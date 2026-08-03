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179 episodes
- We all handle grief differently, especially when we experience close personal loss. As for 25-year-old Cooper Wesley, his family's disappearance led him down one path, and one alone: complete and total revenge…
Written by Trevor Pason, Edited and Engineered by Scott Ecklein, and Executive Produced by Michael Ojibway. View full episode source list at https://www.invisiblechoir.com/listen/punisher
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- In January 2023, 29-year-old father Adam Soles disappeared. As police raced to find out what had happened to him, they found themselves embroiled in a thick web of lies, drugs, and murder. At the center of the chaos was a family living on a makeshift compound, where they pretended to be a mafia-type crime syndicate. Only after the family members were separated into individual interview rooms did the full, vicious truth about what had happened to Adam Soles come to light.
Written by John Garland Wells, Edited & Engineered by Scott Ecklein, and Executive Produced by Michael Ojibway. Special Thanks to Christy Priest for sharing her time and perspective on her son’s murder. View full episode source list at https://www.invisiblechoir.com/listen/bloodoath
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- One night in April of 2024, recovering addicts Cody Denewith and Dominique Britt slipped up. They got extremely drunk and began loudly arguing at which point Cody was arrested and taken to the hospital. Dominique, left alone in the house, decided to call some friends to make her feel better. But little did she know that what happened later that night would lead to a complex revenge plot ending in someone’s death…
Written by Sam Foster, Edited and Engineered by Scott Ecklein, and Executive Produced by Michael Ojibway. View full episode source list at https://www.invisiblechoir.com/listen/besafe
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- Today, we’re sharing a preview of The Final Hours, a true crime podcast from Crime House, powered by PAVE Studios.
Hosted by Sarah Turney and Kourtney Nichole, The Final Hours examines the moments just before a person disappears. The routines. The timelines. And the small details that often get overlooked, until it’s too late.
Sarah is an advocate for missing and murdered victims whose sister disappeared in 2001. Kourtney is a true crime storyteller and investigator who witnessed firsthand how crime can change a family forever. Together, they bring lived experience into every case, looking not only at what happened, but what led up to it.
Listen to and follow The Final Hours on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you listen to podcasts. New episodes are out every Monday.
Listen and follow here: https://pod.link/1872821250
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- On the morning of May 17, 2025, a car pulled into the parking lot of the American Reproductive Centers in Palm Springs, California. What followed was a massive explosion and a bizarre online rabbit hole investigators had to fully descend to understand what had just occurred…
Written by Trevor Pason, Edited and Engineered by Scott Ecklein, and Executive Produced by Michael Ojibway. View full episode source list at https://www.invisiblechoir.com/listen/gameoflife
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About Invisible Choir
The Invisible Choir true crime podcast examines the most heinous murders through investigative storytelling, primary source audio, and victim testimonials. We aim to bring voice to the voiceless, and visibility to the invisible. Independently recorded and produced by Michael Ojibway and Reach Freaks, LLC.Podcast website
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