gun to school. Aaron had it all planned out. He knew exactly how he was going to get the weapon and in his mind, there was no turning back. But ultimately that is exactly what he did. We had a chance to speak with Aaron…and not from his prison cell, but instead on a Zoom call from the comfort of his own home. Written by Michael Dunphy Jr., Executive Produced by Michael Ojibway. Special thanks to Aaron Stark for participating in an exclusive interview and for sharing his perspective.    Episode Sponsors:  Fabric by Gerber Life: Protect your family today with Fabric by Gerber Life by applying at https://www.meetfabric.com/invisible  Babbel: Learn a new language today and save up to 55% off your subscription at https://www.babbel.com/invisible    Visit Invisible Choir on the web:  Patreon - Invisible Choir Premium:  https://www.patreon.com/InvisibleChoir  Website:  https://www.invisiblechoir.com/  Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/InvisibleChoirPodcast/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/invisiblechoir/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/InvisibleChoir   Written/Audio Sources:  Nightcrawler (character) - Wikipedia Warren Worthington III - Wikipedia Casa Bonita (South Park) - Wikipedia Abuse Pushed Him To Make Violent Plans. Without Knowing, His Friends' Simple Acts Of Love Pulled Him Back | Kind World Aaron Stark - Wikipedia 'I Was Almost a School Shooter.' Man Pens Heartfelt Letter About Mental Health and Guns Colorado father writes open letter after Parkland massacre: 'I was almost a school shooter' Man says he was almost a school shooter, reflects on Uvalde tragedy Almost A School Shooter, Now An Advocate For Hope | KPBS Public Media School Shooting Reported In Florida | NBC News Music & Sound Effect Sources Opening Track: “Ambient Cave” by Lance Conrad  Closing Track: “Aureole of Hope” by Rand Aldo    Music & Sound Effect Sources All music & sound effects used with express permission under unlimited blanket license authority from Epidemic Sound ® & SoundStripe ®.  Individual sources are available via request at [email protected]
About Invisible Choir

The Invisible Choir true crime podcast examines the most heinous murders through investigative storytelling, primary source audio, and victim testimonials. We aim to bring voice to the voiceless, and visibility to the invisible.

