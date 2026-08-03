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Invisible Choir

Reach Freaks
True Crime
Invisible Choir
Latest episode

179 episodes

  • Invisible Choir

    The Punisher

    08/03/2026 | 52 mins.
    We all handle grief differently, especially when we experience close personal loss. As for 25-year-old Cooper Wesley, his family's disappearance led him down one path, and one alone: complete and total revenge…

    Written by Trevor Pason, Edited and Engineered by Scott Ecklein, and Executive Produced by Michael Ojibway. View full episode source list at https://www.invisiblechoir.com/listen/punisher

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    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Invisible Choir

    Blood Oath

    07/20/2026 | 1h 27 mins.
    In January 2023, 29-year-old father Adam Soles disappeared. As police raced to find out what had happened to him, they found themselves embroiled in a thick web of lies, drugs, and murder. At the center of the chaos was a family living on a makeshift compound, where they pretended to be a mafia-type crime syndicate. Only after the family members were separated into individual interview rooms did the full, vicious truth about what had happened to Adam Soles come to light.

    Written by John Garland Wells, Edited & Engineered by Scott Ecklein, and Executive Produced by Michael Ojibway. Special Thanks to Christy Priest for sharing her time and perspective on her son’s murder. View full episode source list at https://www.invisiblechoir.com/listen/bloodoath

    Support Our Sponsors:

    Bilt: Join the membership for where you live at https://joinbilt.com/choir

    Quince: Elevate your summer wardrobe. Head to https://quince.com/choir for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns!

    Zocdoc: Find and book the right doctor with Zocdoc at https://www.zocdoc.com/choir

    Squarespace: Go to https://www.squarespace.com/choir for a free trial, and when you’re ready to launch, use offer code “CHOIR” to save 10% off your first purchase of a website or domain!

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Invisible Choir

    Be Safe

    07/05/2026 | 54 mins.
    One night in April of 2024, recovering addicts Cody Denewith and Dominique Britt slipped up. They got extremely drunk and began loudly arguing at which point Cody was arrested and taken to the hospital. Dominique, left alone in the house, decided to call some friends to make her feel better. But little did she know that what happened later that night would lead to a complex revenge plot ending in someone’s death…   

    Written by Sam Foster, Edited and Engineered by Scott Ecklein, and Executive Produced by Michael Ojibway. View full episode source list at https://www.invisiblechoir.com/listen/besafe 

    Support Our Sponsors: 


    Bilt: Join the membership for where you live at https://joinbilt.com/choir 


    Quince: Elevate your summer wardrobe. Head to https://quince.com/choir for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns!


    Squarespace: Go to https://www.squarespace.com/choir for a free trial, and when you’re ready to launch, use offer code “CHOIR” to save 10% off your first purchase of a website or domain! 


    Acorns: Visit acorns.com/choir or download the Acorns app to start saving and investing for your future today! 


    Aquatru: Go to aquatru.com now for 20% off your purifier and a 30-day best-tasting water guarantee using promo code CHOIR at checkout! 


    Chime: Join the millions who are already banking fee free today by visiting chime.com/choir

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Invisible Choir

    Presenting: The Final Hours with Sarah Turney and Kourtney Nichole

    06/25/2026 | 9 mins.
    Today, we’re sharing a preview of The Final Hours, a true crime podcast from Crime House, powered by PAVE Studios.

    Hosted by Sarah Turney and Kourtney Nichole, The Final Hours examines the moments just before a person disappears. The routines. The timelines. And the small details that often get overlooked,  until it’s too late.

    Sarah is an advocate for missing and murdered victims whose sister disappeared in 2001. Kourtney is a true crime storyteller and investigator who witnessed firsthand how crime can change a family forever. Together, they bring lived experience into every case, looking not only at what happened, but what led up to it.

    Listen to and follow The Final Hours on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you listen to podcasts. New episodes are out every Monday.

    Listen and follow here: https://pod.link/1872821250

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Invisible Choir

    Game of Life

    06/22/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
    On the morning of May 17, 2025, a car pulled into the parking lot of the American Reproductive Centers in Palm Springs, California.  What followed was a massive explosion and a bizarre online rabbit hole investigators had to fully descend to understand what had just occurred…

    Written by Trevor Pason, Edited and Engineered by Scott Ecklein, and Executive Produced by Michael Ojibway. View full episode source list at https://www.invisiblechoir.com/listen/gameoflife 

    Support Our Sponsors: 


    Bilt: Join the membership for where you live at https://joinbilt.com/choir 


    Quince: Elevate your summer wardrobe. Head to https://quince.com/choir for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns!


    Squarespace: Go to https://www.squarespace.com/choir for a free trial, and when you’re ready to launch, use offer code “CHOIR” to save 10% off your first purchase of a website or domain!

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Invisible Choir
The Invisible Choir true crime podcast examines the most heinous murders through investigative storytelling, primary source audio, and victim testimonials. We aim to bring voice to the voiceless, and visibility to the invisible. Independently recorded and produced by Michael Ojibway and Reach Freaks, LLC.
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True Crime

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