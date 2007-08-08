We’ve all met a liar or two in our day. Someone who just can’t seem to tell the truth. 27-year-old Taylor Rene Parker of New Boston, Texas was one of those people. One person who believed what Taylor was saying, however, was her boyfriend Wade Griffin. After Taylor became pregnant with his child, Wade was looking forward to becoming a father…but as Taylor’s due date came and went, Taylor was running out of options. She was going to do whatever it took to become a mother even if it killed her, or even worse…someone else.
Written by Michael Dunphy Jr., Executive Produced by Michael Ojibway.
Episode Sponsors:
Music & Sound Effect Sources
Opening Track: “Burnt Love” by Matt Harvey
Closing Track: “The Unforgettable” by Gavin Luke
All music and sound effects used with express permission under unlimited blanket license authority from Epidemic Sound ® and SoundStripe ®. Individual sources are available via request at [email protected]